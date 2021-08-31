Padecky: Food and athletes, a complicated relationship

The University of Michigan School of Public Health released a study last week in which it claimed that eating a single hot dog can shave off 36 minutes off a healthy life. This is especially crippling news to those who believe a hot dog is as American as lard, deep-fried ice cream and a hamburger that has so much salt in it the patty will turn white if left out in the noonday sun.

The news especially drew the attention of San Jose’s Joey Chestnut, who has treated hot dogs as if they were an advancing army that had to be met with force — namely his mouth. The universal adage in sports — the great ones make it look it easy — is never so untrue in Chestnut’s case. The most celebrated and successful competitive eater of all time makes it look he’s punishing himself in some way, a self-flagellation for sins committed.

Joey stuffs a hot dog in his mouth the way Grandma stuffs a Thanksgiving turkey. She and he cram that sucker to bursting juice. The only difference: Grandma seems to know when to stop.

By his own count, Chestnut says he has consumed 19,200 hot dogs in his life. That’s about 1,200 dogs a year. So you’d think Chestnut, 37, should be dead by now. Nope, by the 36-minute rule, Chestnut has lost only a year and 115 days off his life. A small price to pay for setting the world record for hot dog consumption last July 4, when Chestnut swallowed 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

“Used to drive my mother nuts,” Chestnut told me one day a few years ago. “I’d open the fridge and just clean it out, top to bottom.”

To him, it was a natural law of his universe. See food. Eat food. Chestnut wasn’t going out of his way to eat, unless you count the time and effort it took for him to open the refrigerator door. Chestnut was answering his inner howl, primordial you might say.

Food and its consumption always has been a delicate dance for athletes. Some athletes spend their entire career battling weight (baseball’s Pablo Sandoval) while endurance runners, especially, battle eating disorders.

Into this mix of chubby and lean I give you an athlete unknown to many: Tom Owens. Owens played 12 years in the American Basketball Association and the NBA. He was a center-forward who stood 6-foot-10, 215 pounds.

“I hate eating,” Owens said. “I don’t see the attraction. I wish I could have a pill for breakfast, a pill for lunch and a pill for dinner. That’d be fine with me.”

It was 1972 and Owens was with the Carolina Cougars of the ABA at the time, a team I was covering for a Charlotte newspaper. When he said that, I looked at Owens as if he had snakes coming out of his nose. I told him I didn’t understand. I said everyone loves to eat. This was PC of course (Pre-Chestnut).

Standing nearby was a teammate, Steve Previs, a guard. Previs was a University of North Carolina grad and overheard the conversation. He was stunned as well. “I love to eat,” he said. “Well,” I said, “I love to eat, too.”

Steve and I had no choice. We had to fork off. I was primed. I was confident. Previs was 6-foot-3, 200. Definitely an easy mark. We picked a favorite breakfast place in Charlotte. It was going to be scrambled eggs. I was jacked.

I got to 49 before I threw in the fork. Steve made it to 52. I was humiliated, especially when people started to gather around our table to look at the two idiots. I was a fool, but at least I wanted to be the winning fool.

Steve Previs should have played baseball. No athlete appreciates the fine gluttony available to him like a baseball player. The postgame food table in a baseball clubhouse is a staple of the sport. It occupies a reverence.

When Billy Martin was managing the Oakland A’s and the team performed poorly and he wanted to let his players know how disgusted he was with their play, Billy made his point quickly, dramatically. No one was confused as to his meaning. Note: A food table in an MLB baseball clubhouse is 20-30 feet long and could feed anyone wanting a breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Billy would walk to the food table, screaming, “THIS LOOKS LIKE A PLATE OF WORMS TO ME! NOBODY SHOULD FEEL LIKE EATING AFTER THE WAY WE PLAYED!” And with multiple swipes with his arms, Billy would send all the food flying from the table onto the floor. And the players sprinted to their lockers, headfirst, hunched over, mute, until the “All-Clear” was given.

Nothing gets an athlete’s attention more than being deprived of gorging on processed food.

The Michigan study, funded through the school’s Department of Environmental Health Sciences, might open a few minds as well as mouths. The researchers found that consuming one hamburger cost seven minutes of an otherwise healthy life. Eighty-five grams of chicken wings cost 3.5 minutes of life.

An athlete, however, could play the numbers game. Nuts would ADD 26 minutes. Baked salmon or rice and beans, either would add 10-15 minutes. Candy, yes candy, could add a minute.

So have some candy with that hamburger and only six minutes of life would be lost?

Somewhere a team nutritionist is searching for an Advil.

None of this, of course, will impact Joey Chestnut. He’s too far gone. According to Major League Eating, Chestnut holds eating records for Twinkies, pastrami sandwiches, ramen noodle cups, gumbo, pierogi, boysenberry pie, shrimp cocktail and gyros.

That Joey Chestnut does not hold the record for eating chestnuts is a mistake that must be corrected immediately.

In the meantime, Tom Owens and Chestnut must do an television interview. They must sit down, tolerate each other’s presence. Chestnut must not burp or use a toothpick while speaking. Owens must not swallow air and say he just had dinner.

I give the interview five minutes.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.