Padecky: Bond of athletics proves stronger than a 700-pound grizzly bear

The words in the next paragraph, by themselves, are empty. Without context, they read right out of a sports cliche handbook. They are uttered by athletes everywhere and oftentimes are forgotten as soon as they are spoken.

“That’s what a wrestling team does - we go to hell and back with each other,” Brady Lowry told a Wyoming newspaper. “We aren’t going to let one of us go down without helping.”

And this might be the time you might grab the remote and see what’s on Netflix. Then again, you might miss the part when Kendell Cummings jumped on the grizzly bear and tried a most novel approach to get the grizzly to stop attacking Lowry, a wrestling teammate at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

“I grabbed and yanked him hard by the ear,” Cummings said.

The next time you hear the words “hero” or “courage” or “self-sacrifice” in sports you might consider what Kendell Cummings did on Oct. 15 in northwest Wyoming. It might be the standard to measure the meaning of those words.

Cummings, Brady and two other Northwest College wrestlers, August Harrison and Orrin Jackson, set out that day to go antler hunting in northwest Wyoming, on a trail 28 miles from Cody, after wrestling practice that morning. Collecting six antlers, Cummings and Lowry became separated from their teammates.

Traveling down a mountain the grizzly emerged without warning, charging Lowry before he could use his bear spray. Cummings threw objects and yelled at the bear in a futile attempt to get the bear off Lowry. Cummings then jumped on the bear, trying to pull the bear off his teammate. He yanked the bear’s ear to get the grizzly’s attention. He certainly did.

The grizzly turned to Cummings and reacted as any predator would. He attacked, putting Cummings’ head in his mouth. Cummings could feel the bear’s jaws closing down on his skull, lacerating the flesh.

“I could hear when his teeth would hit my skull,” Cummings told the Cowboy State Daily newspaper. “I could feel when he’d bite down on my bones and they’d kind of crunch.”

Cummings said he could smell the bear’s putrid breath which was about the time he felt these might be the last moments of his life. A fully grown adult male grizzly can weigh as much as 700 pounds. Cummings wrestles in the 141-pound weight class.

The grizzly released Cummings temporarily and then attacked again, then released him. Not thinking of his

dilemma Cummings called out to Lowry to check on his condition.

“I think the bear heard me,” Cummings said. “It kinda circled around and got me again.”

This time Cummings realized his best strategy was to remain lifeless, in the hope that remaining lifeless would create disinterest in the bruin. It did. The two teammates who had become separated from them now rejoined Cummings and Lowry.

The foursome then began the five-mile hike to where they started their hike, the Bobcat-Houlihan Trailhead. That both young men were alive helped them and their families to deal with what they saw.

Lowry suffered a broken arm and lacerations to his back, shoulders, right leg and thigh.

Cummings received 60 staples to his head and plastic surgery to attend to major lacerations to his face and left arm, as well as stitches on his right hand and right leg.

For days both men had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A picture in the Cowboy State Daily has Lowry leaning over Cummings in his hospital room. Lowry had a compound fracture to his left arm. Cummings’ face had slashes on both of his cheeks, jaw and forehead. His left bicep and left hand were bandaged. Yes, a bear did that, or Cummings slipped on a floor and fell onto a dozen upturned kitchen knives.

At a hospital in Billings, Montana, the college’s wrestling team stayed with their teammates through the night. Compared to what happens every day in sports in this country, this is a small story in comparison. No Super Bowl at stake here. The Golden State Warriors don’t rate a headline in the Cowboy State Daily. This grizzly mauling wouldn’t even make one sentence in New York.

But there’s something in this story universal in its appeal, one that goes to the core of why we compete in athletics, or, better still, why we SHOULD compete in athletics.

“College athletics is where these boys turn into men and they adopt these brothers for the rest of their lives and they’ll remember these things,” said Dallas Lowry, Brady’s father. “College athletics does a lot of things for kids for education but it still does a lot of things for a young man’s memories and friendships. . .the power of athletics. . .”

The power of athletics found a home on a Wyoming mountain trail last month, where one man risked his life for another. These men found each other through sport, where they now will be linked closer, I wager, than any teammates who won a Super Bowl.

