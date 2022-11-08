Padecky: Dusty Baker’s first World Series title as manager was an inspiration

The next paragraph wasn’t written for Dusty Baker but it should have been.

In the end, people will forget what car you drove. People will forget how much money you made. People will forget how big your house was. But people will never forget how you made them feel.

We saw that last Saturday in the Houston dugout. The Astros had just won the World Series. The television camera immediately went into the dugout, searching for Houston’s manager. There, Baker was … and then he was gone.

The Astros’ coaches, staff and probably the guy who delivered the bottled water, descended upon Baker. It was a bee swarm. Baker disappeared from view - except for his left arm. It emerged from the collection of admiring humanity and with his left hand grabbed a dugout railing for stability.

It was odd and beautiful and a bit unsettling. The collapse on Baker was so sudden and complete that it would be a shame if all Dusty could remember about winning the 2022 World Series was feeling like a bug on a windshield.

As it turned out the Astros’ affection for Baker was so complete the guys wanted to take Dusty home to show mama.

“We did this for him,” said Houston pitcher Justin Verlander. Baker was 34 and in his 15th year as a player when Verlander was born. Meaning: Baker once was just a rumor to him. Verlander had to learn, experience, if what he heard was true - Baker was colorblind.

In this day in which prejudice floats like a stink bomb, Baker never trafficked in such superficial, mindless judgments. He grew up in the Southern California city of Riverside. His family and relatives sliced across every culture and skin color. His parents made sure he never skimmed past a person because of their country of origin or speaking a language he couldn’t understand. Asian, Latinx and mutt mixture of every DNA known to man - what a family holiday snapshot every Christmas - Baker has no problem moving through cultures, nor having to defend, for example, that his best friend is white.

His only prejudice was prejudice.

“I never started a fight,” he told me once. “But I never backed down from one either.”

It is about this time in the Baker narrative a reader unfamiliar with the man might sigh and scoff - the guy just won the World Series. Of course, he’s smiling and happy and beloved by all, probably even by newborns for gosh sake. People gush over winners and blah, blah, blah. Whatever.

All of that is true except for this: Three years ago Baker was asked and accepted the manager’s job with the Astros. Those Astros - those dirty, cheating Astros. Those Astros, sneaky, scummy, no ethics. Those Astros, stealing a World Series through banging trash cans and electronic spying. Baker taking over the Astros was Baker assuming control of Blackbeard’s pirate ship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, cleaning it up, making it acceptable for public viewing.

Let’s just say the line seeking that job didn’t snake around the block. What man had the integrity and backbone to take the job? Timing, as with so many things in life, is everything. Baker had taken five different teams to the playoffs but never won a World Series. It was the one blank to be filled in to grant Baker entrance into the Hall of Fame. Even a sniff of impropriety? Not this guy.

Of course, Baker was never anyone’s yes-man. He backed the players, and always had their six. But the people who wrote the checks, Baker never shied away from speaking his mind. He never started a verbal fight but he didn’t back down from one either.

So Baker took the job few people wanted. It was the Astros’ good fortune Baker needed one more accomplishment to fill in his resume. And what a resume.

Only one of two men in MLB history to have 1,800 hits as a player and at least 1,800 victories as a manager (Joe Torre the other). Baker is a three-time Manager of the Year. He will become the first Black manager to be inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

For some, Baker will never satisfy their disgust of Houston’s cheating, so dirty that World Series memory of five years ago. This World Series was unique in that regard. For some, the Astros will be forever dirty and disgusting - yet people who have met Baker still root for their manager.

“I hope to influence a few young men’s lives along the way,” Baker once said. Doug Glanville, now an ESPN analyst, once played for Baker. When Glanville’s father died, Baker spent time with him to help deal with loss. “I’ll always appreciate Dusty for that,” Glanville said.

Baker won the World Series as a manager but, truth to tell, he didn’t stay in the bullring for 25 years chasing his ego. Success, of course, came but one doesn’t do this job for acclaim, not after more than almost three decades.

Baker loves being told what he can’t do. In that, he found the perfect marriage - his ability to relate merged perfectly with his fire to compete. His players took him to Cooperstown; Baker will be the first to say that, not the other way around.

Baker will tell you others helped him along the way, players he never managed like Henry Aaron and Satchel Paige, friends who had nothing to do with baseball, like Joe Namath, Snoop Dogg, Rob Lowe, Jimi Hendrix and Willie Nelson.

Dusty Baker is a polyglot of experience. He’s a baseball manager but, more importantly, he is a collector of people, of lives, of wisdom, of perspective. So expert and thorough is he in such accumulation, people who see him rarely see a Black man. They just see Dusty.

Yes, it’s very clear how people will remember Dusty Baker. It’s how he made them feel. In that, he’s already in a Hall of Fame.

