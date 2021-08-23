Padecky: Green stirs the pot and the Warriors have learned to cope

By no means is this a complete list. Oh no. Think of it as a sampler entitled: “Looking The Other Way While My Stomach Hurts.” That’s the long version. The short version: “Privileges.”

Barry Bonds and the San Francisco Giants. Dennis Rodman and the Chicago Bulls. Rick Barry and the Golden State Warriors. Steve Howe and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees. Randy Moss and the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans. Bill Laimbeer and the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers.

And quite possibly the most dramatic, unparalleled example of privilege: Terrell Owens and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles.

Exceptional talent results in exceptional forgiveness. An athlete can be so immature he requires day care, yet he will find a team that will be more than happy to provide him with his daily binky. An athlete can see the world extending to the tip of his nose and no further, so special is he, yet a team will be willing to take Maalox and sign him to a contract with a bunch of zeroes. An athlete can make noise like a braying donkey with an intestinal issue and yet his team will love him because he is the firebrand for a team that won three NBA titles.

Yes, talent has its privileges, as Draymond Green knows well. He’s spent nine years with the Warriors and none of them have been quiet. Draymond’s the human dust bunny, stirring it up with opinions that can amuse but too many times create unnecessary drama that would leave a less talented player unemployed.

Last week, Draymond once again pushed it to a headache. In a podcast, he knowingly and artfully led Kevin Durant down the path of absurdity, as if he was sprinkling bread crumbs in front of a bird that Durant eagerly gobbled to a ridiculous conclusion.

Draymond sprinkled: The Warriors “mishandled” our on-court dispute in 2018. Coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers should have stayed out of our spat. We would have figured it out. They messed up big time and that really upset you and that pushed you to leaving the team. Durant gobbled: That’s right.

Let’s pause for a moment to refresh our memory with a fact: Durant left Golden State because it was always going to be Steph Curry’s team, not his. Petulance broke up the Warriors, not Kerr and Myers.

If Myers had so chosen, he would have spoken publicly about how he once took care of Green, how he went out of his way to keep Green happy.

Green was thrown out after Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals against Cleveland and suspended for Game 5 after committing his fourth flagrant foul of the series, a swing at LeBron James’ groin. Green was not allowed to even watch the game in person.

Myers knew Green could tunnel in deep with anger, and Myers didn’t want to lose him for the rest of The Finals. Green would spend Game 5 next door at the Oakland Coliseum, sitting in a private box while the A’s played Texas. Green watched Game Five on a television.

What did Myers do? The general manager sat with Green, along with retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. Myers babysat Green, an action he deemed more important than watching the team he built on the cusp of winning the NBA championship, just 100 yards away.

That’s how much Myers wanted to keep Draymond happy. You might say Myers coddled Draymond, kept his spirits up, made sure Draymond knew he was loved and appreciated, even after he took a swing at someone’s nether region. Exceptional talent results in exceptional myopia.

It also resulted in the Cavs gaining momentum and winning three straight and the NBA title. It is no stretch of logic to suggest Draymond cost the Warriors the championship.

It also is no stretch of logic to say Draymond has contributed more to the Warriors than he has impacted negatively. His plus protects him from his negative, a Hall of Fame accomplishment all by itself.

Still, the obvious question remains: Why now, Draymond? Training camp is just around the corner. Klay Thompson is coming back. The young players show promise. The Warriors look like a playoff team again. That, and the Durant spat was three years ago. Is Draymond unfamiliar with the term situational awareness?

So why now? The answer is as obvious as his temperament. Draymond is getting ready for his next career. Draymond is getting ready to sit alongside Charles Barkley on the TNT dais.

It’ll make great theater. They can throw darts at each other. Arm-wrestle each other. Go one-on-one right there in the studio. Must-see mud wrestling. Providing they can control themselves and not send each other to the hospital.

Draymond knows well the current value of a loud but simple declarative opinion. On a daily basis, the gasbags on ESPN conduct master’s classes on the subject. They run the marketplace. They throw out teasers such as “Where was Steph Curry when Durant and Green were feuding? He’s the leader. Where was the leader?” Interesting question it was, however inaccurate. Curry always has sailed above the fray. Not his style. Never has been.

No matter. The question stirred the broth. That’s what matters. That’s all that matters. And Draymond can stir with the best of them. But the broth may runneth over if Sir Charles and Damn Draymond try to grab the other’s spoon.

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr and Bob Myers will shrug. It’s Draymond being Draymond. We’ve heard that phrase before in Oakland: That’s just Rickey being Rickey, said the A’s. Rickey Henderson would hug the spotlight like it was his momma, never to be separated, so much in love was he with both.

Draymond will push it because he has no choice. You just hope he knows his limits. You hope he doesn’t believe he can do the same thing to Kerr what Magic Johnson once did to Paul Westhead. With his skills so apparent and influential, Magic made it known he couldn’t get along with Westhead. Westhead’s style of play didn’t suit Magic. So he was fired.

Draymond needs to remember Kerr does not suffer the same insecurity. So, if by some very small chance the Warriors do not advance deep into the playoffs this coming season, Draymond should hold his tongue and not throw Kerr under the bus.

For if he doesn’t, Draymond might find he’s starting his career as a color commentator sooner than he thought. Even exceptional talent has a shelf life.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.