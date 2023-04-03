Padecky: It’s now OK for athletes to admit mental health issues

At the risk of ridicule, which I am sure will follow, I have felt vulnerable, anxious and unsteady. I have seen a therapist. I am not ashamed to admit it.

I would ask Stephen Jackson what he thinks about that but I’m fairly certain I know. Jackson played 14 years in the NBA, saw time with the Warriors, and was asked what he thought of Memphis star Ja Morant recently announcing he was going into therapy. Jackson himself was asked once to talk to a therapist. He did, sort of.

“The lady (therapist) was cool, super cool, but I didn’t talk to her about my problems,” Jackson, 44, said in a video. “I damn sure didn’t confide in her. You (Morant) don’t need to talk to anybody. They don’t have nothing to say to you. You don’t need to go into counseling. There ain’t nothing wrong with you. You made a bad decision. XXXX everybody!”

Jackson’s approach to dealing with personal issues belongs in a time when no one thought smoking could kill you, Hostess Twinkies might be considered a healthy food, and a seat belt was confining.

Athletes in general are considered superheroes. Look at their bodies; two percent body fat. Look at the skills of throwing, jumping, and running; freaks of nature. Look at their contracts; they can buy 10 of anything and then do it again tomorrow.

“It’s not easy being a multi-millionaire,” was one reader’s reply after reading Morant was going into therapy. “Poor guy.”

That comment was as shallow as the brain that wrote it. The fame and the fortune, to many, are insulators, shields against attacks, real or imagined. Power on, Garth, and plow through.

Last Wednesday Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond couldn’t power through. Drummond missed a game after disclosing he was deleting all his social media apps to focus on his mental health.

Last Thursday the Colorado Rockies announced closer Daniel Bard will open the season on the injured list because of anxiety.

Last Friday golfer Aaron Wise announced he was withdrawing from the upcoming Masters Tournament to deal with mental health issues.

Are these three men gutless, spineless, to be disrespected and ignored? Real men, real men like John Wayne, throw away their brains and let their bodies do the heavy lifting. As if somehow that’s possible.

It’s too easy to be tempted by the simple, the easy-to-understand being so perfectly stated by Willie Mays: “I see the ball; I hit the ball.” Yes, if you’re Willie Mays, hitting a baseball can be that simple. For the rest of us, like everyone else in Major League Baseball, hitting a 100-mile-an-hour heater is eating soup with a fork.

We are blinded by the legends and their legendary stories. Babe Ruth started it all. Ruth would eat like a pig, drink beers like a thirsty man drinking tap water and carouse as if it was his moral obligation. And then he’d go out and hit homers as if he was playing a video game. The Babe may belch a bit rounding the bases but that just added to his legend.

Imagine if the great Mickey Mantle had seen a therapist. Mantle’s father died of Hodgkin's disease at 39. Two of Mantle’s uncles also died of the disease. Mantle thought he would die young of the disease as well. So at 19 Mantle started drinking heavily. He had what he called “The Breakfast of Champions” - Kahlua, cream and brandy. He used alcohol as a crutch. He died at 63 but it wasn’t Hodgkin’s disease that took him down. He destroyed his liver with the drinking.

Would therapy have helped Mantle? Unknown. But there might have been some emphasis on causative factors - his father and the two uncles worked at lead and zinc mines in their native Oklahoma.

Will therapy help Morant? Unknown as well. But the player is only 23. No one’s life is fully formed at that age, and Morant has become aware of unsustainable expectations. He is the face of the Memphis franchise but can’t be a superstar every moment of his waking life. No one can.

“One of my favorite quotes - ‘You didn’t realize you are drowning when you are trying to be everyone else’s anchor,’ ” Morant said of the pressure of being the Grizzles’ team leader. Morant has the skills to be the face of the franchise. Is he too young to handle it? That comment indicates as much.

“I’m learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” Morant added.

Flashing a gun on his video post, pointing a red laser at a car filled with opposing players, getting in a fight with someone he felt was disrespecting his sister, Morant has responded to stress by elevating the tension.

As he is only 23 that doesn’t make him unique. What does set him apart, however, is that he publicly acknowledged he sought help. There’s a strength in that and Morant doesn’t have to look far to see he’s not alone.

Gymnast Simone Biles, tennis’ Naomi Osaka, swimmer Michael Phelps, tennis’ Serena Williams, MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, basketball’s Kevin Love and Ron Artest - all these high-profile athletes have stepped forward and spoken about their mental health. By such actions they have admitted they are not perfect, not bulletproof, and are not ashamed to let people know.

In the last week, three other professional athletes have joined the list. There will be more, count on it. Others will find the courage to come forward. Human beings, athletes or not, can be frail. But it is not a failure. It is a response to living in a world that seems to grow tenser by the day.

Watching a game of basketball or someone throwing a baseball may seem like entertainment to those who aren’t doing it. Imagine going to work and 20,000 people are screaming at you because you didn’t correctly add those list of numbers. You know how to do it. You just messed up.

You’d want a little forgiveness. You’re a professional. You know what you are doing. You felt you earned it. But your boss doesn’t care. Imagine 20,000 bosses didn’t care. You might want to talk to someone about that.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.