Padecky: Biles reminds us that athletes are human

It is referred to in many ways, that invisible hand that clasps its meaty paw around the head of an athlete, squeezing out the confidence as if it was so much water that needed to be removed from a sponge.

Golfers have the best word for it: The Yips, when the putter turns into a snake and the hole shrinks to the size of a dime and the golfer wishes he took up accounting like his daddy suggested.

Shake It Off. It’s All Right. No One’s Perfect. You’ll Get ‘Em Next Time. When it reaches a crisis stage, it becomes The Twisties, as gymnasts call it when they get lost in flight. I prefer The Twitches for those athletes who toil on the ground, when the outcome is in doubt and it feels as if everyone in the stands has stopped breathing and eating and talking just to see what you are going to do next.

The athlete’s body is no longer his friend when the meaty paw squeezes. Legs stiffen. Movements leaden. Reactions ponderous. The baseball bat is a tree limb. The basketball is a bar of soap. The football is handling a cactus.

All athletes face the meaty paw, and some can delay the squeezing. Former Giants manager Roger Craig once told me: “Some guys are .300 hitters in the first three innings, then .260 hitters in the middle three innings and then by the ninth inning they are .200 hitters.” If the game were to go extra innings they might as well bring a wiffle ball bat to the plate.

When the meaty paw robs the athlete of confidence, when it feels as if certainty has sprinted away, almost too embarrassed to stick around, what remains is a form of suffocation. It can happen in Little League or it can happen at the Olympics.

It’s commonly expressed as a person feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders. Certainly an interesting choice of words. An athlete can step on a scale and his weight doesn’t change. Yet the burden is there, for the athlete to feel but for no one to see.

Therein lies the conundrum. A torn ligament, broken ankle or collapsed lung has X-ray evidence. But the meaty paw? Where’s the X-ray on that? One doesn’t have to be an athlete to feel a twinge of uncertainty, be it on the job or at home. All of us feel a bit unsteady about something or someone.

Yet an athlete is not afforded that same consideration. The high-performance athlete is supposed to be impervious to the common ailments like doubt and unhappiness. The high-performance athlete is not human as much as he or she is a result. A touchdown pass. A home run. A three-pointer. If any of that doesn’t happen, to the chuckleheads like Piers Morgan, it’s like looking in the mirror and seeing themselves. And that’s unacceptable.

So the gasbags came forth. Piers Morgan: “I don’t think it’s remotely courageous, heroic or inspiring to quit.” Charlie Kirk: “We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles.“ From Clay Travis: “She should apologize.”

You may not know any of the above names, and in that you’ll live longer. However, you are entitled to ask the same question of them as I am now.

“What happened to you to make you so dark inside?”

No athlete risks as much as gymnasts. Every time they move in competition they are vulnerable. Gymnasts have been paralyzed. Gymnasts have broken every bone that can be broken. Gymnasts have been concussed. A torn ligament to them is as common as a cold to the rest of us.

A kid in the neighborhood does a cartwheel at the family picnic and the folks clap their hands. If that is worth a hand clap, what’s the response for someone in a full sprint catapulting off a stationary object, twisting and turning 10 feet off the ground? Clapping the hands, it seems, is underselling the achievement.

A cartwheel for an Olympic gymnast is as challenging as chewing gum.

Kids pretend, it’s one of their first excursions into adulthood. They hit the jumper with no time left on the clock to win the NBA title. They hit the home run that wins the World Series. They throw the touchdown pass that decides the Super Bowl.

Arms up, soaking in the imaginary applause, kids sprint across dirt fields or playground blacktops. They are living the dream and they did it so easily. Anyone can swing a bat. Even if they couldn’t hit a beachball with a tennis racquet.

But what about doing a full sprint into the vault and going upside down and twist and turn like a corkscrew? How many kids do that at the family picnic or in the backyard?

For Simone Biles to learn to do that and do it as no other and for as long as she did it (Barack Obama was president when her legend began), should not invite ridicule. Rather, it reveals this truth: Simone Biles today is no longer Simone Biles.

Rather, Simone Biles was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles would make the world forget the pandemic. The Olympics have been delayed a year but that’s okay. Simone will take care of us. She admitted as much when she stepped away. Until now, Simone said, she was competing for herself. Now she was competing for everyone else. As if she was a headache powder for Planet Earth.

How many athletes have ever carried that burden? None. How many athletes would refuse that burden? Every one. How many athletes, in this situation, would feel the meaty claw? See previous sentence.

So thank you, Simone, for reminding us that even the greatest gymnast of all time is not a windup toy for our amusement. That flying through the air upside down and sideways like a human corkscrew made you different from the rest of us.

But when you landed, you weren’t. You were one of us. When you admitted as much, that took more courage than flying upside down. We took you for granted. That was our mistake, not yours.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.