Padecky: It’s easy to root for Brady and Mahomes in the Super Bowl

Officially, today is Groundhog Day. That’s a joke. It’s been Groundhog Day every day for the last 10 months. Thank you, virus. Bite me. Monday is Thursday and dinner could be cereal for all I know. Had trouble getting to sleep. Tried counting sheep.

And then it happened, the Super Bowl.

I started counting Tom Brady’s passes. Started counting the number of times Patrick Mahomes will throw a pass left-handed next Sunday. I tried to remember the last time I saw Brady NOT throw a pass standing straight up, erect, like a damn statue. I tried to remember the last time I saw Mahomes throw a pass standing still.

I tried to remember the last time I saw Brady throw a pass to someone other than his first option. I tried to remember the last time I saw Mahomes complete a pass from a play called in the huddle.

My anxiety was mellowed by delight, expectation. There never has been a Super Bowl quarterback matchup like this one. The closest approximation was Joe Montana versus Dan Marino in Super XIX. The ultimate big-game quarterback against the purest passer the game has ever seen.

This ain’t Trent Dilfer versus Kerry Collins in Super Bowl XXXV, the most unforgettable and regrettable matchup in the game’s history. Who did they play for? Who cares. How did they do? Who cares. Who won? Who cares.

Back then, a team could make the Super Bowl with a quarterback whose chief contribution to winning was not screwing anything up, like overthrowing a wide open receiver and hitting a stunned safety so accurately with a pass the guy could have caught it with his teeth.

Those days are gone, so far gone it has become a fait accompli that you can’t reach the Ultimate Game anymore without a franchise quarterback. The pro game has become so aerial that you need a Mahomes or a Brady to compete with Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray. Teams are mortgaging their future to watch Joe Burrow develop while salivating at the prospect of Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott returning to greatness.

That’s 10 quarterbacks I just named. I didn’t see Jimmy Garoppolo’s name among them. Jimmy G captures the imagination, all right, but not in a positive way. A marquee team needs a marquee quarterback, not an understudy. Jimmy G does take your breath away, but it’s from gasping.

The 49ers do have a Super Bowl storyline, however. They passed on Mahomes in the 2017 draft. They picked defensive end Solomon Thomas but defensive ends don’t lead teams to the Super Bowl. That and Thomas has underperformed, a bust actually.

“I didn’t look at him (Mahomes) obviously as much as I should have,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told NFL.com.

The 49ers aren’t alone in blushing. Eight other teams whiffed on Mahomes, the 10th pick that year. While some teams picked some nice players who promise to have long Pro Bowl careers, like Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, none will be judged as the key figure in his team’s Super Bowl dreams.

Such inspection, in today’s game, falls squarely on the guy who takes the center snap. Such pressure, one might think, would fall squarely on Mahomes next Sunday. Think of the questions that have Mahomes’ name as the answer.

Who has the most to lose? Who is under more pressure? Who has more physical gifts? Who needs to win?

Mahomes checks all the boxes. Brady only has to answer one question.

Who needed to leave New England?

It is the privilege earned by the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady doesn’t have to win. Mahomes does. If he doesn’t, if he goes on to set all the records, win more Super Bowls, becomes richer than Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan combined, it won’t matter if the Bucs win.

It won’t matter if Mahomes throws for 500 yards, if Brady throws three interceptions, won’t matter if the Bucs win. The NFL makes it simple. Win. That’s it. It’s not complicated. Everything else is a car commercial.

If Brady The Perfect Statue wins his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday, he will have more Super Bowl rings than the Bears, Titans, Jets, Chargers, Saints, Browns, Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions and Ravens COMBINED.

Of course, that won’t bother Mahomes. Why should it? Nothing does. That’s why Sunday can’t get here fast enough. Mahomes can throw 70 yards off his back foot, nail a sidearm throw across his body and probably stand with his back to the line of scrimmage and throw 40 yards.

Even if his Chiefs are two touchdowns down with four minutes left in the game.

And Brady? He wiped the scowl and smug off Bill Belichick’s face, aka Mister Grumpy. That alone is worth a standing ovation, as he is the only player in recorded NFL history to do so. By taking the Bucs to the Super Bowl, a hard, cold truism emerged. Belichick needed Brady more than Brady needed Belichick.

This Super Bowl offers a one-of-a-kind moment.

Root for both teams. Root for both coaches, both likeable. Root for both tight ends, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski. In fact, just root for the Super Bowl being played at all.

Remember that Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers have met in Super Bowls before: Drew Brees versus Peyton Manning, John Elway versus Joe, Dan Marino versus Joe, Terry Bradshaw versus Roger Staubach, Brett Favre versus Elway.

This one is different. Because you want the impossible. You want both quarterbacks to win. Sounds crazy, like maybe you ate too many Happy Meals. That’s okay. History is about to be made, no matter who wins.

For the first time, the actual playing of the Super Bowl may be more fun to watch than past Super Bowl commercials.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.