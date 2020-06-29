Padecky: Can football and social distancing coexist?

At the root of it all, when the daily Tylenol becomes necessary and the late-night unblinking stares at the bedroom ceiling begin to produce nothing but anxiety, is The Question. It is the one that has haunted parents and coaches since March.

How do you practice social distancing and still play football?

I have an easier time conceptualizing a thousand angels with refrigerators on their backs doing push-ups on a head of a pin.

“Of course you can’t,” said Trent Herzog, football coach at St. Vincent’s, of the conundrum caused by COVID-19.

Of course. There it is. The simple answer. Then it gets complicated the same way it became complicated over 60 years ago when someone said, “Geez, let’s go to the moon.”

But at least the NASA scientists didn’t have to deal with teenage boys. There’s no formula for this age group that can sketch out a measured and mature mandate that can calm and control this testosterone beast. Never has been.

“Think about what it’s been like to be a teenager locked up for the last three and half months,” said Paul Cronin, Cardinal Newman’s head coach, applying a more visceral definition to sheltering-in-place. “As a coach, you have to think about a lot of things, one of them is the mental and physical health of your kids.”

Think of a honey badger chewing off his leg caught in an animal trap.

There have been sightings in this county. Groups of teenage boys have gathered playing two-hand touch football. It’s not a group of Phil and Bob and John and Doug. It’s 11 to a side. With a football and sweat and aerosol particles flying everywhere. With no face coverings. At least they aren’t trying to not knock the snot out of each other, content to spray it.

Kids think they are bulletproof. Until they are not. It’s an attitudinal demographic that crosses every border, every country, every belief system. It defies all the contrary evidence, such as the consequences of driving drunk.

“But they don’t see it (virus) among their peer group,” said Steve Ellison, the legendary and retired Petaluma High School football coach who dealt with teenagers for 42 years. “So it doesn’t seem real to them.”

It may get real. According to an Associated Press story published last Wednesday, young people in Florida ages 15-34 now make up 31 percent of all those who test positive for the virus. The week before in that state 8,000 new cases were reported from that age group, compared to 2,000 from the 55-64 age group.

Of course a teenager could take the long view on how to handle staying off the field and maintaining social distancing.

Said Ellison: “They could say ‘If this is the worst thing that will happen to me in my life, I’ve had a pretty good life’. But a 17-year old doesn’t look 30 years down the road.”

As if teenage testosterone is the only source of angst for a football coach.

“I had parents begging me (to get them back on the field),” Herzog said.

Trent Herzog, head football coach at St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

The companion anxiety to a teenager locked up is the parent who has to watch the lion in the cage. There just ain’t enough raw meat to quell this beast. “Hang in there.” “Soon, Bubba, soon.” “Wanna read a book?” A dad or a mom may have made it through April with those suggestions. Now the folks are asking: “Hey buddy how about eating some tree bark with me?” It’s come to that.

“I read the other day what (Baltimore Ravens head coach) John Harbaugh said when he found out he had to observe 167 protocols,” Ellison said. “He said there was no way he could coach his team with that many (restrictions).”

Herzog couldn’t guess how many protocols he has to observe, estimating he has to start with 50. Many of those protocols have attachments to them, such as the simple act of touching a football. Does the football come from a quarterback’s hand? Or a pass receiver? Or the machine that spits out footballs that travel like punts? Do you sanitize a ball each time it is touched? Do you prohibit certain players from touching it because they typically will not in a game (like defensive linemen)?

“I almost slapped a kid’s hand when he started to move close to a teammate,” Herzog said. Kids, like adults, can easily slip back into patterns that existed long before last March. It’s easy to forget, inasmuch as human beings are herd animals and that is never more obvious than with the football herd.

Like the huddle. When 11 players are all WITHIN six feet of each other.