Padecky: John Porchivina’s long journey to maturity, on and off the football field

Maturity, like a FedEx package, sometimes is late in arriving. In fact, one might even wonder if it’ll ever come at all, delayed by circumstances unseen but nonetheless aggravating.

John Porchivina is one such package. No one who knew him as The Big Dog On Campus seven years ago at Casa Grande High School will recognize the next couple sentences.

“Even if I was offered a (football) scholarship,” Porchivina said, “I wouldn’t take it. I’d give it to a kid who really needs it.”

Huh? Remember, this is John Porchivina, who by his own admission, called himself a “self-centered (rhymes with mitt)” when he was in high school. Football came easy for him, so easy he might stroll through practices and might do the same during games.

In 2014, Porchivina was Running Back of the Year in the North Bay League. He was first-team on both offense and defense. He accumulated 3,508 all-purpose yards and scored 45 touchdowns. Getting out of bed in the morning was more difficult for him than playing football.

It’s now seven years later. John Porchivina is going to be 26 years old this Nov. 3. He is a member of the University of Mississippi football team. He is no longer the Big Dog On Campus. At Oxford, he’s more like a dachshund puppy.

And he’s happy.

How Porchivina has found himself in Mississippi is the cautionary tale every high school athlete should know and remember. It’s terrific to have a head in the clouds with big dreams. It’s also terrific to have your feet on the ground at the same time.

“If you had told any of his teachers back then,” said his father, Rudy Porchivina, “that one day John would be going for his master’s degree, they would have laughed in your face.”

For some, life is a freeway. No reason to stop. For Porchivina, it seemed there was a rest stop every 10 feet. First stop, Cal Berkeley and his first and last scholarship.

“High school football was very easy,” Porchivina said. “But at Berkeley, everyone was ‘that guy.’ Everyone was good enough. It was easy to get lost. Even pass blocking was difficult.”

Porchivina was redshirted. He was told to apply himself.

Oops.

“I partied instead of working out,” he said. “I took it easy. I enjoyed the college life.”

Porchivina dropped out of Cal. He wandered a bit. Trying to figure out what to do next. The dream had turned into a nightmare. What to do? How about the Marines? His dad was a Marine. The Marines, Rudy said, build more than soldiers. They scrape away the kid and build men. John would be an infantryman. A Big Dog? The only barking Porchivina would hear is from the drill instructors.

“Some jobs in the Marines you would feel like working in an office,” Rudy said. “But an infantryman? That’s where the rubber meets the road. There’s no room for soft people.”

At the end of boot camp, Porchivina finished first in a class of 518. He was the Honor Graduate. He served four years. Went overseas. Okinawa. Australia. Was in Korea during the Winter Olympics. The swagger was gone. The discipline suited him. He was growing up. He may have even grown up.

In my interview, Porchivina called me ‘Sir.” I told him once was enough. He said it again.

“I didn’t want to be 50 or 60 and looking back and wondering,” Porchivina said. “I made a mistake in Berkeley. Why not give it another shot?”

His friend and former coach, Trent Herzog, had Nevada-Reno on the line. But Porchivina had a brother who went to Mississippi and loved it there. He approached the university. The school needed clearance from Berkeley, the Pac-12 and the NCAA. With no football promises, Porchivina enrolled as a student at Ole Miss last year. And a student he was in 2020. No football. COVID lockdown.

In May of this year, the Rebels suffered a series of injuries to their running backs. They reviewed the video tapes Porchivina had sent them. He was invited to spring camp. He had one unpadded practice and one padded practice.

For the first time since 2014, Porchivina played in a game, the spring game. Porchivina was so new to the team a running back stood behind him and told Porchivina where to stand before the ball was snapped. Played every offensive snap until late in the game, when he extended his left arm on a running play and the intended stiff arm was his. The contact he received injured his arm.

And then nothing. Silence. Didn’t get invited to a two-week camp. For the next six months, Porchivina received no communication from the coaching staff. He wasn’t going to drop out. He was at Oxford to get his master’s in exercise science.

“But just to get back on the football field ...”