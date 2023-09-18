Excuse me, please, if every time Brock Purdy takes a snap, I cross my fingers, my legs and my eyes. I still have yet to burn incense, chant in a language only known to Tibetan monks and set fire to every jersey worn by Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance or Josh Johnson.

Not that I haven’t thought about it

An NFL record 66 different quarterbacks started a game in 2022 which surprised me since at one point it seemed all 66 started for the 49ers. General Manager John Lynch got the point in the NFC title game that fullback Kyle Juszczvk was being prepared to take snaps.

All of which leads me to Tom Brady and how what I am about to write doesn’t make any sense. Brady was built like a No. 2 pencil that didn’t even have an eraser. To see the picture taken of Brady draft day, well, the boy needed a steak. Yet, in the 23 years the Stick Figure played, Brady missed only 15 games. Total. That’s 327 career starts.

Garoppolo missed 31 games in his five years with the 49ers.

Of all the records Brady has, this one is certifiably, undeniably, unreachable. It can be explained with certainty which offers the same futility as listing the exact number of stars in the universe. Luck, he had some of that. New England coach Bill Belichick building a brick-wall offensive line had something to do with that. And probably Brady’s inner gyroscope to detect movement was in play as well.

All of which has left Lynch a little testy. When asked by a reporter if his play-calling approach led to those injuries, Lynch was diplomatic but sarcastic, referring to the NFC title game.

“I’m sorry Josh got a concussion when his head hit the ground,” Lynch said.”I’m sorry Brock got his elbow bent backward on a normal drop-back pass. (And referring to Garoppolo’s earlier season injury) I’m sorry on a drop-back pass someone rolled on Jimmy’s ankle.”

Why did 66 guys take turns last year starting at quarterback in the NFL? Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe might have the most logical answer.

A few years ago, in the week before a Super Bowl, I asked Sharpe if he would like to play in today’s game. Sharpe was no Stick Figure. He played at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds. A grimace crossed his face before he answered.

“No way,” Sharpe said. “You got 260-pound linebackers who can run like a deer. No way.”

As a matter of logic, 260-pounders do not play quarterback. Also as a matter of logic quarterbacks are more stationary than not. It’s also a matter of logic a team can head south if a quarterback gets hurt. Such is the case with the Jets and Aaron Rodgers ripping an Achilles on the fourth play of the season on an innocent-looking tackle.

Rodgers makes the Jets a legit force, a team that must be playoff-respected. Purdy does not have that weight upon his shoulders. He has more game-breakers at the ready than any quarterback in the NFL.

The 49ers are one of only eight teams unbeaten after just the first two games of the season. Typically the first two games of any NFL season are a leveling out for teams. What to fix. What to adjust. Who are the players? Who are the game-breakers? Who are not?

Inconsistency will be the highlight of the 49ers in this in-week film study.

The defense showed lapses, suggesting a lack of focus. Sloppy at times, sharp when they need to be, the defense played stout at critical moments. A Rams’ rookie wide receiver, Puka Nacua, caught 147 yards, a record for a rookie wide receiver. The reigning NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, didn’t have his name called until late in the game. After missing off-season workouts and all pre-season games in a contract holdout, Bosa still is playing catch-up. Bosa did stay in non-contact shape while holding out but there’s no substitute forearm delivered with vengeance.

The offense performed similarly, spectacularly productive when necessary, ordinary other times. Most notable was Purdy overthrowing Brandon Aijuk, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings when all three were wide open, with almost certain touchdowns if Purdy connected.

In just his 10th career start Purdy could find an excuse but he refused to do so after the game. He is the reason Trey Lance was shipped off to Dallas. The 49ers are Super Bowl contenders and they didn’t have time to wait for Lance to mature.

“I get extremely irritated when we don’t score,” said coach Kyle Shanahan after the game. Only a coach with this talent-heavy roster can make this kind of ego-rich comment. The 49ers are playing for Now, not for Later. The team has every reason to believe it’s not a fantasy they seek.

This comes back to the quarterback, as it always does in the NFL. The league has never been more dependent on or emphasized as the guy who takes the snap. That they now depend on Purdy is because of the Purdy they saw last season

The Purdy of this season is coming off torn ulnar collateral ligament surgery in his right elbow. Purdy claimed Sunday the overthrows had nothing to do with his rebuilt arm. Truth to tell the passes did not lack speed. He overthrew, not under-threw.

On such a point the 49ers and Purdy will rest comfortably this week. His arm needs game work just like Bosa’s bursts off the line. Time will answer those questions. That’ll be the easy and predictable part the 49ers claim.

Keeping Purdy healthy, however, that’s just plain luck, as Rodgers, Garopppolo, Lance and even Purdy himself will tell you. If Purdy is gone, Sam Darnold, his backup, is on his third NFL team. Darnold has thrown 61 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

In his career, Darnold has missed 10 games and parts of others because of mononucleosis, a shoulder joint sprain, a pedal foot sprain and a concussion. Some would say Darnold fits right in. The 49ers hope they never have to find out.

To comment write to bpbpadecky@gmail.com.