Padecky: Delay in sports puts teens in position of role models

Now ain’t this a strange turn of events: Adults now have the opportunity to follow the example set by teenagers. Yes, teenagers, of all people, have something to offer the adults, the ones who refuse to wear a protective face covering because it infringes on their freedom. Teenagers can show everyone why freedom doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

Teenagers can’t play fall high school sports in the middle of a raging pandemic, the CIF decided Monday. So the CIF pushed the sport and all other fall sports to January — if by then the coronavirus has flatlined or come close to it, certainly not spiking on the trajectory of a Shuttle launch as it is now.

Teenagers are aching to play high school football. It’s killing them to wait. We judge that number as 100 percent all in. Ah, but here’s the rub. At this time all the teenagers seen wearing a mask in public anywhere in America is judged as somewhere between Are-You-Kidding-Me to maybe 50 percent participation.

If football is really important to them, this is the time to show it. As has been encouraged time and time again by health care professionals, the wearing of a mask is a significant deterrent to the spread of the virus.

If the players masked and then told their high school non-football buddies to mask — and demanded they do so — because they don’t want to catch or spread the virus. All these high school kids go home and tell their parents what’s happening.

Imagine mom and dad dropping their jaws as well as their spoons into their soup.

Teenagers acting responsibly? Teenagers thinking of others? Teenagers being safe? Teenagers viewing long term?

Of course mom and dad very well might be pro-mask, but mom and dad very well might have friends who want their freedom to breathe anyone’s air. “Hey look at my kid! Look what he’s doing! He’s wearing a mask. I’m so proud of him!” And so like a good virus it spreads through communities, to families and non-athletic families alike — teenagers are covering up! Check out this Instagram photo!

No adult likes to be embarrassed by a teenager. Imagine what it would feel like to walk with one — he or she wearing a mask, you mask-free, gums flapping in the wind.

Live that one down, Dad.

Sure, the kids are doing it because they want to play football, not necessarily because they are committed to proper health protocols. Who cares? The end result is the desired result.

And so the word spreads — not to mention the pictures on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter. Like a good virus, it spreads. Every parent waits patiently for the day their kid advances to adulthood. Imagine if the first signs of such advancement are at 14 or 15 or 16 or 17.

Yes, son, this does take away a bit of your childhood. Then again, have you seen the world we live in today?

How can any adult ignore such a commitment from a teenager? Teenagers don’t like to wear masks any more than adults. Yet, there they are, doing the uncomfortable, doing the unthinkable.

Early Tuesday evening, Casa Grande coach John Antonio will hold a Zoom meeting with his freshmen, junior varsity and varsity players. Part of his presentation will include a slide show.

One slide will show a Casa Grande helmet with these words : “You want to wear one of the these?”

The next slide will show a mask with these words: “Then wear one of these.”

Antonio will put the slide show on social media. He’ll send it everywhere. He’ll talk to anyone about social responsibility. He won’t be shy about the impact his teenagers can have.

“We got four months to kill the virus,” said Antonio, referring to society at-large. “I’m going to preach it to the kids.”

California and New Mexico are the only states at this time to postpone fall youth sports. It may seem like the prudent thing to do and others may join. Arizona, apparently, may not. The executive director of the Arizona Interscholastic Association told the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson on June 25 that he thought high school sports can still happen in the fall in his state even if classes are online.

Hard to know where to start in pulling apart that one. May have to settle for pulling your hair.

Teenagers should know they are not alone in wading through this mud. California coaches of all high school sports now have been dealt a Rubik’s Cube. Sports will overlap. For a moment, consider the puzzle presented to them by CIF.

How does a two-sport athlete play two sports if one of them is his football team in the playoffs when his baseball team begins?

Does a two-sport athlete practice two days a week in one sport and three days a week in the other sport?

Does a two-sport athlete practice the same number of hours daily?