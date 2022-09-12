Padecky: Baseball suffocating under its outdated rules, traditions

Something has to move for us, doesn’t it? We like it when things accelerate when things stop when things curve. Movement, it’s in our DNA. We need it. Crave it. A rocket launch. A Yosemite waterfall. An auctioneer’s mouth. A TikTok video of a dog chasing a squirrel. Heck, we’ll settle for anything.

Sports answers that craving like no other discipline. Yes, of course, raising that fork to your mouth, ready to consume a piece of blueberry pie, that’s a movement all right but exceptional it is not. Unless it’s a blueberry pie eating contest and people will applaud it, cheer for it, as they do in New York on the Fourth of July for that hot dog eat-like-a-pig contest.

We like pace and, if there’s anything that sports have taught us in the last 10-or-so years, we demand more pace. Whether it’s from technology pushing it or domestic/world events compressing each day into what seems like a lifetime, it’s as if we’re running a marathon standing still.

Given its nature, sports have no problem supplying action, giving us winners and losers decided in an eye-blink. Like those field goals that were missed Sunday in the NFL. A crushing moment. Or an exhilarating one. Right now. Easy to absorb. Involves very little thinking. Perfect for a movement junkie.

So what are we to do about baseball or, what its critics like to call, static electricity? Last Friday, in what seems like its forever obsession with finding ways to eliminate quiet time and increase action, MLB decided no defensive shifts, a pitch timer and bigger bases. A nice tinkering but more like putting a little air in a sagging tire.

Unfortunately, the league missed what history has taught us. If it had paid attention to the late 1980s and early 1990s, MLB would have remembered what it was like to watch real movement, real action, real drama. MLB would have remembered the Oakland A’s as the most exciting team in 40 years.

The A’s then took chances, which doesn’t happen today. Saturated today, mummified, with analytics, it’s too risky these days to steal a base, say the number crunchers. The numbers aren’t there.

They can’t recall or lost the videotape of Rickey Henderson dancing off first base like he had too much caffeine. Apparently, they don’t remember pitchers standing on the mound like they had hotfoots, shifting their body weight from one foot to another, forgetting there was home plate, staring at Rickey like he was a goblin, ready for him to go “BOO” any second. Apparently, they don’t recall pitchers acting like they got caught speeding and have no answer for the motorcycle cop.

Apparently, MLB has forgotten that speed doesn’t slump. Speed makes a nervous wreck of pitchers. Speed loosens the focus of a pitcher, creates a less accurate pitch, and gives rise to a more hittable ball, thereby creating more offense.

Of course, there’s no Rickey Henderson in today’s game. Doesn’t have to be. There’s enough speed. A manager sends the right runner to second base but not, as an example, someone like former Giants catcher Marc Hill. Marc ran like he had a piano on his back. A sundial would have beaten him to first base.

Money may be the root of all evil but it does inspire the modern-day professional athlete who is just getting on his salary. Incentive clauses need to be added. Team leader in steals. League leader. MLB leader. Make it $100,000, $50,000 for second place, $25,000. Why not? In 2012 the Chicago White Sox’s Adam Dunn would get a $25,000 bonus if he received a Gold Glove. Only problem, Dunn was a designated hitter.

If Astros pitcher Roy Oswalt can receive a bulldozer if he won a 2005 NLCS playoff game (and he did), the guy who steals more bases than anyone else in the big leagues this year should get at least a lawn mower and a gift card from Friedman’s.

Even if a pitcher was mumbling to himself, he still could only throw over two times to first base. In 2019 the Phillies’ Aaron Nola threw over to first base 185 times. He picked off two runners. Maybe Nola was working on his pick-off move. Maybe Nola should have seen a therapist.

The obsession with the home run is reflected directly in the diminished emphasis on the stolen base. Waiting for The Big Fly is waiting for a New York cab. It may come. The reward is obvious but the risk creates a bigger impact - people may be on their cell phones and miss the homer, as they seek more immediate entertainment.

Baseball is tied to a suffocating tradition. Don’t steal a base if your team is leading; that’s poor sportsmanship. Don’t steal a base if your team is losing or the game is tied; a potentially huge inning evaporates if you get caught. Apparently, the only time you can steal in baseball is. . .never.

Speed doesn’t sleep but fans do. Fans watch other sports as if they are on a pitch clock. It’s 40 seconds between plays in the NFL. It’s a 24-second shot clock in the NBA. Those sports keep getting pushed forward even after bad plays. It’s the engine that runs modern-day athlete.

And baseball can provide its sense of urgency. After all, when was the last time Patrick Mahomes stole a touchdown or LeBron James stole a dunk?

A stolen base is a risk, a conflict, an uncertainty. It’s dirty. It’s open to second-guessing, and third guessing. It has a lot of moving parts, any one of which could fail. It could be embarrassing. It could be exhilarating. It’s a sign of

intelligence. It’s a sign of stupidity. It makes no sense. It makes total sense. It’s a sign of courage. It’s a sign of weakness.

Sounds like something to pay attention to. Sounds complicated. Sounds perfect.

