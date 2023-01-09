Padecky: It shouldn’t take a tragedy to see NFL players as human beings

They move at a distance, these NFL players, in front of us but away from us. If we’re lucky. Hundreds of feet away if we’re watching from the stands. For the rest of us, an NFL game is a television show. And we feel as close to them as watching Kevin Costner on “Yellowstone.”

Forty million Americans have settled on fantasy football to “feel” the NFL which is not altogether accurate. It’s a particular kind of game show. Select your team of players. They accumulate points based on their performance. Your “team” is in a league with other “teams.” At season’s end, first place may mean a few bucks.

Your “team” could have a Presidential scholar on it. Or a guy that parties until he drops. He may have a family. He may have a dog. He may be a vegan. He may eat steak for breakfast. You don’t know. You don’t care. That’s of no value to you. A good family man is no guarantee he can break a tackle and run for three scores.

All of this troubles some people, like former NFL wide receiver Donte Stallworth, who thinks people treat NFL players like commodities.

“I think a lot of it (dehumanizing) has to do with fantasy football,” Stallworth, 42, told CNN last week. “They are more upset when he gets injured because it affects their fantasy team than (the player being) an actual person.”

Stallworth was referencing the horrific injury the Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered last week. Praising the outpouring of support - monetarily and emotionally - Stallworth didn’t think it should take a tragedy like Hamlin’s for people to see and respect the human under the shoulder pads.

“They (fans) view them sometimes as gladiators,” said Stallworth, who played for 10 years, “but not as human beings with families, parents and kids.”

Just how far will fantasy players reduce a player to a piece on a chessboard? I sought verification from a fantasy player.

Doug has been playing fantasy football since 1985. Last week when the NFL announced the Bills-Bengals game would not be replayed Doug went to a fantasy football website. The comments revealed the intensity with which fantasy football almost becomes real football for the illusion it creates that something meaningful has been lost.

“Of course, they hated to see what happened to Damar Hamlin,” Doug said. “But they were also upset the game was canceled. It was the last game of the regular season in fantasy (called championship season). So if you had a player on either team, you were out of luck.”

Hell hath no fury like a fantasy dude scorned. Many fantasy leagues carry no more intensity than shopping for bagels, strictly a social affair with buddies. On the other hand, serious money can be involved.

“People came together (donations, tributes to Hamlin) when they realized,” said Stallworth, “these people aren’t robots.”

If fans, fantasy or otherwise, view players as chess pieces, commodities to be bought or sold, or simply stuck with a uniform number, the very structure of the pro game contributes to that.

Very few NFL fans get to see their heroes in the flesh, much less have a conversation that starts with “Hey, Joe, how’s the family?” Speaking of Joe, Joe Montana rarely went out in public at the height of his 49ers' fame. If the Montanas needed to go shopping Jennifer and Joe would give someone a shopping list. The swarm Joe would experience just entering a store would suffocate.

Why wouldn’t Joe stay away from crowds, be they friendly? Megacelebrity draws mega crowds. So the Montanas of today - the Patrick Mahomes, the Josh Allens, the Joe Burrows - need their space especially if their celebrity glows in the dark. Everyone sees them, day or night. They don’t need to be the Hope Diamond on display and they need not apologize for it.

So to see a well-known NFL player in public today is like seeing Big Foot. Really? Are you sure? What did he look like? He might be a megamillionaire and own a yacht and a mansion and servants but, as Stallworth would agree, even the rich and famous are entitled to privacy, some peace and quiet, from a life that’s anything but.

The separation between the athlete and his adoring public begins at the stadium. Head encased in a helmet and uniform and pads covering everything else that might be distinctive, the NFL is indeed faceless. And good luck from the upper deck; the binoculars will tell you his number as long as the rain, snow or sun doesn’t obscure the view.

For the fan, the NFL player is a television interview, an ESPN film clip and if the player is so inclined like the recently retired J.J. Watt, seen working with the underprivileged and underserved. Seems like a nice guy, you could say. Seems as close as you’ll get.

“You would hope that what happened to Damar and for him fighting for his life,” Stallworth said, “would that change the hearts and minds? As a league and as a country we came together. Unfortunately, it took something like this.”

Unfortunately, the fantasy player might be as interested in who started all this as who is playing today: In 1962 Bill Winkenback, then part-owner of the Oakland Raiders started the first fantasy football league.

Winkenback created the commodity and it led over the years, be it good or not, to fans seeing broken bones and torn knees with the usual pause and then it’s time to move on. But Damar Hamlin stopped all of us to see what happens when tape and ice and rest and a deft surgical knife aren’t the quick fixes.

It’s a heart-stopping and emergency protocol and screaming ambulances and players crying. Fantasy or otherwise, political or not, rich or poor, we all stop and cross our fingers and hope for a day like Monday.

Damar was released from the Cincinnati hospital and has returned to Buffalo. The relief is universal, as our tears. A young man is alive when so much was feared. A young man has beat the odds and no one, not even a curmudgeon, can shrug that way.

But next weekend is NFL playoff weekend, and fantasy teams will be selected. The fantasy beat goes on and on and without apology its participants will pick players they never have met, won’t even know if they have a dog, much less a wife and kids.

This is their version of intimacy and they are not alone. In August, 2021, ESPN reported that 20 million people play fantasy football. . .in India.

Pretty sure they don’t know if Josh Allen has a dog.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.