Padecky: NFL player’s chilling collapse all too familiar to former SSU athlete

Damar Hamlin was falling backward and he didn’t look over his shoulder, as would be the normal reaction. Eyes forward, his body was stiff, straight. This is how a tree falls in the woods — and Courtney Shoda shuddered.

“This is exactly what happened to me,” she said.

And she was not comforted by the sameness of it all. On a good day, the former Sonoma State University soccer player can use the walker. On a typical day, she uses the wheelchair. On Monday night, her mind did all the moving.

The Buffalo Bills safety chilled a nation when his heart stopped after a tackle which, frankly, by NFL standards, was rather benign. His heart stopped and Shoda’s mind raced to that day five years ago when her heart stopped, too.

“It made me a little emotional,” she said of the scene of Hamlin prone on the ground.

Other than saying the player went into cardiac arrest, the NFL has yet to explain why Hamlin’s heart stopped and CPR and an automated external defibrillator had to be used to restore his heart rhythm. To Shoda, to her friends and to the phalanx of doctors who have appeared on every major television network, the answer appears obvious.

Like Shoda and just an estimated 30 Americans a year, Hamlin may have experienced commotio cordis — a blunt-force trauma to the chest, taking place exactly between heartbeats and at a precise location, the left ventricle (or the lower heart chamber).

If the heart is resuscitated within three minutes, the survival rate is 25%. Beyond three minutes, the survival rate drops to 3%.

To Shoda’s friends, the response was immediate and consistent in assessment. “I love you very much ... thinking of you ... reminds me ...” The text messages of support Monday night and the phone calls Tuesday might have reawakened the 2017 memory for the 26-year-old SSU graduate in kinesiology.

No need. The wheelchair. The walker. The heart transplant. They all do that. All because of something so typical and commonplace in her sport of soccer as tackling is in football. Shoda stopped a soccer ball with her chest at an SSU practice in Arcata. The ball dropped, she kicked it into the goal, ran past coach Emiria Salzmann-Dunn.

“Somebody kept screaming my name,” said Mark Dunn, SSU’s goalkeeper coach and Salzmann-Dunn’s husband at the time. A firefighter for 32 years, Dunn estimates he has responded 100 times to people in cardiac arrest.

“Maybe 10, maybe 15 made it,” he said.

Courtney was face down and had to be turned over. Dunn applied chest compressions; his wife pinched Courtney’s nose and blew breaths in measured cadence. “Courtney was doing what I call guppy breaths,” Dunn said. “It’s like when you take a fish out of water. She was taking her last breaths.” The medical term is agonal breathing. The layman’s term: actively dying.

As he was working CPR, Dunn said, “Not today. You’re not going to die today.”

When Shoda opened her eyes, her breath “exploded,” according to Dunn. He will never forget his reaction: “It was the best breath ... I ever saw.”

Shoda’s heart never fully recovered and after a heart attack in 2021, she received a heart transplant May 4. Now living in the Southern California city of Torrance, Shoda says she is focusing on recovery.

While the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has yet to be announced, Shoda sits in wonder of what life will be for the Bills player, his family and friends.

“What happened to me was on a practice field in Humboldt County,” Shoda said. “His situation was on national television in front of millions.”

Millions saw football players hugging, crying, staring off into space as if hypnotized. Indeed, they were trying to assemble what was in front of them. Players get hurt, concussed, maybe even experience an Alex Smith-like medical emergency that may have cost him his leg if not his life.

Get me a bandage, a rehab, some pain medication, a crutch and I’ll see you next year. Football players, whether pro, college or high schoolers, can’t dwell on trauma injury. In fact, they can’t even think about it. If they do, they guarantee its arrival. Rather, put the grim thought to the side. Reality doesn’t fit football.

That’s what becomes most curious about Monday night. How will the players handle it? When was the last time you saw an NFL player cry? Openly weep? Hug an opponent not for friendship but for support? When was the last time you saw an NFL player vulnerable, vulnerable enough they would show all these emotions in public?

Tuesday was media day across the league, but the Chiefs, Patriots and Eagles canceled their sessions. Others may follow. The NFL is in mourning. That’s the nut of it. The NFL is in mourning — the league sent a memo to its teams Tuesday detailing mental health resources that are available. They experienced what a comparatively small group of people in Humboldt County experienced five years ago.

Did the SSU soccer team suffer any less because Courtney Shoda wasn’t a national televised figure? Of course not. And her pain and the pain of the people around her was no less traumatic and emotional than Bills quarterback Jared Allen taking a knee with a wet face to a still Damar Hamlin.

One day, in my perfect world, it’d be terrific for Courtney to talk to Damar, for her to tell him of her struggles, of her victories, of her reasons to keep pushing forward with this thing called life. He and she will be together forever, whether they ever meet or not.

They will be in everyone’s thoughts and prayers and this time, the phrase has meaning. “Thoughts and prayers” are a politician’s throwaway line, superficial and vapid, a rubber-stamp of indifference.

Not this time. Whatever has and will happen to Damar Hamlin already contains a sobering message worth repeating. It’s called perspective.

The next time a fan feels like a calling an NFL player a bum, a loser, a chump, worthless, remember this: The players are putting their lives on the line for our entertainment. Damar Hamlin just reminded us of that.

