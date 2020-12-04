Subscribe

Padecky: CCAA does the right thing and shuts down sports

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2020, 7:32PM
Updated 2 hours ago

If the long accepted myth is accurate, if the state of California is indeed progressive and sees a future the rest of the country has yet to imagine, then a NCAA Division 2 athletic conference sent out a bugle blast Thursday that should wake up the rest of America.

The California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), of which Sonoma State is a member, announced it is shutting down all sports for the school calendar year. Thirteen sports played by men and women now have to wait for Fall, 2021, to resume.

It is the first conference in America to completely cancel all organized NCAA-sanctioned activities. With the surging COVID-19 pandemic as the cattle prod, the CCAA made what some might judge as a panicky fear-based decision.

To the contrary. It was the right thing to do. The smart thing. The safe thing. The mature thing. The healthy thing, to be precise. Yes, it was bold because we Americans love our sports and never more so than now, when being distracted by anything has become an essential public service.

Now we watch for the reaction from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) that governs high school sports and the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) which oversees junior college athletics. Will they also find the courage to be so intelligent? Will they buck the strong headwinds from both players and parents on the need to play, if for no other reason than to establish mental stability?

Will athletes come to the conclusion that, as distasteful and unpleasant as it is, this is only one year out of their lives? That if missing a year of competitive sports is the worst thing that happens to him or her, they indeed will lead a charmed life.

“Willie Mays and Muhammad Ali went into the Army,” said SRJC Athletic Director Matt Markovich. Mays missed 274 MLB games for most of the 1952 and all of the 1953 seasons. Yet Willie seemed to have recovered. Ali refused to fight in Vietnam and was banned from boxing for three years and he, too, seemed to have recovered.

Point: The best baseball player whoever lived and boxing’s best fighter were willing to sacrifice.

But let’s be realistic. COVID-19 won’t take down the NFL. The 49ers would start Dolly Parton at middle linebacker as long as the network checks keep rolling in. Television CEOs will decide the NFL season. Common sense will determine the fate of the other organizations.

On December 18 SRJC and the other CCCAA schools will vote on whether to continue to play — Opt In to play or Opt Out not to play. That promises to produce a dicey state of affairs: In choosing whether to play, such flexibility might be an asset to a gymnast but to junior college sports in this state, it will create more problems than solving the big one.

“Right now a bunch of head coaches are talking to other head coaches to see what they are going to do,” said Lenny Wagner, the school’s football coach. “They all are waiting to see who makes the first move.”

The coach who decides to cancel now faces a possible exodus. A sophomore wants to go to a four-year but needs his sophomore season to get that scholarship. Does he flee?

Said Wagner: “A kid not from the area has limited funds. Will he stay and wait for next year while his sport is not being played?” The schools who Opt In now can pirate away that player.

“I know if a kid came up to me and wanted to be transferred,” Wagner said, “I’d try to hook him up with a coach I knew and respected.”

SRJC hasn’t made its decision yet but it appears the school is leaning more to logic than emotion.

“Based on what science has said so far,” Wagner said, “science has been right all along. Based on that, I’m going to go with science.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo! Sports stadiums might be approved to have 20,000 fans by the end of July, 2021. “Ah, I think that might be cutting it close,” said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Eight months from now, what Dr. Fauci is saying, a vaccine will be distributed widely enough for large crowds to gather. To mingle. To have contact. To exchange aerosol particles without fear of infection. Probably.

Should we include competitive athletes in that target audience? Athletes who tackle each other? Athletes who exchange spray from running, dunking, grappling, swimming, kicking, sliding or spiking each other? Athletes who do more to each other than buy a beer for the guy next to him?

The answer could be yes.

If CIF suspends sports for a year, here’s another ugly scenario: A high school athlete needs a senior season to impress a college for a scholarship. Will the family move to another state to create that advantage? Imagine the pressure the coach and the school would face to convince the CIF not suspend activity.

“We know some kids come to school to play sports who otherwise would never go to school,” Markovich said. “About 60-70 percent of our athletes who enter are unprepared to go to a four-year college. Yet, it’s about the same percentage of athletes who end up being qualified to enter a four-year after playing their sport. For some of them they know their career might be over now.”

How would you like to be the coach sitting down with a college kid, knowing the kid would see you as so full of shepherd’s pie when you said, “Be patient. Just wait. It’s only a year.”

The CCAA already has made that decision as it now sends its coaches to their cell phones or their computers to Zoom a 19-year old with the news.

“None of us are happy about this!” said Mitch Cox, raising his voice, the CCAA commissioner. “None of us!”

That is one emotion shared equally by all. No one is spared the dread. There is no joy in Mudville. There are only ways to cope, some requiring descriptive flexibility.

“In times like these I fall back on sports,” Cox said. “In baseball, your first at-bat you get hit by a pitch. Now you come up again. How do you handle that first at-bat? How soon do you get over it? That’s what sports teaches you. To recover. To move on.”

In this case, can you wait another eight months, Bucky, to step back in there? Yes, your love of your game will be tested. School may have to be considered more than a hobby unless you plan to make it to the NFL, in which case you’ll be out of the league by the time you’re 25 (so say the metrics).

Either way, a high school, junior college or four-year athlete may face an uncertain future in their sport. What is certain, however, is COVID-19 and the virus doesn’t play games.

“To be honest,” said John Goelz, SSU’s baseball coach, “I didn’t see how we would get to play. I didn’t see how we could get players on a plane or into a van.”

Goelz couldn’t see coming to a parent who was just infected by his third baseman and saying he was really sorry that Grandpa came down with the virus, too. Goelz couldn’t forget the President of the United States got the virus or that Alabama football coach Nick Saban - who might as well be the president of the university - got the virus, too.

Wagner studied the science. Goelz reviewed the data. Cox saw no choice. What remains to be seen is this: What the CCAA did Thursday, will it be seen as a kooky decision in a kooky state? It won’t be if the state’s two other major governing athlete bodies follow suit. Why? That’s a lot of people making common sense. And common sense right now seems very progressive.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.

Send a letter to the editor

