Padecky: Gluttony of July 4 hot dog eating contest a guilty pleasure

Grab a napkin. Or a bib. Maybe even a towel. You are about to get this column on you and you’ll need to wipe it off.

This is about Joey Chestnut Monday stuffing, shoving or shoehorning 63 hot hot dogs into his mouth in 10 minutes. Right off the top I offer no intelligent, mature defense for being fascinated to watch such gluttony.

What Chestnut did at Coney Island has no civic redeeming value. This is not a good global look for America, as Ukrainians right now are going through dumpsters looking for food.

As bits of dogs and buns were water-falling off Chestnut’s face, this wasn’t a National Geographic photo op but it may have been a diet aid. No one was ordering lunch after watching the contestants gobble down 900 hot dogs and buns.

This annual Fourth of July gobble festival won’t change the divisive spin of politics in this country, though a food fight in Congress does offer some interesting possibilities. It would be a mess within a mess and the rules would be stringent. Can’t slap your ideological opponent across the kisser even with a wet napkin.

All that said, with all that admitted, a perverse curiosity put me in front of the television for a hour. It amounted to a huge infomercial for Nathan’s hot dogs. Yes, it was cheesy. Smarmy host George Shea took hyperbole to wretched depths when he brought God and Lucifer into what he called the battle. Not sure about what kind of battle it was but it wasn’t for anyone’s soul. Maybe for someone’s lower intestine. Or for language abuse.

It’s about risk, what Chestnut and his fellow deep throats were doing. It’s about why watch sports. A running back steams into the line of scrimmage. A batter stands in there with a 100-mile hour heater coming his way. A basketball player drives to the hoop with elbows and a hardwood floor awaiting him.

In Chestnut’s case, as with other competitive eaters, he is also placing his health at risk. Arteries clog like cars on a freeway during rush hour. His blood thickens like molasses. His stomach expands like a foundry bellows and contracts like a suddenly drained water bottle.

I found no published reports on Chestnut’s vitals. Either he has the metabolism of Superman or his blood pressure, heart rate, liver and kidney function should spike like earthquake readings. And there’s diabetes. And diverticulitis. Maybe Chestnut is Superman. At 38, he’s been eating competitively for over 20 years.

A few years ago I ran into him and asked him when did he first become attracted to enormous food consumption.

“At home,” Chestnut said. “I’d go from the top of the fridge to bottom of the fridge and clean everything out.”

Chestnut may be The Natural, a naturally gifted consumer of the uncommon variety. He holds over 50 eating records and one may get indigestion just reading a few samples of his legendary intake.

A very partial list:

Eggs, 141 in eight minutes. Twinkies, 121 in six minutes. Gyoza, 384 in 10 minutes. Glazed donuts, 55 in eight minutes. Tamales, 102 in 12 minutes. Grilled cheese sandwiches, 47 in 10 minutes.

Reading the above paragraph, with stopping to deal with all the images, will take 12 minutes.

Chestnut fasts two days before competition, taking in only water and lemon juice. After he engorges, Chestnut goes to sleep. Two days after eating he says he begins not to feel like a stuffed Thanksgiving turkey. It’s 5-7 days before Chestnut says he’s back to feeling normal.

Monday Chestnut didn’t appear normal. His right leg was in a boot. He is dealing with a ruptured tendon. He was grimacing. Surprising emcee Shea didn’t work that chestnut to a verbal death. . .Joey playing hurt. . .Joey defying the odds. . .Joey defying Lucifer. . .Joey tougher than Mike Tyson. . .Joey going to the dogs.

Closing your eyes and listening to the ESPN guys on the broadcast, one would have thought they were talking about an NBA first-round draft choice.

“He was a rookie out of the asparagus circuit.” One has to start with his veggies, apparently, before graduating to the hard stuff.

“He’s a smooth eater.” This was supposed to be like watching Ken Griffey Jr. swing the bat. However, watching Chestnut eat was like watching a two-year old eat mashed potatoes with his hands.

“They’re in the Spray Zone.” I had to stop recording a couple times just to clean my television set.

All that said it was a treat to see Chestnut and his fellow munchers abandon all pretense of being dignified and over the age of 7. It was remarkably immature what they were doing and it was compelling to watch, the same way watching toddlers fight in a sandbox.

And folks, please, viewers were told before the dogs and buns started flying, don’t do this at home. These are professionals, having trained in the fine art of. . .what? Convincing their significant other not to leave them after buying 50 hot dogs and buns for dinner?

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.