Padecky: Impact of Warriors’ Big 3 can’t be overstated

A couple months ago the next paragraph would have been read as ridiculous. The writer certainly had to be drinking too much green tea. . .or smoking it.

If the Warriors win the NBA title, the Steph Curry-Draymond Green-Klay Thompson Warriors would have to be considered at least the Bay Area equal of the Joe Montana 49ers of the 1980s and their four Super Bowls.

Golden State is only eight victories from winning its fourth NBA title. Two months ago that sentence would have read: “Golden State is only eight years away.. .”

March 16 represents the bottom of the barrel, where the optimism had drained out. The Warriors got drilled by the Boston Celtics, 110-86. Curry got hurt. The Warriors going to the Western Conference Finals? Getting a taxi to stop for you in Manhattan has better odds.

Getting Klay, Draymond, and Steph on the floor at the same time seemed like a time long ago, when all three were healthy and young. Now they are in their mid-30s and the league’s schedule doesn’t leave a mid-30 guy with rubber bones but rather noisy knees.

This following number was a frying pan to the head to anyone who thought the Warriors had a chance in this postseason: Thompson, Curry and Green spent only 11 minutes on the floor together the entire regular season. Shoot, it doesn’t even take that long to boil spaghetti.

Nothing starts a discussion about the Warriors without highlighting the impact of these guys. Since they began playing together Golden State has won 365 games and lost 113 during the regular season. That’s a 76.4 winning percentage. That’s the highest winning percentage of any three teammates in NBA history.

“They are the greatest trio in NBA history,” said Hall of Famer and fellow Dub Chris Mullin.

The three amigos - and they are - will be favored to beat Dallas when the Western Conference final begins Wednesday. If that happens the Warriors will make it to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years. The Warriors will own the NBA the same way the 49ers once owned the NFL.

This concept of superstars sharing the basketball and the limelight should appear necessary and it does - until it’s time to play the darn game. Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Warriors but nothing in the nine years he spent in Oklahoma City with Russell Westbrook and James Harden. The two years Durant just spent in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving produced nothing except for frustration and embarrassment.

Durant won two rings with the Warriors but nothing before or since. He was asked to fit in but did not, could not, be part of this group. He wanted the Warriors to be HIS team but they were not and would never be so. It was more than his ego could bear. And now he’s at home watching three of his former teammates get over themselves and play for each other - a concept easy to claim but difficult to do in reality.

Owners construct teams with the innocent and naive assumptions that superstars will eagerly work their genius together. But in the NBA, unlike the NFL and MLB, ego has scuttled many a game plan and dreams. For example, the Lakers have the aging LeBron James with Anthony Davis and Westbrook. It worked so poorly their coach had to be fired just days after their season ended.

Of course it helps that the chemistry occurs when the three players are bound for the NBA’s Hall of Fame. Their inclusion of one another is more a product of their intelligence than of a reluctant acceptance. Being a part of something bigger than themselves is easy psychology but is much different when you are paid $25 million a year as Green is.

Being together for 10 years can either breed boredom and discontent or an unspoken and quiet resolve. “We’ve been through this before,” Curry said many times during the Memphis series. That sounds like such a cliche and it is, but the losers can say this with as much credibility as the winners. Nothing cements a certainty “as having been there before.”

This was never more obvious than against Memphis last week. Golden State spent many parts of those six games throwing the basketball anywhere but to teammates. Bad shots looked like desperate castoffs a player does at the end of regulation.

And then the fourth quarter happened and the light switch was flipped. Green would make the one necessary defensive stop. Thompson would make that one jumper that was needed to halt the advance. Curry would spend the first three quarters punching the rim, not resembling the finest shooter the game has ever seen. And then hit the jumper that sealed the victory.

Remarkable to see genius step up when it needed to step up. So don’t be surprised to see the same results beginning Wednesday. The Warriors will be favored to beat Dallas. They will have home court advantage. Steve Kerr will be back on the sidelines coaching.

Yet the Warriors will be passing balls to the popcorn vendor. They’ll be taking shots that will hurt the eyes and the rim. They’ll be playing as if it’s March 16 all over again.

And then it happens. A look. A glance. A nod. A drive. A shake of the head. A signal only they know. The result of a decade together. It’s money time. It will almost feel like they are playing with their food.

