Padecky: Baseball’s constant tinkering with rules grows tiresome

Major League Baseball is a 1968 Ford Mustang owned by your grandfather. Grandpa is always tinkering with it. It runs well enough, but grandpa knows the engine needs work. Still a good-looking car, especially since it’s candy-apple red, but not as many people stop and gawk as they used to. Probably because it looks slow compared to a Tesla.

Or, in baseball’s case, slow compared to the NFL and the NBA. In fact, the only sport slower than baseball is cricket, which can take days to complete. To those who love baseball, its measured pace is a relief to what feels like an emotional stampede at work, on the freeway or when that two-year old kid demands his bottle NOW.

Obsessed with speeding up the game, MLB has come up with an idea that feels innovative — so unlike how baseball usually thinks. Like putting a runner on second base in the 10th inning of a tie game. That kind of mind-numbing brain cramp.

MLB has approved the use of an electronic device manufactured by PitchCom. A pad is attached to the underside of the wrist of a catcher’s glove hand. On the pad is a series of buttons defining the type and location of pitch the catcher wants his pitcher to throw. The catcher hits the buttons. His pitcher receives his instructions immediately through an earpiece.

No hand signals are shown. No signs can be stolen. Three on-field teammates also receive the signals, typically the shortstop and second baseman, with the center fielder most logically the third option.

Initially, this development was to answer and prevent the embarrassment caused by the sign-stealing Houston Astros during the 2017 season and playoffs. Sign-stealing has been accepted and tolerated in baseball as long it remains subtle. “If you ain’t cheatin’,” Dusty Baker said once, “you ain’t tryin’.”

But when the Astros started banging on trash cans, the team couldn’t have been more obvious and flagrant unless they used the stadium’s loudspeaker. The shame caused by the Astros over four years ago continues to this day.

The undisclosed contents of an investigative letter is expected to be released publicly within days. Written by MLB in 2017, the letter is causing anxiety for what it may reveal, both in the commissioner’s office and at the club level. That a federal judge authorized its release years ago only adds to the speculation that it contains further damning evidence.

MLB is hoping the electronics can eliminate sign-stealing, speed up the pace of the game and distance the league from 2017. MLB saw how the same technology was used successfully by the NFL in communicating play-calling with its quarterbacks. The system is foolproof, MLB believes, which means there is a 16-year old somewhere working on the hack. No good technological deed goes unpunished.

MLB is on a never-ending quest to shorten the length of its games. It is their obsession, their grand dilemma, their cause that continues to frustrate and annoy.

It is not a game judged by a clock and yet here we are. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been direct and to the point: He considers a successful implementation of a pitch clock his mission in life. While that might be a slight exaggeration, it is closer to the truth than not. Manfred has the numbers to motivate him.

In 2021, according to baseball-reference.com, the average length of a game was three hours and 10 minutes. Just a year earlier, the average game was three minutes faster. In 2011, the game was 19 minutes faster than it was in 2021. The most telling statistic is the length of a MLB game in 1984. The game 38 years ago was 35 minutes faster than it was last year.

As for minutes these days, well, we watch helpless as if they were sands in an hourglass, maddeningly draining beyond our control. As we try to catch up to whatever is chasing us.

While everything in modern American life has sped up, especially using a phone or a computer, pace has not influenced baseball. Reason could be as simple as technology pushing all of us forward. Could be our attention span now is the length of a hummingbird hovering over honey. Could be the Information Superhighway is too crowded and we allow ourselves a snapshot of a paragraph before moving on.

However time is sliced, baseball is acting almost as if the game itself is hanging in the balance. It’s scrambling for an answer and the game is hoping no one is watching its frenetic search. After all, the salaries betray their panic.

The top 10 richest players in the game have contracts that pay them at least $260 million. The Angels’ Mike Trout tops out at $426 million. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge has been offered a $230 million contract but has refused, wanting the same respect $330 million gives Bryce Harper.

Can an industry be struggling with this kind of green being tossed around? It creates the impression, when speed of the game is constantly brought up, that it’s a fatal flaw. As if there’s no room in America anymore for a sport that doesn’t have a clock pushing the tempo and the interest. PitchCom will push the pace. Batters won’t be able to polish their cleats between pitches. Pitchers won’t have the time to stare at the inside of their gloves as if it were a genie in the bottle.

The game will quicken. Dead space will be reduced. Batters will be annoyed they can’t take their time between pitches, a century-old custom. Pitchers will be more effective because of that. And bingo, MLB will find itself in another conundrum.

The game needs more offense. More home runs. More scoring. More movement. What to do? Once again, it’s time to make adjustments. Lower the mound. Let’s see what happens next. Baseball is that ’68 candy-apple Mustang. Just can’t help but tinker with it.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.