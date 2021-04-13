Padecky: Despite Matsuyama’s win, Augusta National can’t ignore its past

It’s not everyday one can connect golf with the Supreme Court and paraphrase the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, but it happened Sunday when Hideki Matsuyama became the first golfer from Japan to win the Masters.

That’s one small step for golf, one giant step for Japan.

“Real change,” wrote the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “enduring change, happens one step at a time.”

That small step for golf will be television spots, news releases and multiple Matsuyama interviews in Asia. Hideki will find himself the celebrated designer of the “Official Hideki Matsuyama” clothing line. Yellow shirts with little green alligators on them will be matched perfectly with shocking pink pants and golf shoes with cleats sharp enough to defend the owner from real alligators, should he have to retrieve his golf ball from a lake.

Enduring change, indeed, is one small step at a time. The Masters began in 1934, so that’s an 87-year journey for a Japanese man to win the Masters, 83 if you count the impossibility of that happening during World War II.

The man earned it, deserved it. And the Augusta National folks will make sure everyone knows how progressive they are, how they really champion diversity, how they truly have come a great distance from their white-on-black past.

They will be hoping Matsuyama’s four days of unparalleled glory will make everyone forget, disregard or minimize the first day of the tournament. When Lynn Swann said what he said. When Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said what he said.

Swann is the Hall of Fame wide receiver from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is also a member of Augusta National. He is also Black, which shouldn’t matter, but it does.

On Thursday, Swann was asked his opinion of Georgia SB202, a piece of legislation roundly criticized as voter suppression, a law that forced Major League Baseball to move the July All-Star Game from Atlanta.

“The club has some histories and traditions and things that they follow,” Swann said. “I’m on a committee that doesn’t look into those things.”

Lynn, there’s an elephant in the room.

Swann: What elephant? I don’t talk about elephants.

Apparently Pittsburgh’s vaunted Steel Curtain of the ‘70s suffocated not only offenses but honest conversation. Swann missed an opportunity to provide texture to an important topic. What does a Black man think of SB202, a prominent and privileged Black man? Did Swann see what so many people see? And if not, why not?

Ridley is the chairman at Augusta National, and also was asked what he thought of SB202. Ridley refused to say whether he approved or disapproved. Ridley said he didn’t think it would be “helpful” to comment. Helpful to him, actually. While Augusta National doesn’t make public its membership list, it’s been widely reported that 291 of its 300 members are white. It can be assumed he didn’t become chairman because he championed diversity, not if one spends just minutes learning the history of the Masters.

The club had a “Caucasian Clause” for the first 27 years of existence. Non-whites would not be allowed to play. Twenty-eight years AFTER Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, Lee Elder became the first Black to play in the Masters. “As long as I’m still alive,” said the late Cliff Roberts, who co-founded the Masters, “all the golfers will be white and all the caddies will be Black.” The first woman became a member just eight years ago.

“Augusta National’s history and practices will always ensure that race is a prominent part of the discussion about the golf tournament,” said Ken J. Makin, a Black man who is a freelance journalist and founder of the Georgia podcast called Makin’ A Difference. “What Roberts said is not well known, even in Augusta, which is to say the National has done a good job of ignoring its sordid past. If the entire history of the club and its treatment of people both of color and women were readily available, it might irrevocably change people’s mind of the club.”

Makin covered a couple Masters for an Aiken, South Carolina newspaper and had a favorable experience, but he refuses to call the tournament “The Masters” but instead refers to it as “that golf tournament.” The golf course was built on a slave plantation.

Said Makin: “I don’t want to perpetuate the history of white wealth at the expense of Black labor by calling it by that all too familiar name.”

While Makin’s protest is more personal in intent than one designed to affect wholesale change, it still is more effective than working the silence angle that Swann and Ridley employ. Augusta National has never found a shortage of people to speak on its behalf.