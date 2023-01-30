Padecky: In the end, 3-deep at QB was not enough for 49ers

If one and only one person suffered a concussion, a broken fibula, a torn deltoid and syndesmotic ligaments and a damaged ulnar collateral ligament that shot pain from fingertips to shoulder, the scriptwriters would respond: How convenient. We now have a season’s worth of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Or, if you prefer, a season’s worth of 49er quarterbacks.

That a 49ers quarterback hasn’t been disabled by droopy eyelids that defy surgery is only because the team hasn’t played enough games. If there’s a banana peel out there that needs a foot, come to Santa Clara.

Put ‘em in bubble wrap, I say. The 49ers would need league permission of course but no team should have to go through four quarterbacks just to watch their season fizzle in the conference championship.

No team should have stopped playing with “What If?” as their season’s remnant. Yes, injuries happen. The NFL is a brass-knuckle bar fight but you don’t see kickers, punters and quarterbacks delivering body shots. Of course, quarterbacks are The Show and officials do everything but put them in bubble wrap to protect them.

For good reason. The NFL has never experienced such talent in the position. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are giving way to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and...Brock Purdy. Yes, Brock Purdy.

That’s why Sunday was such a fizzle. The most compelling story of 2022 never had a chance for completion. The air went out of the game. The suspense, the curiosity, the anticipation...pfft. It was like one of those boxing matches where the opponent has to withdraw because of a broken nose.

A conference championship has never been this boring. How boring? No apologies if you fell asleep. No apologies if you decided to clean out the garage. No apologies if you started doing your taxes, washing your car, calling a buddy in another state and pretending to wonder if he had that Grand Slam breakfast.

In baseball lore, the phrase “The Saddest Of All Possible Words” was describing the yesteryear double-play combination of Tinker-to Evers-to Chance. Now, in the NFL, the Saddest Of All Possible Words are Ulnar Nerve Damage.

The Eagles celebrated as if they were going to the Super Bowl. OK, they are going to the Super Bowl. But they beat a team without a quarterback and a third-string quarterback at that. This is a street car race and the other car doesn’t have an engine. In baseball, this is hitting a baseball without a bat. In basketball, this is shooting a 3-pointer wearing boxing gloves. In tennis, this is hitting the ball with a frying pan. In hockey, this is shooting the puck with a broom.

In the NFL no team considers itself worthy of the postseason without a top-of-line quarterback, such is the emphasis placed on the position. With the rule changes favoring pass-happy offenses - receivers are china and must not be touched - the quarterback better have a cannon for an arm and a body of Kevlar.

Purdy probably doesn’t have both but just look at the Combine photos of Joe Montana and Brady. Twigs for bodies, they both look like they could use a steak and cheesecake. Neither would be called Mister Universe but they were masters of their universe for their strength between the ears.

Playing in a Kyle Shanahan offense that protects the quarterback - run first, pass second - Purdy thrived. How much? We won’t know this season. But next season Purdy begins the season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Trey Lance, the first-round draft choice the 49ers got after trading about half of their draft pantry, would do well learning from Purdy.

Odd as it sounds, Purdy is 133 DAYS older than Lance. Purdy is the last guy taken on draft day. Lance was the third player taken. Yet Lance has much to learn from his big brother, though his big brother is only about three months older.

Purdy can tell him about the pressure. Yes, of course, much was and is expected of Lance. Nothing, however, was expected of Purdy. He was forgotten almost on the day he was drafted. Almost like a throwaway. Gotta take someone. Can’t draft an equipment manager. Least Purdy can clean out the stalls.

And yet, Purdy won the hearts and minds of his teammates, the fans, the management. In the cold and calculating big-time business of the NFL, Purdy canceled the bottom line, ignored the data, and brushed away the experts.

We found Purdy is made of sterner stuff but nothing that can be measured by height, weight and speed in the 40. His is a hidden attribute. In a perfect world, the NFL scouts will take note of that. In a perfect world. But they won’t.

They will still look and favor quarterbacks who will throw the ball so hard, a pass can be thrown through a car wash without getting wet. Purdy will be seen as an aberration, a fluke, and dismissed as such.

Whatever. His fairy tale is still intact. Purdy didn’t lose the game. He just didn’t get a chance to win it. What will happen after he heals, after an offseason of preparation? Who knows but do know this.

If you have ever crouched behind the center and taken a snap, the 49ers may have a job for you.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.