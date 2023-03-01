Major League Baseball, the money is waiting for you — bundles, gobs, truckloads. It’s all there, out on the field, ready to be claimed. Just use your imagination and think pepperoni and mushroom with extra cheese. Oh yes, Boston manager Alex Cora deserves a slice of the action, so to speak, 10% of the gross. That seems fair, considering what he has just done for the sport.

Recently, Cora delivered The Quote of this spring training. In MLB’s yearly attempt to move the game into this century and away from the last one, it has widened the bases on the field from 15 square inches to 18. Easier to steal one, apparently, and less likely for a runner to step on the foot of the first baseman, which became, suddenly, a matter of concern.

“They look like a pizza box,” Cora said of the new bases.

I immediately raced like a hungry dog to my dream pizza: sausage, onion, bacon, olives, pepperoni, garlic, mushrooms, cheese, veggies, ham, basil, tomatoes, pesto. That some people put pineapple on their pizza, well, those people need to be drug tested. Americans love pizza as much as ice cream. Some of us consider pizza its own food group. And it doesn’t even have to be edible. Just soak it in sauce and slurp. Napkins optional for the true lover.

Pizza boxes as bases? How about Domino’s on first. Pizza Hut on second. And because I’m in Sonoma County, Mary’s at third. Home plate couldn’t have a pizza box there. Much too small. Make it a personal pizza.

Make the bases regionally appropriate. In Chicago, deep dish is the thing. Gino’s East at every base. In New York City, the self-proclaimed pizza capital of America, you could go around the horn with Scarr’s, Lombardi’s, Julianna’s and Rubirosa as your Personal Pizza at home plate.

Put the logo of each pizza company on the flat portion of the base, to be seen by a drone at the bottom of every inning, or by a television camera on every steal attempt or the beginning of a double play.

Since it is now legally possible to pimp gambling at sporting events, what’s the over/under on how many runners reach first, second and third base? The winner gets a free pizza sent to their house along with a gift card.

Marketing and product exposure are the married couple that sing happily arm-in-arm to the bank. Difficult to convince someone a product is worth your pocketbook if you are unaware of it. So we have this gem: “Hey, Milo, that’s a close play at second! I think he was safe. The ump blew the call. Let’s look at the video.” And there goes Mike Yastrzemski sliding into Lamppost Pizza (it’s in Davis), again, again, again. It’s a close play at second — and the team’s announcers have been told don’t be shy about another replay.

Why would they be? More video hits mean more money for the Giants. If a team has a puny offense, the club will agree to a blanket one-time payment. If a team sends players around the bases like they are on a merry-go-round, AND are facing a cupcake on the mound pitching, the price of pizza just went up.

Imagine how much money Aaron Judge could bring at Yankee Stadium. He just signed a new $360 million deal with the club. Think of the pizza revenue Judge would bring every time he rounds the bases on a home run.

As if MLB needs an example of how much value sponsorship can generate, the sport needs only to turn to NASCAR to light the way. According to Forbes, in 2020 sponsorship generated $41 million in revenue to NASCAR. Think of the potential for MLB.

NASCAR races once a week, with auxiliary events preceding the Sunday race. Baseball plays every day. If marketing and exposure form a perfect business model, MLB is a corporate dream. No one asks “I wonder if there’s a baseball game today?”

Baseball should never be embarrassed by taking pizza money. NASCAR has taken care of the blushes already. The sport has more than 50 official sponsors and, quite naturally, many are tagged to automotive products. However, NASCAR has given plenty of thought to being outside the box: tequila, Port-o-lets, grocery stores, gambling, protein bars, junk food, travel agencies, leaf gutter protection, with a surprising upgrade to affordable health insurance.

All of which provokes quite an image: Drinking tequila while cleaning out the leaves in a gutter. Might even be riskier than driving a stock car. That’s why you should have affordable health insurance. At that point it doesn’t matter if you like junk food.

All of which provides a most clear example of complicated American life. We can link all manners of products together, whether they assimilate or not. They need not be relevant to one another. They need be unified in only one way — we are looking at the same thing and the same time. How else would you connect stock cars and picking out the broccoli?

Putting pizza and baseball in the same sentence, somehow making the union logical, practical and commercially viable? After all, why not? That makes more sense then beginning extra innings by putting a runner on second base. That’s an artificial offense. As opposed to a pizza with everything on it except pineapple. THAT is much easier to digest.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.