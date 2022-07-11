Padecky: Baseball may regret its move toward ‘robot umps’

Monday will mark the three-year anniversary of the first person to be thrown out of a baseball game for disagreeing with a piece of software.

This doesn’t quite have the charisma of the first man on the moon, but the same existential question follows both Neil Armstrong and Frank Viola. Was it worth all that time, money and technology to see Armstrong land on the Sea of Tranquility — and for a sport to be so obsessed with perfection every time a pitcher throws a baseball to home plate?

History has been very kind in the judging of Armstrong and the space program. The exploration of the unknown captures the imagination, especially if it’s a dangerous journey. Having a computer call balls and strikes in a game steeped in tradition that abhors technology, however, to the purists that feels just as earth-shattering as leaving Earth in a rocket 53 years ago.

From all accounts, the automated strike zone will be seen in the majors by 2024. The home plate umpire will have an transmitter in his ear, receiving a message from the eye in the sky. I prefer to call him Bruno.

If anyone wonders what could happen if Bruno receives an unexpected surge of electricity or a mist obscures his (?) view, just ask Viola how he felt on July 17, 2019.

At the time, Viola was the pitching coach for the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League. Viola was a 15-year MLB veteran. He won a Cy Young, played on a World Series champ, a three-time All-Star. Viola is quite familiar with the strike zone.

In a Rockers game that year, Viola thought the automated ball-strike system missed a pitch. He protested aggressively to home plate umpire Jim Detwiler. Detwiler had the option to override Bruno. He didn’t.

Viola, known to have a short fuse as a player, started screaming to Detwiler, “Do your job!” Detwiler raised his right arm and thrust it forward to indicate an ejection. Since Bruno was unable to defend himself (?), Detwiler was the good soldier.

Viola flipped, first his clipboard and whatever restraint he had left. The clipboard apparently set an altitude record. Thus Viola, and Detwiler, launched themselves into history, a bronze bust of each soon to be placed in Cooperstown. For proper historic symmetry, the bust must be placed alongside a woolen uniform.

Viola was seen smiling as he walked back to the dugout, proud to lose an argument to a computer. Of course, MLB was embarrassed. That was the first year robo ump — also known in some circles as robo cop — was installed in a professional baseball game. So unsure of its capability, MLB began the experiment in independent baseball.

Refining the technology, MLB is now quite comfortable with the ABS system, so much so that Bruno is being used at the Triple-A level this summer. Commissioner Rob Manfred keeps shooting down reports Bruno will be in MLB next year. A year later is the anticipated inclusion.

The cover MLB is using to explain Bruno is disingenuous and off-point. It’s for accuracy, we are told. Bad calls have decided World Series games. Bad calls have required umpires to fear for their safety. Bad calls have affected the integrity of the game. We can’t have that, MLB says.

Bull hockey. The implementation of Bruno has nothing to do with integrity but everything to do with money. Gambling is the engine that’s driving this train.

Once the mere mention of gambling would turn heads sideways in the disgust. But that was before DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesar’s Sportsbook and the rest. In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the federal law that banned most commercial sports betting.

The floodgates were opened. Money was to be made. If the message wasn’t clear enough, New York Yankees president Randy Levine was quite clear on the subject, saying gambling is an incentive to watch and become involved in the sport.

“It is the quintessential fan engagement,” Levine was quoted as saying. “I think baseball lends itself really unlike any other sport to mobile sports betting. You can bet on what’s the next pitch. Is it a fastball? A curve ball? How fast is the next pitch going to be? Will the batter hit a single, a home run, or strike out? Will it go to right field? Left field?There are endless possibilities for somebody to be engaged.”

Engaged? What a harmless choice of words. Maybe a player could become engaged and bet on the other team. A star pitcher could become engaged and suddenly come up lame. If a .300 hitter inexplicably misses three straight pitches with the bases loaded, that might be too obvious an engagement.

In the meantime, let’s forget the Black Sox scandal of 1919 ever occurred, the one that almost destroyed the game. Let’s not harp on NFL wide receiver Calvin Ridley recently being suspended for betting on football games. Please forget Pete Rose is not in the Hall of Fame for this very reason.

The obvious may be the most difficult to ignore — Forbes reported that Americans will wager $57.22 billion betting on sports in 2022. Why shouldn’t baseball want a part of that action? Everyone else is. It’s a thing, you know.

As Levine said, gambling is the quintessential fan engagement. But the word feels dirty. So let’s cloak it and remove some of the stink. Dump it on the umpires. Players don’t have to be perfect, but umpires do.

Ball or strike? Let’s see what the computer decides. Ordering takeout online is more suspenseful. The game will lose its emotion. Bad calls awaken fans. Bad calls insert emotion into a game that needs it. Bad calls create discussion. Bad calls are part of baseball lore. Bad calls by an umpire are more upsetting than the second baseman dropping the easy pop-up with the bases loaded.

I mean, the sun had to be in the infielder’s eyes. Had to be. Right?

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.