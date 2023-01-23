Padecky: Cowboys’ star is fading while 49ers’ is on the rise

Christian McCaffrey called it an “ugly win.” Spoken like a true warrior who rushed for 35 yards. The 49er running back considers 35 yards barely acceptable for a single quarter. No wonder then McCaffrey doesn’t like the complexion of the 49ers beating the Cowboys Sunday to reach the NFC championship game.

Ah, Mister Christian sir, there was beauty there all right. Not the kind that stops traffic and automatically guarantees a Super Bowl victory. Rather, it was sublime, understated a bit, but significantly attractive, noteworthy to all who believe a post-season game - in any sport - is a piece of history. Legacies are defined. What was left this time when the whistle blew?

For starters, the Cowboys are no longer “America’s Team”. More like “America’s Myth”. If the Cowboys are “America’s Team” as they so famously boast, then the 49ers are “North America’s Team.” It’s now been 27 years since Dallas last played for a conference championship. Brock Purdy wasn’t even born yet. Twelve teams have played for the NFC Championship since 1995. In the ultimate embarrassing factoid, the woebegone Chicago Bears have been there TWICE for gosh sake.

Cowboy owner Jerry Jones needs a friend. He’s wearing a sad, droopy face. The mouth he so loves to run was quiet after the game. It won’t stay that way for long. Jerry The Bully can’t stay away very long from a microphone or a television camera, filling either with his ego. But, for the moment, Sunday shut down Jerry. No wonder he needs a friend. No one wants to be around a loser.

Purdy, in his seventh NFL start, outplayed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler, has thrown for 24,943 yards and 166 touchdowns in his career. Yet, it was Prescott who looked more like a rookie than Purdy, having thrown 13 interceptions in his last eight games.

The Purdy Myth grew this Sunday the same way it grew the Sunday before against Seattle. The first half in both games found Purdy struggling. Unsteady, a bit erratic. Not scared. Not anxious. But perplexed. Unsmooth. It would be a concern if Purdy was a five-year guy. But this is a fresh face, a relatively NFL newborn. He needed to grow a few more whiskers of experience.

Just like Seattle, the kid responded in the second half. Purdy knew he didn’t have to save the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan has made sure of that. Run the ball and occasionally put it in Purdy’s hands to throw. Truth to tell this may be the only team in the NFL that can put a rookie under center and win eight in a row and 12 overall.

Consider the following paragraphs the 49ers' ideal template: Purdy at quarterback and the 49ers on defense. If they are to win the Super Bowl this is how they’ll do it. Oh, Purdy could pass for 400 yards and five touchdowns next Sunday in Philadelphia but what happened after halftime against the Cowboys, this is the script Shanahan can live with, he might even prefer it.

There was 5:19 left in the third quarter. The score was tied, 9-9. The 49ers had the ball on their 9-yard line. Not good field position if you’re a 23-year-old quarterback, the last player taken in the draft. Bobble the center snap. Or a handoff. Throw a pass to a cornerback. Look at the defense and imagine a prison break coming after you.

This is not the start of a drive that seals the game. But it was.

The drive took six minutes and 10 plays, eight of them runs. Add three Cowboys penalties. McCaffrey ran it in from the 2. It wasn’t beautiful. It was workman-like, cracking a cement block with a sledgehammer. Nothing was remarkable about it except. . .The Son Of The Catch.

Long ago, in the back of the end zone at Candlestick Park, Dwight Clark made The Catch, a six-yard touchdown pass from Joe Montana, the ball on his fingertips. The 49ers beat the Cowboys for the 1981 NFC championship and launched The Team of the ‘80s.

That was the only pass reception more memorable or as significant than Kittle’s Sunday. It was a 30-yard pass Purdy threw, the ball bouncing off Kittle’s hands, Kittle’s face mask. The football was a billiard ball. When he finally caught it, Kittle’s arms were so extended, he was catching a baby falling from a great height, so much tenderness was in the grasp.

Without The Son of the Catch, one might be tempted to say, the drive doesn’t happen. Sure, and maybe without the three Dallas penalties, and maybe. . .this is a fun game to play, a fun empty game to play. One that, hopefully, Jerry Jones is playing over and over.

To the victor goes the spoils and to the losers, a mind game that never changes, only tortures. Of such isolated moments a game, a fortune changes. It is the maddening unpredictability that drives interest, not to mention online betting.

So now the 49ers go to Philly next Sunday and Shanahan will work his brainpan to exhaustion, trying to figure out how to better protect his young quarterback.

Dallas led the NFL this season in what is called “pressures’. That can be best described as a quarterback smelling the bad breath of a defensive lineman, so close is he to getting crushed. Sunday Purdy felt 13 “pressures” from the Cowboys, in the process completing just three passes for 24 yards. With no smell, Purdy was 16-of-19 for 190 yards.

Philadelphia led the NFL last season in sacks. It’ll be interesting to see how Shanahan prevents Purdy from being treated like a piñata. Purdy is also a playoff game older which normally would not be that noteworthy except the guy has shown a sharp learning curve in his acceleration to stardom.

Can The Surprise of the 2022 NFL season still surprise? “When is he going to fall off the cliff?” asked former Cowboy coach Jimmy Johnson. “I don’t think so.” Maybe the better question would be this: Why would Purdy fall off the cliff?

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.