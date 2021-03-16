Padecky: Baseball needs to bring personality back to the game

Wanna know the problem Major League Baseball has never addressed, can never fix and will hang like the Sword of Damocles over them until either culture or technology changes?

It’s politeness. It’s civility. It’s respect. Here’s an example of the problem.

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a massive home run to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. Hyperbole oozes from the media. Computers and microphones hyperventilate. The homer flies like it’s in orbit. It brings rain and its own weather pattern, not to mention the slobbering praise.

Judge? Aaron’s a good baseball guy. He knows the drill. He tosses the bat to the side as if he’s littering. He keeps his head down. He rounds the bases in a measured, methodical pace somewhere between walking and running. The only thing Aaron looks at is the ground in front of him. One fist thrust is allowed, maybe two, because he is a nice guy and not Manny Ramirez. Aaron touches home plate so as not to hurt it and proceeds straight to the dugout.

Imagine, instead, if Aaron Judge adopted a football mentality? He’s on the ground somewhere posing for a camera. He throws the bat down like he’s trying to stake a tent. Home plate will be his end zone dance. He might make a move like he’s swimming. He might ask his teammates to come out to the dugout to gyrate with him. At the very least, Aaron will apply the minimum response: he’ll cross his arms and glare.

Imagine if Aaron took basketball’s approach? He just posterized Clayton Kershaw. Before he circles the bases Aaron will look at Kershaw as if he’s asking for a verbal comeback. He’ll shimmy like Steph Curry. At the very least, Aaron will apply the minimum response: he’ll thump his chest like King Kong, tilt his head upward, and scream like he is trying to wake up Zeus.

And it’s only July.

Baseball is polite. It has to be. It uses a lethal projectile each and every play. Baseball has sliding runners with cleats and exposed ankles as an infielder stretches for a throw on a bang-bang play. Baseball has walls and dugouts, and players get in a tizzy when someone reaches over a wall or a dugout to catch a ball.

Football is quite impolite the way a honey badger is impolite. Drive the lane in basketball and I’ll schedule your nose job for tomorrow. Baseball? No one gets angry, even if it is to hit a pitch. Gotta stay within yourself, you know.

“But I like baseball the way it is,” said John Goelz, SSU’s baseball coach.

John, I do, too. I don’t mind stopping to think between pitches. I don’t mind strategy. I don’t mind the politeness of the game. In fact, it’s a nice emotional antidote to the world around us today.

Baseball, of course, can give us too much space to decelerate, like in 2019 when Arizona’s Zack Greinke took more than 2 minutes to throw a pitch to Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies, a lifetime .279 hitter. Someone made a cute video of the running of the Kentucky Derby that year, the video of that race was an overlay, running at the same time Greinke was waiting on the mound for God knows what. The horses finished before Greinke threw his pitch.

MLB is acutely aware of the speed of the game and the aging of those who watch it. In 2017, a Nielsen rating had its audience of 55-and-over making up 50% of viewers. That number was 41% a decade earlier. A slow game may not tweak an older sports crowd, but it won’t stimulate a generation addicted to shot clocks and avoiding delay-of-game penalties.

Last Thursday, MLB announced its latest desperate attempt to make the game more attractive. Fifteen seconds to throw a pitch, only two pickoff attempts per at-bat and an electronic strike zone are debatable and ridiculous experiments. “It’s the seventh game of the World Series,” Goelz said, “and a pitcher takes 17 seconds between pitches? How is that good for the game?”

Disallowing infielder overshifts and enlarging the size of the bags are designed to create more offense, which MLB wants to translate into more excitement. These are bandaids that won’t stick.

The owners and players will learn the hard way — isn’t that how the sport always has been run — that homer-strikeout-walk is a sedative, not a stimulant. They will learn not to be so damn selfish: With the overshift on, roll the ball down the vacant side of the infield. In both cases, base runners create action.

Forget the experiments and get smart. Give people personality. Can’t do it with an end zone dance or a shimmy or a chest thump. Do it instead with interviews, people stories. Make these dudes come to life. Don’t have them speak one word about contracts. Have them speak on why they play, how they play, how has the money changed their life. Have them with family, friends, cooking, playing putt-putt golf.