Padecky: Fans happy to fans the flames of Giants-Dodgers rivalry

A good rivalry in sports is like good comedy. Tension is required. Otherwise, it’s checkers.

The baseball romantics — and right now that appears to be anyone who can read a stop sign in Northern California — are waiting for Game 5 in San Francisco. Game 3 is Monday night and Game 4 Tuesday in Los Angeles, where Dodger fans leave after the fifth inning to go home and work on their skin tone under the tanning lamp.

Giants fans don’t want Plastic Town to feel their team’s glory. Split in LA seems fair. The teams played 324 games during the regular season and were separated by only one victory. The dream that must go to the max.

It’s bottom of the ninth in Game 5. Two outs. Bases loaded. Giants down by three runs.

At bat is the little-used and mostly forgotten Curt Casali. Casali is a 32-year-old journeyman, baseball jargon for “everyman.” Casali hit .210 during the season with five homers. Announcers scramble through their cheat sheets trying to find anything interesting about Casali. Like his favorite flavor of ice cream. One announcer calls him Carl. No one corrects him.

Casali is in the game since the fifth inning, when future Hall of Famer Buster Posey caught a foul tip on the ring finger of his right hand and had to leave the game. Casali is batting because Giants manager Gabe Kapler has run through the entire roster to keep up in this 12-9 game.

Casali takes a 99-mile-an-hour heater — from a lowlife bottom-feeder Dodger reliever of your choice — and hits it just fair and just over the left field fence.

Some fans faint. Other fans kiss total strangers and the total strangers don’t seem to mind. Popcorn, half-empty beer cups and words not used in church go flying everywhere. In about a half-hour, Oracle Park will smell like the floor of a biker bar at midnight.

Tony Bennett’s “I left My Heart In San Francisco” will be heard over the public address system. The Giants might as well be playing “Little Rabbit Foo Foo.” The crowd noise wakes grandpa in Cupertino. It’ll be four days before some people can hear again; five days before speaking.

The chant begins. “Bobby Thomson! Bobby Thomson!” The Giants crowd chants his name as if he was the one with the bat, quite happy to relive the most celebrated moment in Giants-Dodgers history. Thomson hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Dodgers in 1951 to win the National League pennant.

Carl Casali, er, Curt Casali, whatever his name is, can now eat free for the rest of his life in Northern California. Curt is now legend and we will now know more about him than even the great Joe Montana, including when Curt ate three cheeseburgers on a dare in the fourth grade.

I’m channeling my inner fan here and I make no apologies. Thank goodness for Giants fans who lose their voice and their minds and their beers. Thank goodness for Giants fans remembering Bobby Thomson and Joe Morgan and Trevor Wilson and Brian Johnson.

Thank goodness for Giants fans. They are keeping alive the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. The players? They might as well be hugging each other. It’ll be the only time there’s physical contact and a show of emotion, albeit a friendly one.

On the field, these two teams once were cranky and surly and short-tempered. There was that glare, that stare, the hair rising on the neck. A batter would charge the mound, throw a bat, stick a nose in a face. The true and authentic Dodgers-Giants rivalry that included everyone.

Especially a guy named Tommy Lasorda. Lasorda was the Dodgers manager who would walk down the right field foul line at Candlestick Park, right in front of the Giants dugout. Lasorda would look into the stands, wave his arms, his palms upward, asking for more boos at Candlestick Park. It was as if Lasorda was on life support and the boos were his oxygen.

Great theater it was, as Tommy made us forget that the Giants player Dodgers fans hated the most — Juan Marichal — once played for the Dodgers. In quite possibly the greatest still photograph in baseball history, the Giants’ Marichal held his bat over his head, ready to tee off on the head of Dodgers catcher John Roseboro in 1965. Which he did. It was ugly and embarrassing, but it was the essential archetype celebrated for those who need to keep the flame burning.

Better to remember that and Morgan knocking the Dodgers out of the pennant race in 1982 with that game-winning home run. And there’s Thomson’s “Shot Heard ‘Round The World,” also quite possibly the greatest video in baseball history.

There’s no bad blood on the field anymore to distinguish the Dodgers from the Giants. Candlestick Park no longer exists to help irritate. Cold and windy and cavernous tends to make a Cardinal just arriving from St. Louis a bit edgy. Players are gypsy corporations, moving to the next big paycheck, and playing first base in a meat locker ain’t gonna help the batting average.

Of course, the players in this NLDS are intense, focused, without humor or kindness. Good, that’s the result of high-level competition. They would slide naked on asphalt if it meant victory.

But instead of the Dodgers and Giants, let’s say this division series instead had the Braves and the Phillies. Atlanta won 106 games, Philly won 105. The players would be intense, focused, without humor or kindness. They would slide naked on asphalt if it meant victory.

To those players it would feel the same as these players. They have what we want. As it is now for the Dodgers-Giants. They are professionals. Athletes, by and large, aren’t historians. The Giants players may think Bobby Thomson is a Realtor. They live in the immediate because the immediate is necessary, if for no other reason than to keep this highly competitive job.

Fans, however, aren’t professionals. They can afford to do what the players can’t — scream and howl and spill the beer if so aroused. They don’t switch allegiances as easily as the 235 men who have played for both the Dodgers and Giants. This is personal.

And this has made all the difference. Thank goodness.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.