Padecky: Brady loves the game too much to stay retired

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 14, 2022, 6:25PM
All along Tom Brady thought he was the one gripping the football. Come to find out it is the other way around.

And so, too, it is for most of us who have kicked, batted, shot or thrown a ball.

Those who have played slowpitch softball can understand why Brady unretired Monday. A pickup basketball game on a city asphalt court has Tom Brady all over it. Two-hand touch below the waist, you play it for the same reason Brady can’t stop playing football.

Joy, that’s the nut of it. Joy, a word we seldom use these days. You’re driving to the basket against a guy with sweat socks up to his knees and a beard down to his waist. He’s wearing a white headband and you know this ain’t Klay Thompson. No matter. You are lost in the possibility of physical achievement.

And all along we thought we had nothing in common with Tom Brady.

OK, there’s the money and the houses and the trophies and the gorgeous wife and famous people on speed dial. And there’s also the poor sap who just the day before paid $518,000 for the football that was going to be Brady’s last touchdown pass. That might be the only person who wanted Brady to stay retired.

The rest of us? We root for the underdog and the ultimate underdog is — you may disagree — Tom Brady.

“He looks like one of those poles you hang your coats on,” said Ron Hughes, the Detroit Lions Vice President of Player Personnel at the 2000 NFL Combine.

Pictures were taken of Brady at The Combine. The only dynamic muscle he had we couldn’t see — his brain. The rest of his body looked like it came from the Thrift Store of Used Body Parts. This body never saw a gym, a weight room, not even a tanning salon. You wouldn’t want Brady to carry a baby, for fear it was too heavy.

Contrast this, as an example, with whom the 49ers drafted in 1997 - Jim Druckenmiller. Druckenmiller was the 26th player taken overall. As a physical specimen Druckenmiller was the prototype, 6-foot-4, 241 pounds. The 49ers liked Druckenmiller so much they showed a video on draft day of Druckenmiller pulling a car.

As it turned out, Druckenmiller would have made a better sled dog than quarterback. His career NFL totals: 239 yards passing, one touchdown, four interceptions.

Tom Brady is not built like a RoboCop, Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert, who is 6-foot-6, 236 pounds.

Tom Brady can’t throw the football as hard as the Bills’ Josh Allen.

Tom Brady can’t throw the football underhanded, behind-the-back, with his left hand like the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady can’t dart in and out of the pocket like the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray.

Tom Brady can’t escape the pass rush and run through a secondary as if they aren’t there, like the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

None of these guys are Jim Druckenmiller. They’re all franchise quarterbacks. They’ll be in the Hall of Fame, if they remain healthy. None of them look like they need a protein shake, like Brady, then AND now.

Brady owns the record book, but will that change the NFL’s myopic zeal that every rookie quarterback look like a Humvee? Will the NFL learn from Joe Montana and Brady?

The two best quarterbacks in NFL history have bodies that need to go back to the shop for repair and enhancements — like legs. Montana and Brady have kindling for legs. Montana even made fun of his twigs. There’s a video of him mocking his appendages, sticking out one leg for the camera so people will ogle, while Joe has this pancake grin. Yes, Joe and Brady have the legs of a 12-year-old child.

Ah, but the brains of a football Einstein. Harris Barton, one of Montana’s 49er teammates, said as the ball was snapped Montana would know the location of all 11 defenders and anticipate their response to the play he just called in the huddle.

How do you discover such innate genius? Obviously, usually, you don’t. “Who ever heard of Tom Brady?” New York Giant scout Whitey Walsh said at the 2000 Combine. I’ll hazard a guess here and say Brady will forget his own name before he forgets Whitey Walsh’s.

Brady will push it. He has made a career of defying appearance. When the end comes will he know it and will he succumb? He has seen what can happen when someone squeezes out the last drop.

Johnny Unitas went to the Chargers in 1973 and threw three touchdown passes and 471 yards.

Dan Marino hung around in 1999 and threw 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Joe Namath went to the Rams in 1977 and threw three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Brett Favre in Minnesota in 2010 threw for 11 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and a Druckenmiller-like 69.9 quarterback rating.

Those numbers, that crashing end to Hall of Fame careers, does that scare Brady?

This should.

“It’s your arm,” said Hall of Famer Steve Young on when it’s time to leave. “When that goes . . .”

The quarterback goes. The tight throw between two defensive backs is now intercepted. The out pattern now floats. The release is just as fast. What happens after the release isn’t.

This is what people will be studying this fall when Brady drops back to pass.

“The pitchers will tell me,” baseball’s Reggie Jackson responded when asked when he’ll know it’s time to retire. Brady will know when his pass floats like a frisbee.

A video shows there’s no frisbees in Brady’s arm. He is standing about 10 feet from a machine that sends footballs skyward to be caught as punts. Two rotating wheels spit out the football. Brady throws the ball precisely between two rotating wheels. The ball spits back perfectly into Brady’s arms. He does that three times.

Brady then spins toward the camera and grins a “I told you so.”

All of which leads us to the best compliment we can give Tom Brady.

There will never be another quarterback like him.

That shouldn’t be said, right? Records and athletes are temporary custodians. That’s the eternal and unquestioned sports axiom. Someone will shoot more threes than Steph Curry. Someone will hit more home runs than Barry Bonds. Someone will sprint faster, jump higher. Someone will fly through the air more sensationally than Simone Biles. Someone will win more Super Bowls.

No, someone won’t. Absolutes are incredibly perishable and temporary. Not this time. That’s why Brady’s announcement to return made Selection Sunday a nice footnote for the NCAA tournament. That’s why the odds that Tampa Bay will win the next Super Bowl went from 20-1 to 10-1 after his announcement.

This is the NFL’s version of March Madness, except it’s going to last all year. Prepare for crazy-making.

Tom Brady has a runny nose; Film at 11. Tom Brady has trouble sleeping; Oh my gosh, is it sleep apnea? Tom Brady has changed his protein powder; Did it give him indigestion?

Runny noses? Trouble sleeping? Indigestion? Maybe he forgot to take the dog out for his evening constitutional. Maybe he got stuck in traffic, ran out of gas, ran out of patience. Maybe he lost his temper. Maybe he’s human after all. Maybe.

