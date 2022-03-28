Padecky: Announcer Bob Fitzgerald’s style needs to match Warriors’ stark reality

The NFL running back goes off tackle and gets stuffed. A measly one-yard gain. It’s Monday Night Football and Eli and Payton Manning say nothing about the play on-air. Rather, they are chatting about what they had for lunch.

There’s subtle genius in that choice. Derrick Henry gaining one yard is not worth their tonsil breath. People watching can see that. They don’t have to be told. They have eyes. They can tie their own shoes. They know their own name.

This approach can be applied to all televised sports.

“Jordan Poole Off Iron!” Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald doesn’t have to scream that. Viewers can see Poole just shot a brick. Viewers can see the other team got the uncontested rebound because all the Warriors already have started to backpedal down court, such is the lazy curse of the 3-point attempt.

In the meantime Fitzgerald can talk about Taco Tuesday or how he once saw Steph Curry sink a jumper while taking a shower.

Fitzgerald can study the masters. He can listen to the Giants’ broadcasters, Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper, work a game as if they are band leaders working an orchestra, the orchestra the fans watching from home.

Former major leaguers, Kruk and Kuip provide emphasis when needed. They don’t have to dumb it down for the audience. The fans can see it’s a fastball outside. Their television will show the count on the batter, the speed of the pitch and the score of the game. The camera might show a grimace on the pitcher’s face which would indicate he’s unhappy with his control.

Mike and Duane don’t have to mention any of that. They assume, correctly, all of that is obvious. What they might say is how Sandy Koufax learned how to tame that fastball by not trying to throw it dry through a car wash. Less speed is more control.

Fitzgerald, however, does not have that resource available. His partner, the very likable Kelenna Azubuike, agrees, or at least defers, to nearly all of Fitzgerald’s opinions or observations. Azubuike played all or part of four seasons with the Warriors and one more with Dallas. Azubuike knows the game. It’s an asset to have played it at the highest level. However, Azubuike does not rebut or contradict in any way a Fitzgerald statement.

Azubuike is the second banana, either by design or temperament. Doesn’t make him a stooge. Doesn’t make him a waste of time either. His deference does put him in the background. Which wouldn’t be that noticeable if Fitzgerald was just analyst. Instead the man wants to be analyst and the color guy at the same time. That leaves little room for Azubuike but to extend Fitzgerald’s opinion.

All of which does not change the rotation of earth. This is basketball for gosh sakes. This is entertainment, not an attempt at world peace. But sports broadcasting is a lot more stressful than, let’s say, eating a bowl of Rocky Road.

How would you like to be Fitzgerald and have the task to say something new and interesting about Curry? Or Klay Thompson? Or Steve Kerr? For 82 games a year. Steph arrived in 2009. Fitzgerald should and probably knows where the birthmarks are.

Which makes the following sentence even more remarkable.

Fitzgerald describes a play in the first quarter with the same intensity as if it were the last play in the fourth quarter that would decide the NBA champion.

Either the man needs to cut back on the coffee or I need him to carry my pack up Everest.

In the newspaper business we have a saying that describes Fitzgerald’s approach to broadcasting. It reflects the display of the daily newspaper. All Emphasis Is No Emphasis. Headlines need to be of different sizes. Size and placement of pictures need to be varied. Otherwise every story feels the same.

So by the time the breathless Fitzgerald finishes the first quarter of a game, I’m exhausted. He put me on the edge of the cliff with his urgent voice, and he kept me there.

If Thompson is putting down 37 points in the second quarter as he did in 2015, please, Bob, sound like Pentecostal preacher. Make sure we hear you here in Santa Rosa.

But if Golden State is being outscored 10-2 in the last two minutes of the first quarter, remind us of that, then leave it. No one in the NBA wins the game in the first quarter, though some lose it. The talent in the league is too good for commonplace blowouts.

Now, however, the Warriors spend more time with doctors than Kerr, least the game changers. Unless Draymond Green, Klay and Steph suddenly are sprinting down the court with James Wiseman, Golden State needs to sigh and think about next year.

Fitzgerald is aware. His tone, his pace, the very timbre in his voice reflect that reality. His frenetic gush into the microphone has slowed to what appears to sound like normal conversation. Without stating it Fitzgerald’s reduced voltage carries this meaning: Will all the stars ever be healthy again at the same time? Are the Curry Warriors a thing of the past?

No one in the Bay Area wants to imagine it’s over. If it means Fitzgerald is shrilling into the microphone again because the magic has returned, so be it. But please be kind to our ears. “Curry just hit one from the Ferry Terminal!!”

In fact, Fitz, you wouldn’t have to say a thing. Be silent. Let the crowd at the game tell the crowd watching at home what they thought of it. It’s what Eli and Payton Manning would do.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.