Padecky: Klay Thompson’s hard-fought return from injuries resonates beyond basketball

Klay Thompson tested positive Sunday and got a standing ovation for it. Klay tested positive for joy, escape and admiration. Didn’t matter who was watching, or who found the masking mandate burdensome. Such is the power of elation. It crosses every boundary, real or imagined.

Thompson played his first basketball game in 941 days and the only thing missing was Klay riding in one of those Roman chariots throwing rose petals and blowing kisses. No emperor was loved more or, with a reduced glow, a professional basketball player.

If Thompson felt like a bug under a microscope who could blame him. Every step he took, every jump shot he made, every shot he launched, we studied. A hitch in his giddy-up? When he left the ground how would he come down? If he got bumped, would he shatter like china?

Chase Center was filled with 18,064 orthopedists. That left knee ACL. That right ankle Achilles. The face - a grimace? Could a fan identify with his skills? Of course not.

But could we identify with his injuries? Identify with his pain? Identify with the inexplicable suddenness of it? Identify with being slammed to the ground holding a knee, face twisted in a knot? Of course many of us know that, when our body fails us. Hell yes of course we know that. Klay is not alone.

Which drew the spotlight to him even more. He was Superstar and Everyman all at once. Who would win? And we didn’t have to guess how serious it was. Klay was gone two and half years. Imagine how tired he was hearing “Hang in there bud. . . you’re looking good. . . just a little bit longer. . .don’t despair…have a donut.”

No wonder Thompson spent time on his boat. Dolphins don’t care. Sailfish don’t give him advice. and he can scream all he wants. He was rehabbing while under COVID. In fact Thompson has been hurt longer than the virus has been hurting us. He was in isolation longer than us.

And then it happened - Klay parted the Red Sea of Anxiety. He dunked and the Warrior bench almost stopped the game. Each of his teammates left the bench, made it to the floor and the refs were forced to look the other way, jealous they couldn’t celebrate too.

We watch sports for moments like these. In that blur when Thompson descended and landed artfully, with the left side of his upper lip curled in a snarl, everyone there at Chase or anywhere else were free at that moment from any other thought. Klay Thompson took up that much space.

Seventeen points in 20 minutes. Not one second of hesitation or grimace. Same smooth release. Same assertive confidence. Same quick hands on defense. Same instincts. That is rarely mentioned. The word “clueless” never finds its way into a Thompson analysis.

This was what we were missing and we had to have our minds refreshed. Two and half years - for anyone - is occupied by everything relevant and irrelevant, especially the latter. Klay Thompson was buried in a time capsule, last seen in the 2019 NBA Finals and if he wasn’t forgotten he at least was reduced to a name scribble on a video tape.

The past buries a lot of memories.

Sunday night unearthed Klay Thompson.

In doing so Klay helped us redefine the word “comeback.” It has nothing to do with a team trailing in a game and then having a heck of a fourth quarter or a ninth inning. That can happen in an hour. Or in a few days as when the Red Sox beat the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS after losing the first three games.

It took Klay Thompson 291 days for this comeback. He missed 177 games. Many of them spent with himself and his determination. Not exactly a crowd of well-wishers you might say. No one at half-court. No one with a television camera. A professional athlete thrives on a crowd, depends on them for energy and a boost when fatigued.

Thompson might as well rehabbed in a redwood forest for all the attention he received. There would be communiques all right but they were like notes slipped under a door. “He’s doing fine. . .he’s moving better. . .you never know when he’ll return.”

At the end of this season Thompson needs to write “Yo Want A Spine? I Got Your Spine Right Here.” What Thompson has learned in 291 days deserves to be shared.

When Thompson made that dunk in the second quarter that seemed to suck the air out of the Chase Center. It was purposeful. He could have tippy-toed his way back into the NBA. He could have played cautious. Pick a pristine moment when the Cleveland defense was sleeping. Nah, a future Hall of Famer doesn’t ask permission. “Excuse me I want to drive here.” Nope. He busts a move.

No wonder the crowd went hoarse saying his name. They saw what he’s done. They saw what that means. Champions make all things possible. Now that he’s on the floor all things are possible. It’s the stuff of dreams. It’s the stuff of Klay Thompson.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.