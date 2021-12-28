Padecky: Hiking Annadel can chase away the sports blues

So with each step in the rain, with each foot placement on the Cobblestone trail at Annadel State Park, with every slippery rock and boulder a potential ankle buster and thrill killer, I was set out on my mission. I was trying to take a break from sports.

Nothing asks, dare I say demands, your attention more than negotiating a hilly, muddy, bumpy, ragged path in the pouring rain. It cleans your brain, wipes it clean, of everything but what to do with the next couple feet. Athletes who box, ride motorcycles or race cars on a track experience the same microscope.

This hike last week offered such clarity. I went out for three hours at Annadel. I saw maybe a half dozen people. Beautiful Annadel, all dressed in green and wet, would hit the delete key. Most definitely. Only occasionally did sports interfere.

The first thought to drop in unannounced was Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick and this disturbing image: Has his jaw been permanently wired shut so that Grinch scowl would never leave his face? If this is what it takes to be the best coach to ever walk the NFL sidelines, I’ll settle for flag football.

Be gone, Bill. I have no room for ya. Rather easy, to jettison that one. Next one, not so much.

I was up somewhere near mid-Cobblestone and a lagoon-sized puddle when I wondered if the NFL was going to call up the entire University of Alabama football team and plug players into all those COVID-depleted rosters. In many cases it would be an immediate improvement. And with college guys now able to make money off their name, time for a bank account upgrade.

How long will it be before omicron finds unvaccinated Cole Beasley or Aaron Rodgers for those guys become a super-spreader event? Like so many of my friends I have become COVID-fatigued and wincing at the mere mention of the virus. I was having a hard time shaking dark thoughts, even on the trail.

Seems like every NBA team has at least one guy under protocol. Seems all the Boston Celtics are quarantined. The NFL has even issued a new policy that the winner of the Super Bowl doesn’t even have to play the game. If the other team has to forfeit because of a COVID outbreak, the winner can pose in a hotel room in their bath robes with the Lombardi Trophy.

Truth to tell it was the virus that pushed me to Annadel and bad weather. The day before I spoke to a friend working at a supermarket and asked how she was doing. She said she saw a woman enter without a mask.

“Did you forget your mask?” began the exchange.

“No, I have it,” the woman said. “But I only put it on if someone asks me.”

Huh? What da heck? Get that woman a therapist or at least a wellness check. When I heard that story I knew it was time for a reboot.

Nature is my vehicle of passage. Yes, a rainstorm can make rocks as slippery as a politician’s promise. Rocks hidden in mud are bear traps waiting to be sprung. A down slope slurping rushing water might as well be a ski slope.

I knew the terrain. My alert buzzer was on. A rock made shiny and smooth by rushing water is a lot easier to navigate than a woman playing roulette with a fatal virus.

Nature makes sense. It doesn’t grimace, go stupid on you. Nature asks for respect and little else. Doesn’t seem like a lot to ask when the reward is peace, quiet and the splatter of water on a leaf, splattering like so much music.

So when I saw the deer, I stopped. To my right, the animal was 50 feet away. Staring at me. I returned the favor. I asked him to pose, that’s how relaxed I felt. I smiled at how ridiculous I must have sounded. I ain’t Doctor Doolittle. I do talk to myself and probably every dog I ever met but I’m pretty sure they don’t talk back.

In the pouring rain, on a soaked hillside, the deer and I stared at each other. Got out my cell slowly and took two snaps. Deer never moved. I would like to think we’d still be there if I had laughed out-loud when I thought about the football bowl games.

That’s how relaxed I was. I was snickering at the most useless, unnecessary, mindless and totally unforgettable activity in all of sports. There are 43 - yes FORTY THREE - postseason bowl games. And if you can name them all, I have a padded cell with elevator music for you.

Bowl thoughts are perfect for a rain hike. How can you not love the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl? The Tailgater Cure Bowl? Why not rename it Take Two Aspirin And Call Me In The Morning Bowl?

One doesn’t know or care who plays in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and the Tax Act Texas Bowl, yet we’re hoping that next year The Shell Corporation Bowl can make three football games over the holidays in which the concessions are free providing you listen to our time-share pitch at halftime.

The rain and the mud and the wet rocks brought me smoothly from Bill The Grinch to the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, which just made hungry. I found a variant I could like. An option you might say. Like those Annadel streams. I could spend as much time around my thoughts as I wanted. Then I could send all of them downstream and out of sight. And I did. Nature is good for that sort of thing.

