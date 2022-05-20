Padecky: In Game 1 vs. Warriors, Jason Kidd unable to get Mavericks to read defense like he could

The year was 1992 and Jason Kidd was just a high school kid. Being head coach of the Dallas Mavericks was 30 years away. Kidd would become one of the best point guards in NBA history. But in 1992, Kidd was this MUST-SEE kid at St. Joseph’s in Alameda.

Don’t remember who St. Joe’s played that day. What I do remember is Kidd stopping his dribble just over half-court and waiting. Assessing. Analyzing. Kidd was looking at the defense in front of him. Finding the weakness. Kidd was playing chess while the rest of the high school kids were playing checkers.

Kidd would take that gift and become a nine-time NBA All-Defensive player. Never will that skill ever be more in demand than Friday night, when his Mavericks face the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Oh, that his Mavs could play defense like the Warriors. Kidd could never say that, but as a celebrated student and practitioner of the art the man has to tip his clipboard in Golden State’s direction.

Kidd knows what every decent basketball coach knows — anyone can play defense. Desire and sacrifice are the only requirements. Such a simplistic definition will carry the day through high school and college. In the NBA, one other requirement is needed — athleticism.

That’s Kidd’s challenge right now. How to figure out Golden State’s defense. No one is more qualified than Kidd, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Warriors won the first game Wednesday because of their defense.

The Mavs made only 11 of 48 three-pointers. Truth to tell, some of those shots in the first half were good looks with little defensive pressure. Dallas missed horribly and Kidd has to think — and rightfully so — that the odds of that happening again are slim.

But Luka Doncic feeling like he’s King Kong atop the Empire State Building, with airplanes buzzing him, trying to knocking him off, that has nothing to do with bad luck. Doncic is Dallas’s superstar who needs to score and pass like a superstar if the Mavericks hope to upset the Warriors.

Doncic was 6-of-18 from the floor and that wasn’t because of bad luck. That was because of the airplanes buzzing him, airplanes like Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins. Offense may sell tickets, but like in the NFL, defense wins games in the NBA. Offense may get the big money, but offense doesn’t get to the Western Conference Finals without desire and sacrifice.

That’s Kidd’s conundrum — how to free up Doncic. If the Mavs can hit more behind the arc, that will spread out the defense. If Doncic can hit some bombs, that will help.

During the game Wednesday night, Doncic was rubbing the top of his right shoulder. No mention of it was made during or after the game. A tweak or something more serious? If it’s significant, another playoff game within 48 hours will reveal it.

Doncic could find comfort in the regular season. In the four games against the Warriors this season, Doncic averaged 31.5 points a game. But playoff basketball is a whole different animal than the regular season. If the officials called the games the same way in the regular season as they do in the postseason, every game would end at halftime. There’d be no more players left.

On Wednesday, Doncic’s face bore evidence of that. A deep-red diagonal gash creased his right cheek. Courtesy of Draymond Green, who plays every game like it’s a playoff game. Green also “encourages” his teammates to play every game like a playoff game. It’s made him a beloved and necessary teammate but a jerk to the players he faces.

How does Kidd deal with that? If Draymond is the Energizer Bunny who refuses to let his team relax, AND if the Warriors can collapse on Doncic like a punctured balloon because his teammates can’t hit a three, the Mavericks are as good as gone.

Dallas needs its superstar but Golden State doesn’t need its superstar, Steph Curry. The Warriors have another superstar, Klay Thompson, and another on his way, Jordan Poole.

Friday’s Game 2 is the pivotal game of this series. Game 1 of any seven-game series is a shakedown game. Teams reveal. Intent. Strategy. Intensity. A starting point to expand or eliminate. Because Golden State has home-court advantage, Dallas could play its three home games like the Michael Jordan Bulls and it won’t matter.

Dallas might feel comfortable with these regular-season numbers — the Mavericks’ defense allowed just 102.4 points at home while permitting 117.4 on the road. But they can’t.

The NBA playoffs are different for a simple reason — players are awake. For every second. Every play. Every shot. Every word from their coach. No sleepwalking here. This ain’t January, folks. The NBA has sold itself a nice illusion that is bought — pay attention and pay your money to what happens in January. Or December. Or November. Pay attention. Okay? Now you can forget about it.

Statistics then really have no relevance now. During the season, the Mavericks allowed 15 more points on the road than at home. Doesn’t matter. What matters is the flypaper stuck to Luka Doncic each and every play. How do you prevent desire and sacrifice? How do you defend against that defense, from a team now in its sixth conference finals in eight years?

These are questions Jason Kidd must answer. As one who has picked apart defenses since high school, even Kidd may be losing a little sleep over this one.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.