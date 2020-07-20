Subscribe

Padecky: Delay in sports puts teens in position of role models

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 20, 2020, 4:35PM
Now ain’t this a strange turn of events: Adults now have the opportunity to follow the example set by teenagers. Yes, teenagers, of all people, have something to offer the adults, the ones who refuse to wear a protective face covering because it infringes on their freedom. Teenagers can show everyone why freedom doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

Teenagers can’t play fall high school sports in the middle of a raging pandemic, the CIF decided Monday. So the CIF pushed the sport and all other fall sports to January — if by then the coronavirus has flatlined or come close to it, certainly not spiking on the trajectory of a Shuttle launch as it is now.

Teenagers are aching to play high school football. It’s killing them to wait. We judge that number as 100 percent all in. Ah, but here’s the rub. At this time all the teenagers seen wearing a mask in public anywhere in America is judged as somewhere between Are-You-Kidding-Me to maybe 50 percent participation.

If football is really important to them, this is the time to show it. As has been encouraged time and time again by health care professionals, the wearing of a mask is a significant deterrent to the spread of the virus.

If the players masked and then told their high school non-football buddies to mask — and demanded they do so — because they don’t want to catch or spread the virus. All these high school kids go home and tell their parents what’s happening.

Imagine mom and dad dropping their jaws as well as their spoons into their soup.

Teenagers acting responsibly? Teenagers thinking of others? Teenagers being safe? Teenagers viewing long term?

Of course mom and dad very well might be pro-mask, but mom and dad very well might have friends who want their freedom to breathe anyone’s air. “Hey look at my kid! Look what he’s doing! He’s wearing a mask. I’m so proud of him!” And so like a good virus it spreads through communities, to families and non-athletic families alike — teenagers are covering up! Check out this Instagram photo!

No adult likes to be embarrassed by a teenager. Imagine what it would feel like to walk with one — he or she wearing a mask, you mask-free, gums flapping in the wind.

Live that one down, Dad.

Sure, the kids are doing it because they want to play football, not necessarily because they are committed to proper health protocols. Who cares? The end result is the desired result.

And so the word spreads — not to mention the pictures on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter. Like a good virus, it spreads. Every parent waits patiently for the day their kid advances to adulthood. Imagine if the first signs of such advancement are at 14 or 15 or 16 or 17.

Yes, son, this does take away a bit of your childhood. Then again, have you seen the world we live in today?

How can any adult ignore such a commitment from a teenager? Teenagers don’t like to wear masks any more than adults. Yet, there they are, doing the uncomfortable, doing the unthinkable.

Early Tuesday evening, Casa Grande coach John Antonio will hold a Zoom meeting with his freshmen, junior varsity and varsity players. Part of his presentation will include a slide show.

One slide will show a Casa Grande helmet with these words : “You want to wear one of the these?”

The next slide will show a mask with these words: “Then wear one of these.”

Antonio will put the slide show on social media. He’ll send it everywhere. He’ll talk to anyone about social responsibility. He won’t be shy about the impact his teenagers can have.

“We got four months to kill the virus,” said Antonio, referring to society at-large. “I’m going to preach it to the kids.”

California and New Mexico are the only states at this time to postpone fall youth sports. It may seem like the prudent thing to do and others may join. Arizona, apparently, may not. The executive director of the Arizona Interscholastic Association told the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson on June 25 that he thought high school sports can still happen in the fall in his state even if classes are online.

Hard to know where to start in pulling apart that one. May have to settle for pulling your hair.

Teenagers should know they are not alone in wading through this mud. California coaches of all high school sports now have been dealt a Rubik’s Cube. Sports will overlap. For a moment, consider the puzzle presented to them by CIF.

How does a two-sport athlete play two sports if one of them is his football team in the playoffs when his baseball team begins?

Does a two-sport athlete practice two days a week in one sport and three days a week in the other sport?

Does a two-sport athlete practice the same number of hours daily?

Different sports have different weight training exercises. How do you weight train in football without it affecting the muscles needed in basketball?

How much exercise can a developing adolescent body take in one day?

How much value do you give team win-loss records in this most bizarre situation?

How do you convince your football players to remain focused as they now have to wait five months to play — after they already have waited eight months since last season?

How do you prevent some ultra-competitive high school football coaches — you know there will be some — seeing the next five months as Navy SEAL training, thinking they are getting a competitive advantage in developing super robot warriors?

How much influence will medical personnel have on recommendations to coaches and staff?

How do you now find Jim Beam your best friend late at night?

Cardinal Newman head football coach Paul Cronin is doused with water near the end of Newman's 31-14 Division 3-AA state title victory against El Camino of Oceanside, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Paul Cronin, the Cardinal Newman coach, has some answers.

“You gotta take the team record out of the equation,” Cronin said. “In this situation we have to think of both the player’s mental and physical health. If you go 0-10 you still don’t look at the season as a loss — you were on the field for 10 games. You played 10 games. If you use the win-at-all-costs strategy, you’re doing a disservice to the kids. You’re missing the point.

“If you have a kid playing two sports at the same time, you reduce that usual two-hour practice to 30 minutes to each sport. You have to recognize you’re working with young bodies that can break down. Practices can kill the body.”

The 12 preceding paragraphs are the good news, when the next five months accomplish what seems impossible now — the spiking coronavirus flatlines or nearly flatlines and doesn’t escalate in the approaching cold and flu season.

If not ...

“I would think we wouldn’t be playing football again until the fall of 2021,” Antonio said.

America’s most socially and culturally independent group will have a significant influence on the outcome. If teenagers can see the big picture, not the small one, imagine their legacy.

Their impact will be appreciated not just by their age group. These teenagers, the grownups will say, weren’t selfish at all. I learned a lot from them. I learned to share the planet.

Teenagers will be remembered as part of the solution, not one that continued the problem. When it comes to a won-loss record, they will walk away from this season undefeated. And walking away from this, well, it’s what we all want.

