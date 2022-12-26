Padecky: Immaculate Reception a truly unknowable play

We are, if nothing else, exact.

Our doctor’s appointment is at 2:15, not 2:14. The speed limit is 55, not 54 or 56 but 55. The weight scale reads two pounds more than yesterday and you start stripping off clothes like they are on fire; must be the clothes.

Exactitude brings up comfort in its certainty. Our world is best navigated in structure. Try spending a day without a wristwatch or looking at the cellphone to see what time it is. Unsettle someone? Say this: “I’ll be there sometime this afternoon.”

Into this matrix of preciseness, we have in all its wonderful glory “The Immaculate Reception.” It has been named the most exciting play in NFL history which is like saying cheesecake is yummy. That’s underselling the product. The Immaculate Reception in 1972 is about confusion, deception, and bewilderment. It is a conspiracy. It is a bar fight. It is a round for everyone at the bar.

The Immaculate Reception invites all to interpret and then it leaves it there, like an opened box of Christmas cookies. So much to choose from. Everyone is free to indulge and we do to excess, to the point we are fattened by our opinion, bloated to a blind certainty. This results in the everlasting charm of the Immaculate Reception.

No one is wrong because everyone is right. Talk about upsetting the natural law of the sports universe. Reputations, careers and idolizations are surrounded by numbers. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge is a nice guy but he hit 62 homers last year. Aaron just became legendary. Especially when the ball was sold for another legendary number: $1.5 million.

Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw threw a pass. It hit first either teammate Frenchy Fuqua or the Raiders’ Jack Tatum. It caromed into the hands of the Steelers’ Franco Harris who ran it in for a game-winning touchdown.

Thirty-five words described 17 seconds. It didn’t decide a Super Bowl winner. The Steelers didn’t even make the Super Bowl. Oh, but the wagging of tongues did, and beyond. People who didn’t know football from a dinner plate were firm in their conviction.

If it hit Fuqua first, it’s an incomplete pass — in 1972 two teammates could not consecutively touch the ball. Six years later the rule was eliminated.

What has never been discussed — video didn’t solve a thing. We don’t trust words today but we do trust a video. Obsessed with it now, it did us no favors back then in video’s infancy of influence. Film of that play has been seen from every angle except a satellite orbiting the earth. Television networks would announce a sudden unearthing of an obscure video that would reveal the answer; it made for a nice promo.

As days turned into weeks that turned into months The Immaculate Reception became a football people played with.

“It bothered me then, it bothers me now and it’ll bother me to the day I die,” Raiders coach John Madden said 40 years later.

“It’s still hard to answer what really happened,” Harris said.

Did Harris grab the deflected ball off the ground as many have suggested? “I can’t say,” Franco said. “It happened so fast.”

“You know the ball hit me first, that’s what Frenchy told me,“ said Raiders tight end Raymond Chester.

When questioned if he touched the ball first Fuqua would respond: “Maybe. Maybe not.” Fuqua would go on the lecture circuit, tell each audience he would reveal what happened and just as he was about to disclose, amazingly his phone would ring. “No, no, no commissioner. OK. All right. I won’t say.”

“It wasn’t the Immaculate Reception,” Raiders defensive George Atkinson said. “It was the Immaculate Deception.”

No call was made immediately. Referee Fred Swearingen walked to a sideline, made a call to the NFL’s New York office, set down the phone and then signaled touchdown. Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano mocked the call.

“What else was he going to do?” said Villapiano referring to the stands full of Steeler fans emptying on the field. “(If he had ruled incomplete pass) that man might have died.”

Swearingen might not have been intimidated by the onrushing crowd. In World War Two, Swearingen was a much-decorated dive bomber pilot, including being rewarded the highly prestigious Navy Cross.

The Immaculate Reception has jump-started the pursuit of every possibility and opinion that it ignored the mother of all explanations. Former CIA Director General Michael Hayden said on a television network that he has overseen countless investigations, with one solution occurring more than any other.

“Sometimes the simplest explanation is often the correct explanation,” Hayden said of his experience.

Meaning: At first glance, the ball looked as if it bounced off Tatum. Why? Because the carom to Harris was repelled with such force, it would have had to hit something solid like shoulder pads. Fuqua’s fingertips couldn’t have produced such velocity.

Sure, Fuqua’s fingers could have been hit first and slammed into Tatum’s shoulder pads. Sure, why not? All theories are welcome and accepted. This one? Stand in line. After 50 years the line is long.

But not as acrimonious. Madden has passed. So has Tatum. And Harris recently. Fuqua is alive, maybe still selling his candy bar The Immaculate Confection. But the play will never disappear, if only for the reminder of it at the Pittsburgh airport. In the main terminal, there’s a life-sized statue of Harris in uniform bending to grab the carom.

Never has the fog of uncertainty ever been so celebrated in sports. The owner of the football has kept the ball safe in an 8-foot thick $80,000 bank vault. The owner will take the football out to tour. When he does he has two armed security guards accompany him and the pigskin.

Probably with these orders: Don’t worry about me. Protect the football. Protect the conspiracy, the crime, the confusion, the bewilderment, the lies, the truth, and the uncertainty.

This is the NFL’s Rorschach Ink Blot test. People will see what they want to see. They won’t even remember the final score. And maybe for only the first and last time in sports exactitude won’t matter. Only opinions.

