Padecky: Jimmy Garoppolo brought hope at QB to 49ers, fans

After the game Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t whine. He made no excuses. He didn’t point fingers. He didn’t even point to his mangled thumb. He acted as we all would like in time of suffocating stress - composed and mature.

Garoppolo could have said his winning percentage as the starting quarterback for the 49ers is better than 26 of the teams that played in the NFL this season. Garoppolo could have said, “Imagine if we had won. I’d be a Super Bowl quarterback (again). Wouldn’t it be interesting what they would do with me in the off-season.”

Imagine, further, what it was like for Garoppolo to play the entire season with every pass, every facial twitch, every syllable scrutinized for anxiety, contempt and weakness. He was a short-timer playing full time and when the 49ers started 3-5 he wasn’t even that. Garoppolo was a impostor, a poser.

All of a sudden the names of true impostors started popping up: C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, Blaine Gabbert, J.T. O’Sullivan, Troy Smith. There must be a reason it’s been 27 years since the 49ers last won a Super Bowl and those names help explain it. The “storied” 49ers quarterback history now is a thing of the past, like dial telephones.

Occasionally there’s a flare-up, like Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick, but 49er fans have settled in comfortably with mostly a steady stream of backup quarterbacks starting. Then Jimmy G came along and, boom, the heart of The Faithful started beating again. A Garoppolo resuscitation as it were.

The past was alive again and Montana and Young now walk among our history, not names so distant that they were found in the Bible, in Proverbs 3:5 I believe. Garoppolo came from Belichick’s Patriots. It was a steal, actually. Perfect pedigree.

And then Garoppolo overthrew a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders in the end zone in the Super Bowl two years ago. If Garoppolo completes the pass, 49ers win the game, and San Francisco reacts accordingly. It’s the TransGaroppolo Pyramid.

Instead everyone then and since brought out their microscope to train on Garoppolo. When and where and why would Garoppolo inexplicably experience a sudden electrical short and throw the football to the popcorn vendor or a wide-open defensive back.

One minute Garoppolo was Joe Montana. The next minute he’s Blaine Gabbert. One minute he could thread the needle with an accurate pass. The next minute he couldn’t hit the ocean standing in the boat. One minute the 49ers are 3-5 and deciding who they will select with the first pick in next years draft. The next minute they win nine of their next 11 games and were one quarter from reaching the Super Bowl.

It is darkly fitting and eerily appropriate that the end to the Jimmy Comes To San Francisco story is the very last play he will ever make for the 49ers. He was scrambling off-balance, falling down, the Rams’ Aaron Donald ready to crush him like a soft bagel.

The smart play, according to those sitting at home in the recliner, is Garoppolo throwing the ball to the ground. It was only third down. There are 69 seconds still left in the game. The week before Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes only needed 13 seconds to go down the field to a game-tying field goal.

Instead Garoppolo flips the ball to his side. It’s too high. It glances off the fingers of the 49ers’ JaMycal Hasty. The Rams’ Travin Howard intercepts. Game over. Garoppolo’s 49ers career over. Not the best memory to take to his next team.

Yes, of course, Garoppolo has some ’splainin’ to do to the Steelers or whomever finds the courage to see that the man is not a spinning top, liable to go in any direction as any time for any reason. That Garoppolo is gone from the 49ers is a given. That he leaves a yo-yo imprint of the his time there is also a given.

Garoppolo leaves Trey Lance to take over and Trey the rookie already knows a few things about the job. He’s got Deebo Samuel and George Kittle and a defense that can win games all by itself. And has. There’s safety in those names and numbers.

Lance also knows that 49er fans are a bit aroused after years of hibernation. Jimmy Garoppolo shook off the dust from the Mullens and Gabberts. The story of where the 49ers are going tomorrow can not be told without how Garoppolo rekindled the legend of Legendary 49er Quarterbacks. He gave enough fire to the idea that maybe there’s someone who can remind us of Montana and Young.

That fire can burn as well as illuminate. That fire has burned more than illuminated. It is true of all NFL teams, especially these days in places like Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, and probably Green Bay.

Jimmy Garoppolo may not have left a lot for Trey Lance to admire and copy but he did leave this: How to keep your head when everyone else is losing theirs. It’s a necessary skill especially now in San Francisco. The place had been snoozing. Not anymore. The 49ers are close now to what they think is their rightful place in the NFL universe. Whether their fans like or not, Jimmy Garoppolo awakened them and that once dormant desire.

