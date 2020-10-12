Padecky: Athletes stay forever young in our memories

Joe Morgan has died and the news, as with all famous people, is numbing. The kind of numb that leads to a forced silence, a faraway gaze into a memory that doesn’t let go. But that’s the good news. For this somber moment too shall pass, faster than we think, faster than we can imagine. So fast it might make us uncomfortable.

It won’t take us long that we’ll forget Joe died of polynueropathy, if we remember at all. Oh, we’ll hope he didn’t suffer. We’ll hope he was surrounded by those who loved him. We’ll hope Joe was able to muster one more of those beatific smiles.

And then Joe floats away into memory. The Joe Morgan of Today will be replaced quickly by the Joe Morgan of Yesterday. It might happen so quickly Joe already might be included into this Group Mourn — Hasn’t there been a lot of famous athletes and coaches die in 2020? Yes, there has been. The Deadly Finger of Fate has been so active it has lost a nail.

We can’t keep track of all It has touched.

FILE - In this April 9, 1965, file photo, Lou Brock, of the St. Louis Cardinals, poses in Missouri. Hall of Famer Brock, one of baseballâ€™s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s, has died. He was 81. (AP Photo, File)

Did Gale Sayers die before Lou Brock? Did Bob Gibson have anything to say about Tom Seaver before Seaver died or did Gibson die before Seaver? Lute Olson died? Huh? When? Isn’t Al Kaline in there? Or maybe I’m mistaken. Heard something about Wes Unseld. Or maybe it was Johnny Majors. Could be Eddie Sutton. I dunno. Whitey Ford? Yeah, Whitey, that one I know.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 1968, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Bob Gibson throws to Detroit Tigers' Norm Cash during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Gibson, the dominating pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was 84. (AP Photo, File)

Of course the timeline is not important but the weight of this exodus is. It’s as if there’s been a bull rush to Heaven’s Gate in 2020 and it feels unfairly excessive after the loss and anxiety so many Americans already are experiencing.

It’s data overload and we got a hint it might have been coming when Kobe Bryant went down in that helicopter crash in February. It could be suffocating except for one thing: These titans are on video. Except for Kobe, we will forget how they died but we’ll remember how they lived. Between our ears they will be as active as they were between the lines.

FILE - In this Marcy 28, 1999, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant shoots over New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. The Lakers announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that they will retire Bryantâ€™s No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony Dec. 18 during their game against Golden State. Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honored by the Lakers with a jersey retirement, and the first to have two retired numbers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Bob Gibson won’t be remembered as someone who died of pancreatic cancer. He’ll be remembered as the best big-game pitcher who ever lived. If it’s the seventh game of the World Series, I’ll take Gibson and you can have Sandy Koufax. It might be a 1-0 game that takes 15 innings to decide but Gibson will be on the team that has the run.

You could win a bar bet by asking anyone how old Gale Sayers was when he died (77). But you might have a verbal Rembrandt sitting next to you describing Sayers in the open field, a defense standing in mud, arms flaying, bodies tumbling, as a perfectly balanced Sayers strides past untouched as sweet as you please.

Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers (40) runs for a 28-yard gain against the Los Angeles Rams in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 27, 1969. The Rams won 9-7. (AP Photo)

You would get a scowl and maybe a slap upside the head if you were to tell a Cardinals fan that Lou Brock lost a leg from diabetes. Blasphemy! Lou Brock on one leg? That ain’t Lou Brock! Lou Brock on two legs steals bases as easy as your first love stole your heart.

We smile and cheer what we remember in our athletes and coaches. We compare and contrast. Was Gibson better than Koufax? Want Pete Rose or Tony Gwynn to make contact? Eighty yards and two minutes to go — Joe Montana or John Elway? Two ticks on the game clock — Michael Jordan or LeBron James to take the shot? Which coach do you want in the Super Bowl — Bill Walsh or Bill Belichick?