Padecky: How baseball has managed to turn off fans

I want you but you keep pushing me away.

I grew up with you, hung out with you every day, had pictures of you in my bedroom.

I fell in love with you around eight. My buddies did, too. Between the four of us I think we had all your pictures. I don’t think I ever coveted anything like I coveted that Willie Mays, fresh out of the pack, with that pink slab of bubble gum pressed hard against the card, somehow making Willie sweeter than he already was.

Before I ever dated, I found out I was a romantic. A true die-hard, all right. For the first time, and much to my surprise, you hit me right in the ventricles. You captured my heart.

You were called a game but I never bought into that. You were a passion play, emotions openly displayed. I always knew how you were feeling. I could tell just by looking at all the faces.

For a kid who grew up with anger and violence, when I saw the smiles, the joy, I saw a world I wanted to join. I practically papered my bedroom with pictures of Ernie Banks. “Let’s play two!” he would say, those three words emerging from a grin that was a beam of light for me. It wasn’t until years later I noticed Ernie Banks was a Black man. Really. Didn’t care then. Don’t care now.

All these emotions, for some people this must read like some cheap, sappy Harlequin romance novel. Something like — “Willie cried when he stubbed his toe and Ernie passed him a hanky and then they hugged and. . .” I get it. I understand why.

Can’t be romantic about baseball anymore. They won’t let you.

They push in front of us words like grievances, posturing, fundamental disconnect, disastrous outcome, revenue perspective, work stoppage and the killer of all things of all things good and holy — LABOR DISPUTE.

It could be romantic again if someone shouted: “Rob Manfred, Tony Clark, grab your swords!” Wearing blindfolds. And swim fins.

In 1969, none of us who love the game thought that this would be the Moment It All Changed Forever. But it was. Curt Flood challenged the reserve clause. Player independence was the result. Names like Dave McNally and Andy Messersmith became historical figures, the first players to escape contractual bondage.

No one really seemed to complain, except the ones who wrote the checks. Money was the verbal currency of the day. Little did we realize the conversation was just beginning.

In 1972, 1981, 1985 and 1994-95, the players struck. A total of 1,772 games were lost. The erosion of romance began. The last one before this year in 1994 nearly killed the game. Home runs, mustered by steroids, brought the fans back.

The home run is the only athletic accomplishment not contained by a gym or field. Even a golf course has designed limits, from tee to green. The home run was magical. Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle were special, unique.

Then everyone became The Babe. Mark McGwire’s arms were sledgehammers. Barry Bonds’ head looked like it was about to explode. For a moment there in 1998 Sammy Sosa, McGwire and their good natures created love letters, sonnets and overwrought hand wringing.

We ignored it all until we couldn’t ignore anymore, when players were asked to testify and BALCO became dinner time conversation.

Steroids saved baseball then. What will save baseball now? Does baseball truly believe that things like exit velocity and spin rate will draw us lovers back? Put a runner on second base to start the top of the 10th? Where is the romance in that?

Regional sports networks last year saw a 12% drop in ratings from the previous year. Stephen Colbert, the popular late-night talk show host, shrugged on-air when baseball came up as a topic. Not a good sign when the game is dismissed nationally, tattooed with indifference.

“I’m really concerned about the game long-term,” said ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian, who treats baseball like oxygen. “Coming into this season baseball was in a really bad spot. Attendance, ratings, interest is down. Nobody loves baseball like they did 20 years ago.”

That last sentence, it’s a punch to where we value baseball most — a soft place to land when times get tough. Sports is the coffee break, the place to escape. Twenty years ago it was.

Now, the world is more complicated. And angry. COVID, Putin, businesses failing and political divisions make every day another stroll on the tightrope. We could use a day off every now and then.

Instead, this is what we get from baseball’s commissioner: “The concern about our fans is at the very top of our consideration list.”

Right after Manfred brushes his teeth, takes out the garbage and makes sure the dog is fed.

Love only works if love is returned. Otherwise it’s another Harlequin romance gone asunder. So is Tim right? Is he is living in the past? Am I? For those just joining the game, a kid, a parent, a coach, how would they react if they were asked to go back to a different time?