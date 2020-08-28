Padecky: Black athletes are demanding we pay attention

No shots were fired. No flaming Molotov cocktails were thrown through a storefront window. No cars, buildings or dumpsters were set on fire. Not one person was sent to the hospital. Not one person from law enforcement was summoned. Heck, no one even screamed into a microphone.

The NBA Wednesday showed America how to protest properly, respectfully, in the spirit of non-violence. The NBA made its voice heard without shouting. Of all the carnage this country has seen since George Floyd was murdered May 25, with accusatory fingers everywhere spinning like a weather vane, the NBA got it right.

While some talk show gasbags refer to them as “dumb jocks,” the NBA players elevated the national discourse on racial injustice intelligently. They walked quietly away from their place of business. As has been proven time after time, all shouting does is make you lose your voice.

This time, for a change, the protesters got everyone’s attention ― comparatively ― by whispering. Yes, there were emotions. Doc Rivers and Chris Webber teared up. Kenny Smith walked off the network stage. After watching America beat itself up for the last three months, with much screaming and indignation and proclamations demanding change, NBA players sent a more subtle message.

Despondency replaced their anger. Where was the progress? Where was the hope?

How many times will it still be necessary to explain Black Lives Matter this way:

Husband and wife have a heated argument. It was loud, volatile, ugly.

“Do you still love me?” the woman asks.

“I love everyone,” the husband answers.

While his answer, hopefully, is fundamentally true, it is also cruel and insensitive. It shows a lack of empathy, of understanding someone besides ... himself.

Of course, some will say, NBA players are millionaires. They can afford to walk away. True, but think of their careers and those of their professional brethren as having the lifespan of a butterfly.

The average NFL career lasts 3.3 years, the NBA 4.5 years, MLB 5.6. LeBron James, Tom Brady and Mike Trout are on one end of the timeline. The average guy is gone by 25, 26. Yes, they have money but consider it seed money for the rest of the 50 or so years. Yes, that’s a great head start but that’s all it is. A head start.

As their journey begins, 70% of those retired NBA players are black. Seventy percent of those players have a skin color other than mine. Seventy percent of them face a life I can not imagine.

Dusty Baker helped me.

When he was managing the Giants, we sat in his office one day and we spoke of this and THAT. THAT was not something I was often comfortable discussing with a Black man. But I have known the Sacramento native since I was covering MLB for the Sacramento Bee and Dusty was playing for the Dodgers.

The story began with Dusty now the Giants manager. The team had flown to Atlanta to start a road trip against the Braves. The team took a bus to the hotel. Dusty hailed a cab. He was waiting on the curb. He was dressed in a suit. He was clean shaven. He was something like 50 years old. He was a grown man.

“Boy, grab my bags,” said the little old white lady standing on the curb next to Baker.

Baker turned to his left, gave the death stare and said firmly, “I ain’t nobody’s boy.”

The little old white lady with the Southern accent returned the death stare with one of her own. Dusty is 6-foot-2. She was about as tall as a loaf of bread. She was not intimidated. The impertinence was her glare. The disbelief was her message. Clearly, she had been accustomed to being obeyed.

“Happens more than you can imagine,” he sighed.

I told Dusty I couldn’t. I still can’t. I have not been followed around a department store, as Black people often experience. I have not had people go to the other side of the street when they see me coming, as often happens to Black people. I have not been shot in the back seven times or had a police officer put his knee on my neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

I have not had people look at my skin as if it were a stain.

I have benefited from something I never knew I had ― white privilege. For the rest of my days, if there ever will be a forever moment to remind me of that, Wednesday was it.

How can I not see the layers, the ones that I don’t want to believe? That Black athletes’ value was only to entertain. That Black athletes needed to remember who they were and where they were. That, ultimately, Black athletes needed to know their place, and I squirm uneasily over that thought. Sounds like something I would have heard watching “Gone With The Wind.”

On Wednesday, Black athletes showed us their place ― right next to the rest of us. They did it without stomping their feet. Impressive as it was, it will fade into the ether unless there’s a satisfying answer to this question: What’s next?

America has been burning for three months since George Floyd. Yet, Jacob Blake happened Sunday. The words clearly have not reached the right people. Armed rebellion will not affect systemic racism. Laws, measured and directly to the point, will.

Who’s listening? That’s a better question. Who will want to spend the time to listen, to learn, to legislate? Who will care enough? Who will rise above the shrug of helplessness and say change is possible?

Who indeed? The NBA got our attention. They provided the mature template for protest. So did baseball and hockey and soccer. They did their part and they did it the right way, in the true spirit of a functioning democracy.

If these athletes have changed our perception of their worth, that they indeed have more value to us than just being a mindless diversion, then what is it that we really have lost?

How that question is answered will say more about us than them.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.