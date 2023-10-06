Padecky: Dick Butkus and the NFL, perfect for each other

It’s Dec. 14, 1975, in Baltimore. Dick Butkus hasn’t played in the NFL for almost two years. I’m sitting on the Miami Dolphins team bus after the game, just outside Memorial Stadium. The bus is parked, still loading players. Then it happens.

The bus is hit by something. It lurches forward, following the thump. A jolt. The kind that snaps the neck backward. Clearly, it was impacted.

In the back of the bus, a player says to no one in particular: “Butkus.” I laugh. The players don’t. No one laughs at Dick Butkus, even if he’s not there. You don’t tug on Superman’s cape anymore than you tease a pit bull with a T-bone.

Butkus never played for the Colts, only the Bears in Chicago. It didn’t matter. Butkus, who died Wednesday, was universal. He crossed all time zones, all compliments, all comparisons, to the point the NFL has to date missed a golden opportunity.

Dick Butkus represents pro football. Sure, there is Joe Montana and Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders, et al. No matter. Dick Butkus is the NFL. Period.

Sure, it’s a quarterback league now, more than it’s ever been. But the soul of it, the very core than throbs goose bumps, the very essence that attracts full stadiums and fat television contracts, is brutality. It’s that simple. “Break the will of my opponent” is the players’ mantra. Hit him long enough and hard enough, thump him and crush him, make him your punching bag, and he is defeated.

So this is what the NFL needs to do. Copy the NBA. That league’s logo is a silhouette of a player dribbling a basketball. It’s a silhouette of Jerry West, one of its greatest players.

A silhouette of a football player leaning forward, arms dangling, head forward, the image of a human being ready to launch, that’s the NFL at its most attractive. To deny it, to say the NFL is something else, misses the point.

Joe couldn’t have thrown those passes, Jerry couldn’t have caught them and Barry couldn’t have darted and wiggled free, if it wasn’t for those beefy gladiators in front of them.

That silhouette, of course, is of Butkus, whose name is perfect for the image, not to mention the Chicago Bear of an attitude.

“I like to hit them so when they get up they don’t have to wonder who it was.” Ronnie Lott told me that years later when asked to describe his physical play.

“That’s exactly what Dick Butkus told me years ago,” I responded.

The 49ers Hall of Famer’s eyes widened, expressionless, as if he was trying to comprehend what he just heard. Then his face burst into a grin. He beamed. I’d like to think that was the best compliment No. 42 ever received. Lott acted like it, to the point I repeated for it for emphasis, so the man could continue bathing in it.

True, there have been other linebackers who could lay claim to the same statement — Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor are two who come to mind. Jack Lambert is another. Their ferocity marked their play.

But no one exhibited the enthusiasm for contact with more relish than Butkus. Without fear of exaggeration, I’m sure there were a lot of Chicago Bears fans who gave standing ovations to Butkus while telling their sons that maybe they should consider checkers as a contact sport, as slamming that plastic piece on a black-and-red board somehow is unchained aggression, too.

To be fair, if Butkus were to play today with his same style, the Bears might suggest Butkus try the rodeo instead. The man would chase runners out of bounds, try to unscrew a head like it was a bulb in a light socket or need a muzzle to stop all the biting. Butkus always had trouble with players getting in his personal space, especially if they had a football in their hands or were stupid enough to think that they finished their block and their day was done.

That said, his opponents to this day should thank Butkus that he wasn’t on steroids. To imagine Butkus on steroids is to imagine someone coming after you with a foaming mouth, guttural wolf noises and eyes that belonged to Halloween. Of course, to be fair again, some would say Butkus didn’t do steroids. He looked that way naturally.

All of which is to say, if you have read this far, that you might think Butkus is, or was, more myth than reality. How could someone play like that EVERY PLAY — a growler leading a prison break. Fair enough. Sport, any sport, creates the impossible. Mortal men become human missiles. Mortal men outrun daylight. Mortal men ruin their bodies without any regard to the future.

OK. Outrunning daylight is an exaggeration. Everything else is Dick Butkus.

“I can’t believe anyone with your injuries would still want to play football.” So said the orthopedic surgeon in the spring of 1974 who looked at the spaghetti that was Butkus’ knees. It took the pain and the X-rays and the physician’s blunt assessment for Butkus to walk away.

Butkus was passion. It drove him. He was lucky, among the few of us who find that, the reason for being. He never lived in the shadows, always up front and out front. Easy to read and easier still to envy. Oh, that all of us could be so attached to something that mattered, that everything else was a footnote. That passion was his obsession, admired but in the extreme. Something could happen to make you flinch, to look away, while still peeking. Butkus never apologized for that and neither does the NFL.

