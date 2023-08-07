A leafy campus, school colors on everything from license plates to handbags and painted faces, enthusiastic fight songs around a pit barbecue, nothing says college football like. . .oops, wait a minute, time to call an audible here. . . nothing says college football like long-term stability, linear television, and instant digitization.

Used to be when you heard the words “follow the money” it meant Watergate, not TV contracts. When someone said “All The President’s Men” it meant Richard Nixon’s burglars, not university presidents on the West Coast comfortable with ordering their subordinates to join a football conference in the Midwest.

Nostalgia took a beating last week when the Pac-12 became the Pac-4, when 10 schools left the conference for literally greener pastures, and University of Washington’s Ana Mari Cauce uttered what will become the start of a laugh track. “It’s not just about dollars and cents,” she said. That’s like saying getting a sunburn is not just about the sun.

Of course, just saying the word “nostalgia” entitles you to a senior discount, even if you’re 30. Nostalgia has no place anymore in sports or, probably, in life in general. Our advancing pace is to the point a rotary telephone is now a museum piece. Yes, trying to convince someone “drone” once meant speaking in a dull voice without saying anything interesting. How about this one: Willie Mays was the highest-paid baseball player in 1960. Willie made $80,000. And yes, Willie lived in a house with electricity and indoor plumbing.

All of which makes the current hand-ringing about football schools - yes, isn’t that how we identify Alabama, for example - amusing as they change conferences, time zones and area codes. We long have known college football is a minor league the NFL need not subsidize. So now college athletes can make money off their name, image and likeness.

The charade is over. Once college athletes would get free shoes (Florida State) or free movie tickets (Florida) or cars (USC) or other things that can’t be mentioned in a family newspaper. Oh, corruption. Oh, the duplicitous chicanery. They are supposed to be amateurs. The horror. The horror.

Now? Forgetabout it! Quarterback Arch Manning, headed to Texas, has a NIL contract of $3.5 million. Bronny James, son of LeBron, is making $6.4 million a year at USC (health notwithstanding). A high school kid can be a millionaire even if he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

Television contracts offer a bottomless gold mine. A coach you never heard of - Mel Tucker of Michigan State - is making $9.5 million this year. Samuel Stanley Jr., Michigan State’s president, just had his salary increased to $960,000. No problem. The football team can bring more honor and attention to their school than some anonymous chemistry grad. The Spartan alums can live with the salary discrepancy, as long as their football team wins.

Facts are facts and it won’t matter if USC or Oregon play in a desert. History is history, there’s no diluting that. The Pac-12 did produce Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jason Kidd, Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire, Ronnie Lott and O.J. Simpson. Aaron Rodgers played here but he moved on - and that’s the lesson last week taught everyone.

Change. The Pac-12 once wasn’t the Pac-12. It once was the Pac-8. It once wasn’t even that. It was the Pacific Coast Conference. Once Montana and Idaho were conference members. Once it was the premier athletic conference in the country. Once.

The Pac-12 is expected to vanish in a couple of years, having been reduced to four teams: Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State. It is a blow to their egos, to the alums, university officials, coaches and players. They weren’t considered marketable enough to be included in The Great Migration. The four schools will be left to chew on the scraps, like the Mountain West Conference. The four schools will not enjoy the best television package, aka money. They will be humiliated in the most basic way: Their national signature. The coin of today’s realm.

“Sad” is what Cal football coach Justin Wilcox said about last week’s exodus. If the only thing guaranteed in anyone’s life is change, why should collegiate football be any different? When money is the engine that moves the needle, when money trickles down from the pros to the colleges to the high schools, “sad” should be replaced by “inevitable.”

But the imprint of Pac-12 or Pac-10 or Pac-8 or PCC on college athletics remains. UCLA’s Jackie Robinson, baseball’s gift to racial equality, remains intact. John Robinson’s USC football teams were among the best assembled. The world saw Kareem’s wonders for the first time at UCLA. Jim Plunkett will remain forever a Stanford touchstone, as will anyone who saw Aaron Rodgers at Cal.

The Pac-pick-a-number was legendary in its influence. That it has been reduced to the Pac-4 is a product of financial evolution, not to mention a byproduct of mismanagement by people who should have known better. Eight schools left the Pac-12 in 18 months. For those administrators who claim now they didn’t see it coming or didn’t know what to do about it, they need to go back to college for advanced tutoring in Common Sense 101.

As for the followers - alums, parents, current athletes - the attention is the same. It’s about winning. Always has been. If your West Coast college wins the Big Ten, you won’t be embarrassed if you have to fly to New Jersey to beat Rutgers, not exactly a football superpower.

The grip of those who care will not give two belches if their school is Big 10 or Big 18. They won’t care if the NCAA goes logical, and it should like the NFL, with four conferences, appropriately The East Bank, The South Bank, The Midwest Bank and, apologies to those in the Palestinian territories, The West Bank.

This is America’s free enterprise system at its functioning best. The NCAA, the college presidents, athletic directors and coaches need to take an invigorating shower of truth and come clean. They are chasing the money, like so many of us.

