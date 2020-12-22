Padecky: Coronavirus ravages Santa Rosa High football player, dad

As their lens is quite selective and prejudicial, teenagers see the coronavirus as something that happens to others. They wear their adolescent shield as battle armament, protecting them from all sorts of maladies that trouble the rest of us, including a deadly pathogen.

“I used to be one of those people,” said Ryan Hesz, 16.

Why should Hesz, a junior at Santa Rosa High School, think otherwise? He looks exactly like what he is, an athlete. He’s a running back and middle linebacker on the school’s football team. He’s a wrestler, on the varsity team as a sophomore, an elementary school champion in eighth grade. He bench presses 205 pounds, squats 255 10 times, dead lifts 263 10 times.

Ryan is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds.

That was before Ryan lost 32 pounds in 11 days.

That was before Ryan vomited for 11 consecutive days. Before his temperature reached 104.6 degrees. Before he watched COVID-19 infect his entire family, mom and dad and the two other boys. Before he cringed in horror when he heard what his father said one day.

“I thought I was dying,” said Ian, 42.

Ian and Ryan have decided to speak publicly about what happened in this very private time, not to elicit sympathy but awareness, especially in those who sniff the virus away as if it’s a repugnant smell that needs just a second to evaporate.

“I don’t want anyone to ever see what I saw my dad go through,” Ryan said.

What they are about to say, take Ian and Ryan at their word. They will not embellish, saturate a phrase with excessive emotion to stir sympathy. They are honest and direct, almost painfully blunt in their description. They leave no doubt.

Except, possibly, how they became infected. Ian has a good guess. It was Nov. 3 and he was doing a damage assessment of a house near Trione-Annadel State Park. He owns a decontamination company, a business that cleans up houses damaged by smoke, sewage, rats, improper ventilation. That sort of thing.

Hesz was in the house for 45 minutes, determining the square footage of the area affected by smoke. Then he heard the phrase that he can’t forget. Probably never will.

“The woman said her mother had recently tested positive for the virus,” Hesz said. “I bit my tongue. Maybe she could have said it before I entered the home. I wouldn’t put anyone in that situation. She apologized.”

Was that the point of contact in which COVID entered the Hesz family? Ian doesn’t know for sure because, well, the virus doesn’t announce its entry and Hesz can’t recall any other time before Nov. 15 that would have put his family in jeopardy.

On Nov. 15 the family took a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate the birthday of another family member. On the day they left no one felt a thing. It had been six days since Ryan was around the team. Passing Los Banos on Interstate 5, Ryan started to feel crummy. Nothing alarming. Just crummy.

Would they make that trip today? “Only if we were vaccinated,” Ian said.

It was a two-vehicle caravan. Ian and Ryan were in a Ford 350 truck pulling a travel trailer. Monica, the 41-year-old mom, was in the Ford Expedition with Joshua, 14, Willie, 4, Aunt Rose and Ryan’s girlfriend, Andrea.

By the time everyone arrived in Vegas, Ryan’s condition worsened. He had chills and a slight fever. For the four days they were there, Ian and Ryan stayed at a KOA campground in their trailer.

On Nov. 25, the family was tested. All tested positive for COVID. Aunt Rose and Andrea were negative. None of the family members in Las Vegas tested positive. More incongruous was the depth of the infection.

Monica had a stuffy nose for a day and a half. Joshua had a 101-degree temperature and chills for seven days. Willie had no fever and his food had no flavor for two days. That was the extent of their turmoil. They were the lucky ones.

“It felt like my ribs were pulling apart,” Ryan said.

“Everything I drank tasted like saltwater,” Ian said. “Ginger ale, Gatorade, whatever ― it all felt like I was gargling with saltwater.”

Their temperatures rose and so did whatever was in their stomach. Ian vomited for nine consecutive days, Ryan 11. Ryan was throwing up eight to 10 times daily, Ian for up to an hour all throughout the day and night. In the two weeks in which he couldn’t keep food down, Ian had three popsicles and five bites of cooked beans. All left as soon as they arrived, so to speak.

Ryan’s weight dropped to 178. Ian dropped from 225 to 201. Dehydrated, Ian started to hallucinate.

“Something was flying around biting me,” Ian said. “It was like a hummingbird, I think.”

Ryan didn’t experience hummingbirds. He experienced a chill that will feel like a chill as he explains it.