Padecky: Fans deserve to hear Wiggins explain vaccination decision

He was remarkable for his honesty and candor.

“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s no one to blame but me. I feel I’ve let the team down, the coaching staff, the fans, everyone. I know how big a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me.”

I wish the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins had said that. He didn’t. It was Milwaukee Brewers’ reliever Devin Williams, who punched a wall after a few drinks to celebrate his team’s winning the division last Sunday. Last year’s NL Rookie of the Year will undergo surgery on his broken pitching hand and miss the playoffs.

Williams broke his hand; maybe Wiggins can break his silence. That would be a good place to start.

Tell his teammates, coaches, fans why he has refused to get vaccinated.

Tell everyone what he thinks of LeBron James announcing he got the vaccine shot after months of hesitancy.

Tell us what he thinks about what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said, that NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated should be kicked off the team.

Tell us what he thinks when he’s read 90% of the players in the NBA are vaccinated.

Instead, Wiggins tells us this: “It’s none of your business, that’s what it comes down to.”

Warrior fans would disagree. It is their business. Like the one sitting in Section 21, Row 24. That’s a $520 ticket.

Corporate sponsors or Big Money want to impress a client? A single ticket in the Courtside Club is $1,200 a game or $52,800 for the season. This could be a business write-off but, still, at these prices Big Money, even the guy with a single-game ticket, has expectations.

And one of these expectations is to feel a personal connection to the players. Professional sports is a manufactured intimacy teams are more than happy to exploit. Curry is referred to as Steph. Thompson is Klay. Draymond doesn’t even have a last name. Neither does LeBron. There’s some superstar with an unpronounceable name, so let’s just call him The Greek Freak.

It’s all done with a single intent — create objects of affection. Makes the game feel more vital. Nothing askew about that. But what of Wiggins? Where’s the affection here?

“It’s a private matter,” Wiggins said.

If Wiggins wanted privacy, he should have been a bank teller. He lost that privilege by making $350,000 for playing one game of basketball. That attracts attention and expectations.

“They (media) make it bigger than it needs to be,” he said.

It is a big deal. Someone making $31.5 million for one year of playing basketball decides he doesn’t want to be vaccinated against a killer disease. By not playing, Wiggins will forfeit a paycheck. As mandated by San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, the unvaccinated cannot enter Chase Center. So Wiggins is hardly being singled out.

Forfeiting half of his salary seems like a big deal, especially when the rest of the Warrior players and staff are vaccinated (as far as known).

Of course, Wiggins can afford it. According to basketball-reference.com, Wiggins already has made $107,364,132 in the NBA. Not bad for someone who is 26 years old. Wiggins doesn’t have to work again, and neither do his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids — and any of their friends.

Wiggins’ refusal to be vaccinated might seem peculiar to other Americans. For example, four airlines — United, JetBlue, American, Alaska Airlines — have told their employees they will be fired unless they are vaccinated. United had 593 unvaccinated before its announcement; the number dropped to 320 after the mandate.

The NBA does not mandate vaccinations. There’s a good reason for that. The players own the game, the league, the marketing, the promotions. You can always find someone to fly a plane. You can’t just find anyone to drive on LeBron. Oh, you can, but no one is going to pay $1,200 a game to see me become an oil slick as I take LeBron to the hole.

Because of his unique skills and value, Wiggins is publicly supported by his teammates and management. Privately, they may want to pull out his fingernails until he agrees to get the shot, but outside the locker room they are the momma bears protecting their cub.

“I’m not going to go and ask him ‘Did you get the polio vaccine’ so why should I ask him if he got the COVID vaccine?” Draymond Green said.

The polio vaccine effectively eliminated polio as a world health hazard, which is perhaps why Draymond would never ask Wiggins about it.

“You say we live in the land of the free,” Green said. “Well, you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people do something.”

Like telling people to stop at a stop light. Wear a seat belt. Don’t drink and drive. And that’s just getting in a car. Don’t yell fire in a movie theater. Or take a baseball bat to your neighbor’s mailbox because you can hear him snoring at night.

The land of the free comes with rules, most of them engineered to keep people safe. With 700,000 Americans having died thus far from COVID, with millions affected by their passing, is it a spurious demand, even for basketball players, to pitch in for all of us?

Is it absurd to ask Wiggins to be a role model, even if he doesn’t want to be one? That option was taken out of his hands seven years ago, when Wiggins was the top pick in the 2014 NBA draft. The spotlight never shuts off, especially when that draft pick averages 19.5 points a game in his career.

Ironic, isn’t it. Canada will not allow a unvaccinated foreign tourist into the country. Thank goodness Wiggins is a Canadian. Would hate to think Wiggins could not visit the cleanest city in the world, Toronto.

Wiggins will acquiesce. It’ll become obvious for one simple reason. He wants to be a good teammate, and it’s not just for the guys in the locker room. He wants to be a good teammate to the people he doesn’t know, have yet to meet, like passing that mom with her newborn at the market, so close he can smell the infant’s formula.

Wiggins will smile as he walks past them, saying to himself, why did I wait so long?

