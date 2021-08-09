Padecky: Athletes and coaches should stop ignoring health in push to be the best

I wish. I wish what Simone Biles said and what Michael Phelps said and what Noah Lyles said had a shelf life longer than the Tokyo Olympics. I wish their message will not just skim the surface of people’s consciousness, like a thrown pebble skipping across the surface of a lake. And then disappear.

I wish their message was truly understood, studied, discussed. I wish coaches and parents truly absorbed what those athletes had to say and why they said it. The human mind is a violin, so easy to get out of tune, and you don’t have to be an Olympian to feel that cognitive dissonance. Little Leaguers feel it, too.

But then there’s what I call The Push. Anyone who has played a sport has heard it, felt it, reacted to it. The Push can be loud or it can be soft. The Push can come from a coach or a parent. The Push always contains the same message.

“You don’t let anything get in the way (of success),” Dr. Lauren Morimoto said, “including yourself.”

Dr. Morimoto is a highly respected and accomplished SSU kinesiology professor, specializing in sports sociology and history. Morimoto has devoted a lot of time studying the consequences of that well-known American ethos — it’s referred to innocently as “dedication.” She’s been personally affected by it.

It was the summer of 2001. The Minnesota Vikings had begun training camp in Mankato. It was exceptionally hot and humid that day. The heat index was 110 degrees. Korey Stringer was an offensive tackle, a Pro Bowler, a fixture. Six years before he was drafted, Stringer was in a physical activity class at Ohio State, a class taught by Morimoto, then a grad student.

Morimoto remembers Stringer well and not because he was a Vikings’ first-round pick in 1995 or that he was 6-foot-4, 346 pounds. Stringer was the guy who took his Pro Bowl check and donated it to a youth football program in his hometown of Warren, Ohio. Stringer was the guy who stopped after a Vikings game and helped someone change a flat tire.

And Korey really was dedicated to football.

On July 30 of that year, Stringer — overcome with heat — vomited three times in a morning practice. He sat out the afternoon practice. Stringer came back the next day and vomited again during a morning practice. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His core temperature was 108 degrees. He died of organ failure resulting from a heat stroke.

“I still get mad about it,” Morimoto said. “It’s still upsetting.”

Multiple lawsuits resulted. The NFL settled with the Stringer family, terms undisclosed except the league would fund for 10 years the Korey Stringer Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of sudden death in sports.

Major changes occurred in NFL training camps. Water breaks. Ice cube tubs. Medical staff education. The deleterious effects of dehydration were examined in more detail. All to the good. All to the better.

Yet, a phrase remains, one applied to football but its intent can be applied universally to the sports industry (which is the proper way to describe athletics in America).

“The more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in battle.”

Winners find a way. Losers give up.

Hidden within those phrases: Simplistic, absolute, dangerous commands leave no room for humans, only robots. So figureheads are used as an example, to tighten that absolute belief one must give their all absolutely.

“I hear that Michael Jordan never had mental health problems,” Morimoto said. “Really? Michael retired for a year (18 months) to grieve after his father was murdered.”

Just the phrase — “mental health” — bothers Morimoto, as it is more cliché, a lazy basket as it were, collecting disparate, unrelated issues.

“I don’t like those words at all,” Morimoto said. “Michael had to take some time off because his father had been murdered. He didn’t have a mental health issue. He needed time to grieve. The term ‘mental health’ disregards feelings normal and healthy to a reaction of tragedy.”

Morimoto was outraged when America’s Michael Cherry finished fourth in the Olympic 400 meters. NBC interviewed Cherry immediately on the track.

“Get that damn camera out of his face!” Morimoto said. “My God, the man is tearing up. He’s still processing. Give him some time. He just missed getting the bronze for third place.”

Cherry finished 0.02 seconds behind the third-place finisher.

Of course, NBC certainly felt desperate. With no fans in the stands and on-site restrictions tighter than a Bill Belichick smile, the network needed to find and exploit any heartbeat they could. Otherwise this was the Tokyo Olympics in a phone booth.

So athletes crying make for good television. Not even a need to ask a question. Just keep the camera on until he drained the tear ducts. Pre-pandemic, even this country’s major sports had a cooling-off period before allowing the media in the locker room. The entire Tokyo Olympics, in effect, were a cooling-off period. It was a soft drumbeat if there was any sound at all.

Without the usual and loud crowd reaction, interestingly enough, the headlines were made by athletes confessing how their emotions were troubling them. Phelps and Lyles spoke of being depressed. Biles was perplexed by suddenly losing her confidence in being an upside-down human corkscrew.

Their honesty, their courage should be the legacy of the Tokyo Games. In the silence that surrounded them, their voices and their confessions should be loud enough, for coaches and parents to understand the subtle but important difference between encourage and intimidate. Support versus bully. Coach versus browbeat.

Oh, that I wish. And that’s all it’s going to be. Just a wish. Nothing more.

“I think,” Morimoto said, “you are right. Unfortunately.”

Champions sacrifice. Nothing gets in the way of a true champion. So put on the blinders. Plow ahead. After all, what’s wrong with that? Everyone wants to win.

Until they don’t.

