Padecky: For better or worse, ejection will add to Draymond Green’s notoriety

“The harder the conflict the more glorious the triumph.”

Thomas Paine, activist who supported American independence from England and would have been Draymond Green’s biggest fan.

Draymond has spent his entire NBA career channeling his inner Thomas Paine. Draymond has sought independence from what he sees as the placid, confining restrictions of sport, preferring to scream like a two-year old at officials and sticking a finger in the face of an opponent. With his emotional temperature somewhere between Boiling and Flamethrower, Green has become so accomplished he is now Must-See TV after only one playoff game against Memphis.

Reality television will certainly get real Tuesday when Green and the Warriors take the court against the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their semifinal series. A viewer may not know the difference between a pick-and-roll and a fried egg roll but that won’t matter. The last time Memphis saw Green on the court the fans showed their love for him by screaming “Throw Him Out!” They wanted to shout “Lock Him Up!” but most of that admonition already had been used.

That was a particular memorable moment because, while he was exiting the court after being ejected, Green faced the crowd, arms raised, palms upward, taunting, asking for more vitriol. Green did everything except give the fans the Kyrie Irving Middle Finger. Why he didn’t remains a mystery.

Why he was thrown out also remains fuzzy. Green made contact with Memphis big man Brandon Clarke late in the second quarter. That much has a consensus. After that, the play becomes the Rorschach Ink Blot test. People saw what they wanted to see. Some saw a common foul, a hard but standard playoff foul. The officials saw a mugging.

The officials saw Draymond The Loose Cannon. Green has been among the top four players getting the most technicals in six of the last seven seasons. Without doubt, Green’s ejection was fueled by his reputation, a fact he acknowledged in his after-the-game podcast.

Actually “acknowledged” is too gentle a word.

“I appreciate my reputation,” Green said in his podcast. “I’m not one to shy away from it. That reputation is hard to earn. That is a badge of honor. I appreciate my reputation. I’m not going to stop being Draymond Green.”

The man should review and re-think that last sentence. He should remember what being Draymond Green did to his Warriors in 2016. He was suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Cleveland when he was tagged with his fourth flagrant foul. He aggressively swiped at the groin of LeBron James. Unlike Sunday there was no room for interpretation. Draymond went south of the border with the attitude.

The Warriors were up at the time 3-1 in the Finals. But Draymond missing a game saw the momentum shift to the Cavaliers. Green admitted later his ejection cost the Warriors the title.

Will The Flamethrower remember 2016? Is there any embarrassment left from The Swipe? If his podcast Sunday is any indication, 2016 might as well happened in 1916.

“Reputations are earned,” Green said. “I love my reputation. It got me three NBA championships, a Defensive Player the Year, four All-Stars (appearances), who I am in the NBA. I’m the 35th pick who they said would never play a day in the NBA.”

Green is 32. He’s in his 10th NBA season. The chip on his shoulder might as well be stitched to his skin. He is a big plus except when he’s a minus. Coach Steve Kerr always has walked a fine line with Green, toeing disgust at times but never completely crossing over into a bleeding ulcer.

Green has been the emotional glue needed for a long NBA season. He pushes the players by pushing the pace. He refused to submit even for a second and to a player the Warriors admit they need Green. But if he lapses into rage, if he gets four flagrant fouls in this series (which means suspension), all of Kerr’s hair will be white.

Tonight will reveal how mature he has become. The story line will tempt the Warriors to shrug this one off. Without the home court advantage Golden State won a road game. The Warriors are in control.

The Grizzlies may have already lost this series. Sunday, it was roundly assumed, they had it won by halftime. Draymond was gone and the Warriors can’t win without him. Klay Thompson missed two free throws. The Warriors had no answer for Memphis’ big man, 6-foot-11 Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Warriors, apparently, had nothing going for them.

Except their roster. That little-emphasized component - the Warriors can play defense - won this game. Defense doesn’t scream headlines, hand-shakes, curtain calls, seven-figure contracts. It never does.

But defense can do what Draymond Green could never do. It surrounds, attacks. It swarms. It can cover five guys, most importantly if one of them is the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, the best young player in the game.

Can the Warriors do it again without Green? No. The kind of gut-check the Warriors had Sunday, that has a shelf life of one game. A team doesn’t go that deep, imagining they have a lifetime supply.

What the Warriors do have is an assumption that Green will learn from 2016. The guy who drives their car can’t drive their car from the bench. And that guy knows the Memphis fans will do everything to get Green spinning out of his orbit.

If the Grizzlies are on their way out, they’ll want to do it in style. Recently printed T-shirts will paper the stands - “THROW HIM OUT!” Every time Draymond touches the ball, pushes a player, looks at the scoreboard, he’ll hear it. And he’ll love it, that he’s their target of their affection.

Better strategy: Reverse the psychology. Ignore Draymond Green. Don’t boo him. Don’t say his name. It’ll drive him nuts. That the people think he’s just another guy. It may be the only victory the Grizzlies have left.

