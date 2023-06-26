Blessed they were, or at least the Warriors appeared to be. An alchemist at work. They took players, journeymen players, and mixed them and matched them without discord, big egos flowing ripple-free with small ones as if they were all brothers from the same mother.

The Warriors once won 73 games with Marreese Speights on the team. At least I thought Marreese Speights was on the team. I had to look it up.

If the Warriors made a mistake with a player, it was probably the cereal. They didn’t have enough Raisin Bran available for the team breakfast.

Spoiled we were, spoiled we are no longer. While it makes nice conversation over a beer and pizza, to speculate on how the newly acquired Chris Paul will fit in, that’s a journey into the unknown. Rather, let’s look back and see two glaring examples where the Warriors whiffed, when they exhibited what we didn’t think was possible - human error.

Chris Washburn is universally considered the biggest flop in the team’s history. The third overall pick in the 1986 draft, Washburn was out of the league in two years, averaging 3.1 points a game. A troubled young man, Washburn became a punch line, not a savior. Getting a laugh was too easy - just mention the words “Warriors Brain Trust” and the issuer of those words would sound like Robin Williams.

Washburn now has a contender for his tarnished crown as The Worst Draft Pick in Warriors history. James Wiseman was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft. The seven-footer was the big man Golden State needed, the stop sign the Warriors needed to intimidate anyone foolish enough to drive to the hoop. Wiseman was nicknamed “The Big Ticket” which now rivals “Warriors Brain Trust” as a party enhancer.

The Warriors liked the 19-year-old so much that they gave him a four-year deal worth $39,619,840. Yes, it was a gamble, sure, to place so much impact on a kid. As it turned out, it was. Wiseman was traded to Detroit. Now only 22 Wiseman might mature into a serviceable player. The Warriors were certain he wouldn’t, as they continue to search for The Aircraft Carrier.

This now brings us to the guy who can’t control his ego and won’t replace Steph Curry and why $140 million shouldn’t be given to a guy who hasn’t been potty trained. Ok, Ok, that maybe is a bit too harsh but Jordan Poole exhibited immaturity that only can occur when you feel you have the keys to the kingdom. Poole didn’t want to wait to become the heir apparent to Curry. He was ready to take over with Curry still on the team.

Poole’s ego and self-assuredness were seen when he would take the ball up court. Poole would drive as if it was one-against-five and he was happy with the odds. Curry and coach Steve Kerr would go hoarse trying to convince Poole to share and, like with any 4-year-old, they found it as successful as teaching a dog to spell “dangling modifier”.

As convinced as he was at his superiority, that his wild passes into the first rows were forgivable, that his exuberance with the basketball felt like he was leading a prison break, Poole never doubted he would be traded.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be (back),” Poole told a reporter in May. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. I belong in this organization, bridging the gap. I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”

Oops.

In the playoffs, Poole averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds a game, 34% shooting overall and 25.4% from the 3-point line. To all that, his sloppy and erratic play during the season Poole represented the essential anti-thesis of all things Warriors - he wasn’t reliable. He was unsteady. He was prone to selfish moments. More significant than anything else, Poole was $140 million richer.

Poole was no longer The Baby Curry. He was The Baby Account. Poole wasn’t the first and won’t be the last 24-year-old to have his head turned and ego bloated by instant wealth. With the Wizards in Washington, Poole very well may mature into the player the Warriors thought he was.

Golden State doesn’t have time to wait and find out. Curry is 35. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, if he returns, are both 33. They are not in the developmental stage anymore. Their bodies are now vulnerable to age and all the miles that come with that.

They truly are on the clock, a reality the oft-injured Paul, 38, knows too well. Knowing his clock is ticking, Paul will be a good teammate, shedding any resistance he has built over the years with the Warriors.

Of more curiosity is Paul’s deliberate style of play. The Warriors flow, Paul slows. The Warriors hit the gas, Paul hits the brakes. Paul was a starter his entire career. He will probably come off the bench. He averaged a career-low 13.9 points this season and missed Phoenix’s last four playoff games with an injury.

Yes, Paul comes to the Warriors with a lot of questions but offers two significant answers. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 draft and unlike James Wiseman, he has played like a first-rounder. And unlike Jordan Poole, he doesn’t play with his hair on fire.

In the brief time Chris Paul will be with the Warriors the premier point guard of his generation can leave the memories of Wiseman and Poole in his rearview. He’s that good, so good he can erase draft mistakes. Only a guy headed to the Hall of Fame can do that. Only a guy who has played 18 years without a ring will want to do that. Only a guy with nothing to prove can relax given such responsibility.

