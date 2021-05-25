Padecky: For some teens, surviving a virus is not the hardest thing

You’re a teenager and the virus trapped you, didn’t it? There was no outlet, not a place to escape, somewhere to hide, where you wouldn’t feel like a target.

Even if it was only for a couple hours, an escape could mean so much. Even if it was just sitting alone under a tree, the pulse could slow, the breathing could relax, the skin wouldn’t feel so nervous. No need to look over a shoulder. Didn’t have to worry about all hell breaking loose if you slouched or avoided eye contact.

Didn’t have to worry about the fist coming out of nowhere for no reason.

COVID kept you inside the house. You had nowhere to hide. Damn, that had to feel suffocating.

I don’t know how you did it.

At least I had baseball.

I could stand in centerfield and the white lines would protect me. I was untouchable. It was my Field of Dreams. I could stand there and imagine this must be what it was like for the other kids, the good kids, the kids what weren’t major disappointments.

It was quiet out there in centerfield, safe, with only the baseball disturbing the peace. Unless I was watching a butterfly dance in front of me, I wouldn’t get it in the head with the ball. My glove would protect me from pain. How simply beautiful was that? Oh, that my glove could provide the same benefit when I left the field.

Crossing that white line, leaving the sanctuary, all I had left to protect me was my apologies. Sorry, I only went 2-for-4. Sorry, I left that runner on second base. Sorry. Sorry. Sorry. I must say, I was excellent at apologizing. Best that ever was, I imagined.

Now looking back on it, these apologies helped me in what would become my career. Just saying I was sorry turned out to be not enough. I couldn’t use that word anymore. No, no. I had to use my imagination. If I didn’t, if I repeated myself, that would get a reaction and it wouldn’t be a gooby-gooby hug.

I had to be creative in expression and that is Qualification.

Number One for someone who wants to write for a living. Writing Barry Bonds hit a home run deflowers the accomplishment. Writing Steph Curry hit a three-pointer is a wasted sentence; it needs a little flavor.

Child abuse led me to sports not just for the sanctuary. It exposed me to the sunny side of possibilities. I heard and still hear cheering in sports. I hear joy, excitement, celebration. I hear the emotional release of pleasure and to anyone who has been abused as a child, the sound of two hands clapping is the best emotional solvent we can experience. It’s free, first off, and it can be consumed by thousands and no one gets arrested. Unless you’re intent on draining the keg.

The applause one day will come for the pandemic kids, the abused ones locked up in places right now no one else can see. They finally may be outside but, in a very real sense, they are still inside. They hide.

“Hey, Sammy, what do you do when your father hits you?”

Teenagers don’t ask that question. They don’t even ask this question: “Why would you wear that shirt which has orange polka dots and little fish?” They just stare and glare, secure in the knowledge that the object of their derision is properly ashamed and embarrassed.

No one is more self-conscious than a teenager. They are emotionally concave, creating an inward spiral which consumes everything that otherwise would be noticed by the world outside them. Like thoughts and feelings.

So I clap for the teenagers who have made it through the last 15 months while feeling so adrift, hanging on — however tenuously — to the raft of hope. It’s maybe with the thought of leaving for college or for a summer camp. Maybe it’s the thought of travel ball; never a better time for it. Maybe it’s simply emerging from the tunnel.

And for the teenagers who lived under the yoke of oppression? Who lived silently? Who somehow found a way to handle the tension? These are our true future leaders, our true heroes. Whether they understood it or not, those kids applied the value of sports.

When games are won and heroes are made and role models surface, we are brushed with that moment. As a whisper of acclaim has just passed through us, like a cool breeze on a hot day. It refreshes and brings us to full alert.

These kids, one day, will grow to be the adults who tackle tough jobs, face incredible odds, shrug off criticism. They will demand to be heard because once they were invisible. They will feel the cool breeze.

We don’t know who they are now because they can’t tell us. Fear is a powerful muzzle. One day, however, they’ll rip off that sucker. They’ll find freedom. They will find their voice.

One day they’ll get so confident they’ll come in from centerfield and go right to the pitcher’s mound. They’re grab the ball and throw it. And the best part, they’ll be able to live with what happens next, no matter where the pitch ends up.

