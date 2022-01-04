Padecky: Buccaneers gave Antonio Brown everything but help

Faster than you can say “Quick, get the taser!” Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown made such an exit during the Jets’ game Sunday he made Terrell Owens look like a self-isolating bookworm.

Brown did what his voices were telling him, what they have been telling him for years. With 2:51 left in third quarter Brown refused to enter the game. He left the field. Took off half his uniform. Bare-chested, he threw some of it into the stands. As he was leaving Brown did some jumping jacks and flashed the peace sign. He asked the cops to call a cab. He released a rap song later that night.

Seems like troubling behavior. Might even be Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy but, as of yet, CTE can be only diagnosed post-mortem. Nonetheless, impulse control, anger, belligerence, they were present. A danger to himself or anyone else? All of that would be worth a look.

You would think.

“If he does need help,” said Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, “I hope he gets some.”

I hope Arians gets some help. In the oft-quoted annuals of ignorant statements, Arians has a chapter all to himself.

Brown couldn’t have been more obvious he needs help than if he was standing on a corner shouting “BINGO, CHICKEN LITTLE!” to every passing car.

Arians needs to go into detox immediately, detox from the football mentality, that talent supersedes character, that winning a game more than compensates for losing a human being. Winning is the great deodorant, taking away the stink of ignoring the human causality that creates it.

In March 2020, Arians was asked if he would sign Brown. No, Arians told a radio show. “It’s not a fit in our locker room.” No one questioned that decision. Antonio Brown seemed to have burned every bridge that passed over all his raging torrents.

The list is impressive considering he has avoided even one day of jail time: Allegations of domestic violence against the mother of his children; allegations of sexual assault, a charge of felony burglary, eight-game suspension for personal conduct violations, a recent three-game suspension for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

The Raiders signed Brown but the guy didn’t play one game for the team. Brown wore them out, refusing to wear any helmet other than his own. When Brown lost playing time because he suffered frostbite while undergoing cryotherapy, we had no idea that would be considered a light moment on his resume.

But then something happened in the fall of 2020. The Bucs needed high quality receivers for quarterback Tom Brady. Arians, suddenly, became a huge fan of Brown. All those things that happened before, must have been the media blowing things out of proportion.

Damn media. Stay away. Stop asking questions. Like right now. A lot of questions are being asked. Please, Bruce, give us some insight.

“I have no regrets,” Arians said Monday. Why should he? Brown helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl last year. He did his job. The Bucs didn’t pay him to become Rotarian Of The Year. They paid him to be Brady’s target.

Now Brown is the NFL’s target. What will the league do now? Brush Brown aside? Should the NFL count on the short attention span of most of America’s sports fan? Why not? That’s been their default posture for years.

America, and Packer fans in particular, have moved on with Aaron Rodgers and his lying that he was vaccinated. The Packers may be the best team in football and Rodgers put them there.

So who cares about that pesky virus? Aaron’s not sick. None of the important Packers are sick. Mom’s sick but she’s not protecting Aaron in the pocket. Time to look to a starry future.

The NFL will pause to let its marquee player, Tom Brady, say all the sensitive soundbites. Brady Sunday asked people to be “compassionate and empathic” toward Brown. Sure, Brady will say that; he had the guy stay at his house to help calm him down.

Nice words, Tom. Thanks for the good public relations. You know how sensitive the NFL is.

Commissioner Roger Goodell could never admit the pressure cooker that is the NFL is not the place to seek peace for a troubled mind. The league would never admit Brown is this troubled: He walked away from a million dollar bonus.

All Brown needed to make that extra million was score one touchdown, catch eight more passes, gain 55 more receiving yards. He at least would have two games to do that.

Instead Brown is the guy who quit on his team. Gosh, the Bucs and the NFL gave him everything he wanted: a Super Bowl team, the game’s best-ever quarterback who would baby-sit him, and a $3,100,00 contract, and that doesn’t include that million dollar incentive bonus.

The Bucs gave Antonio Brown everything except help, and it’s not that once-a-week therapy session. They couldn’t tell Brown to sit down and sit out a year, maybe two. They couldn’t tell him he was still young enough and sturdy enough physically to handle it.

But the Bucs couldn’t do that. Time was of the essence. Brady wasn’t going to be around forever, although sometimes it seems like it.

So the Bucs and the NFL pushed the fragile man out there and Sunday the fragile man pushed back. And so now it’s Antonio Brown who is the disappointment, who quit on the team, who didn’t realize what he had. Antonio, shame on you for blowing it.

In truth it’s the other way around: Tampa Bay is the disappointment. Tampa Bay quit on Antonio Brown. Tampa Bay didn’t realize what it had. Tampa Bay, shame on you for blowing it.

