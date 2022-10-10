Padecky: Draymond Green obliterated his Warriors future in one punch

Only thing missing for us was The Sound, of bone hitting bone, when a clenched fist finds a face — that crunch which might have sounded like breaking glass, when knuckles find cheekbones or eye sockets or a nose.

We never heard it, but our imagination took it from there and completed the scene. On the TMZ video, it took just 28 seconds for Draymond Green to become a man truly alone, just 28 seconds for Green to walk to Jordan Poole in practice last week and deck him. In less than half a minute, Green made all his past transgressions — kicking, screaming, pushing, insulting — a mild backstory in comparison.

Has Draymond lost his ability to control himself, and if so, what do we do about it?

That’s a question many are asking and it’s not just Warriors management wondering. It’s the players. It’s the parents of the players, and their wives and children. It’s NBA general managers. It’s the TNT network. It’s his fans. It’s accidentally bumping into Green’s shopping cart at a supermarket and hoping he accepts your apology.

How about this, for starters? Draymond says Jordan Poole is his friend, a close friend.

Now THAT should give anyone a moment of pause.

Remember, Draymond requested and received permission for Poole to locker next to him. Draymond is (was?) the big brother, his confidant, the dude who would listen and guide Poole to what everyone thinks is Poole’s destiny — the NBA’s next superstar.

What of Green’s future? Can he return?

He can’t. He is gone after this season. The Warriors have endured, tolerated and shrugged away his behavior for 10 years. They even sighed after Green cost them the 2015 title by getting thrown out of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Cleveland, the momentum switching to the Cavs.

Exceptional talent always creates exceptions, but even such flexibility has its limits. The Giants got rid of Barry Bonds after the 2007 season even though he had 28 homers that year.

Which NBA team will sign Green after this season? Put better: Which team will take a chance on Draymond? A team somewhere will, of course, since winning is a great deodorant for the smell a player might create. Even so, his new contract will have more stipulations than a mortgage on a new house, including a fine if he blows his nose in public.

How will the Warriors punish Green for The Punch? They haven’t announced their decision, but if they say they are dealing with it internally — with no game suspensions — then we’ll know the Warriors have caved. A fine does not impress — Green has made $130,953,541 in salary in his career.

Will the Warriors find the dirty rotten scoundrel who leaked the video to TMZ? They should. Just check the recent bank statements of employees. TMZ is well-known for buying videos and doesn’t apologize for it.

How will the Warriors handle the embarrassment of the leaked video? They can’t. The video is out there and has more likes than Beyonce. Coach Steve Kerr said teams are like family and families have disputes and families wouldn’t want their dirty linen aired. Except 20,000 people don’t fill Chase Center to hear my family argue.

Will the TNT network change their mind about Draymond and not hire him to replace Charles Barkley when he retires? Sir Charles is a unique on-air talent who mixes humor with topical, on-point analysis. Green has shown he can break down a play or a strategy, but a gifted humorist has yet to be seen. There are not many ways to make a joke about throwing a punch or kicking someone in the groin, even if that groin belongs to LeBron James.

Will anyone use Bobby Portis as a measuring stick for punishment? Portis was a Chicago Bull who was suspended eight games in 2017 for throwing a punch at teammate Nikola Mirotic during a practice. Portis has said Green should be punished even more extensively because “I got eight games for simply defending myself. I think what he did (Green attacking) is a lot different.”

Will Warriors fans dismiss the entire episode like Brett Favre’s fans in Mississippi? The former Green Bay quarterback was linked to a fraud scheme depriving welfare payments to those living in poverty in his home state. The reaction in his homeland? Leave Brett alone. He was a great guy, a great quarterback who brought much acclaim to his native land.

The answer to that last question will be the answer to all of them.

If the Warriors go to the NBA Finals again, a few things will have taken place.

Kerr will be the NBA Coach of the Year for having done the impossible — he will have brought Draymond under control once again, just to the edge, not over it. They need his flame and do not make the finals without it. Kerr will have used his magic elixir of common sense, honesty and perspective. His words shaped adroitly, Kerr will convince the troops they have a singular opportunity that can only be recognized if they all pull the same wagon in the same direction.

Warriors fans will have forgotten about The Punch. That was eight months ago. Ancient history. How bad could it have been? The team is in the NBA Finals. Chase Center is sold out. Draymond hasn’t punched anyone in months.

Warriors practices will have more security than a presidential motorcade. All employees will sign a nondisclosure agreement. Fingerprints, breathalyzers and driver’s licenses need to be presented. All cellphones will be held by some big guy named Bubba until the end of practice.

And oh, Poole has moved into Draymond’s house. He says he likes the stability the environment provides. And everyone seems to believe him.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.