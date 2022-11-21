If you’re anything like me, and gosh why wouldn’t you be, you have wrestled with an eternal conundrum - Would you rather be a werewolf or a vampire? Herschel Walker, running for senator in Georgia, cleared up the confusion the other day.

Walker was on the stump in his home state, campaigning in front of his adoring followers, when the former Heisman Trophy winner decided to get something off his chest. Walker had recently seen a film as he remembered: “Fright Night, Freak Night or some type of night” when he decided to elaborate.

“I don’t know if you know,” Walker began, “but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that.”

I did and I think I was 7 when I read it in a comic book. But I digress.

“So, I don’t want to be a vampire anymore,” Walker continued. “I want to be a werewolf.”

I don’t know if Walker can do that, switching allegiances so quickly as if he was some mamby-pamby politician trying to appeal to his base. Me, I’m a vampire lover all the way. Once I saw Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise rock it in “Interview With A Vampire” I became a committed devotee.

Walker caused some giggles but not me. Don’t know if I can listen to another politician reading from a script about lowering taxes, his opponent has a bag of rocks for a brain, and, besides, how can you trust someone who drives a Ferrari AND fills his tank with premium?

No way. Gimme the man, a renaissance man, who can make me pay attention.

“At any one time science said man came from apes,” Walker said. “If that’s true why are there still apes? Think about it.”

OK, I am thinking about it. Why? Hersch, can I call you Hersch, probably for the season reason there still is Diet Coke. Defies logic. Both should have disappeared a long time ago.

Just because he was a football player doesn’t mean Hersch doesn’t have thoughts unrelated to smashing the poo out of someone. He was quite expansive, in fact, quite critical when asked about the Inflation Reduction Act, an investment in curbing global warming.

“They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you,” Walker said. “But they’re not. Because a lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

That’s difficult to argue. Right outside my window, I see a tree. A nice tree. A good tree. And to think that tree is going to get some money and the tree isn’t even asking for it. Talk about a government handout. Too much big government, if you ask me and Hersch.

Hersch thinks outside the box in ways that separate him from any other fast talker. He can put sentences together that have learned scholars pouring over them like they were the Dead Sea Scrolls, searching for hidden meanings. His comments on dirty air prompted such an examination.

“Since we don’t control the air,” Hersch began, “our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now we got to clean that back up.”

Hersch makes talking fun. It’s a fast-moving connect-the-dots. . .He’s there. . .and then he’s over there. . .but wait, he’s coming back here. . .but he’s not staying long because. . .

It was never more fun than the speech Hersch gave in which he had them at hello. Immediately, he got everyone’s attention.

“A bull is out in the field with six cows and three of them are pregnant,” he began, and then with a little boy wink: “So you know he’s got something going on.”

At that point, no one in the crowd knew where Walker was going with this. It’s his genius. Like any great artist, he knows how to hold interest.

“Then he looks out and he sees three other cows that don’t belong to him,” said Walker, referring to three animals up on a hill, on the other side of a fence. Feeling the urge to make their acquaintance the bull jumps over the fence and scrapes his belly on the fence.

“He shook it off and got so excited,” Walker continued.

Where was he going with this? The master of suspense had everyone’s rapt attention.

“The bull ran to the top of the hill,” Walker said, “and he realized they were bulls, too.”

The audience was silent. There had to be something there besides an ambitious but frustrated bull. Walker then delivered the meaning of this story, well-hidden to this point.

“So what I’m telling you,” Walker said, “don’t think something’s better somewhere else.”

His audience marveled. He could have said something like the grass isn’t always greener on the other side but that’s a cliche phrase, forgotten the minute uttered. But the bull and the cows and the fence, well, quite possibly he offered the most unconventional example of what we don’t have is not always better than what we do have.

At least I’m pretty sure that’s what he meant.

No matter. Walker aims to give us another example of a well-known athlete excelling in politics. If he defeats Atlanta pastor and Democrat Sen. Dr. Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff, Walker will climb the stage and take his place with those former athletes who have proven jocks aren’t dense at all.

The NFL has contributed many players to the august institutions of this country. Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent was a U.S. Representative from Oklahoma. Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jack Kemp was a U.S. representative and U.S. Secretary of Housing. Gerald Ford was a University of Michigan football player who became President of the United States. NFL Hall of Famer Alan Page was an Associate Justice in Minnesota’s State Supreme Court.

The list of prominent football players rising to a powerful position of influence always has created big, fat headlines. It’s a wonder to not only survive all that body contact and mistreatment of life and limbs but to have enough left in the brain pan to complete an intelligent, complicated sentence. Herschel Walker can testify to that.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.