Padecky: NFL players skipping vaccinations puts rest of league at risk

For so many NFL players — too many, if you prefer — they now face the ultimate pop quiz: Will you vaccinate or won’t you? For some, like Tampa Bay cornerback Antonio Hamilton, his response is simple, although not easily digestible.

Hamilton said he won’t get the shot because he views vaccines, and I’m quoting here, as “experiments.” As experiments go, much data is available to Hamilton — as of April the Centers for Disease Control said 101,000,000 Americans have been fully vaccinated.

So the COVID vaccines are an experiment the same way a stop sign is an experiment. People could stop at the stop sign or run through it and risk getting crushed. Sorta the same thing with the vaccines. Hamilton could get the shot or risk death.

Professional athletes, by their nature, do not shy away from challenges. Whether it’s trying to smack a 100 mile-an-hour pitch with a wooden stick or tackling a 250-pound running back under a full head of steam. People who make their living with their bodies rarely think of themselves as fragile. Fragile people don’t stand in front of LeBron James and take the charge.

But to what extent will an athlete wear his perceived indestructibility as a shield? How far is he willing to go? Independence is part of this package. The athlete as warrior resists being lumped into the rest of us common folk. They rise above it, secure in their self-assurance of superiority, sniff away any suggestion of being a mere mortal.

Imagine, therefore, the disquieting signs they see. Imagine the confusion they feel. Imagine them feeling a bit untethered. Imagine how they are responding to what they are hearing.

“I don’t see any reason not to be vaccinated,” said Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians.

“The unvaccinated players will be having a harder time,” said Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has offered the wife of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley a share in Pfizer stock if her husband would get the shot and promote vaccinations on a social platform. Beasley at this point has said that not only won’t he accept the offer, he may retire rather than be forced to get vaccinated.

“Don’t play!” O.J. Simpson has told Beasley, who has threatened to retire if forced to get the vaccine. And it’s not everyday I use O.J. as a positive role model.

The top three ranking Republicans in Congress — Mitch McConnell, Steve Scalise, Elise Stefanik — recently have been quoted as asking for those unvaccinated to get the shot. They previously have advocated against the vaccine.

Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, once a firm and staunch believer against vaccination, now advocates for it. FOX’s Sean Hannity once said COVID-19 was a hoax. Now Hannity is asking for those unvaccinated to cross over.

All these voices are speaking to those bulletproof beings in the NFL. One doesn’t get to be a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver by tiptoeing through defensive backs. But Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins is threatening to retire and take his 60 touchdowns and 10,009 receiving yards with him because, doggone it, no one tells the amazingly self-assured Hopkins what to do.

The chance Arizona would be taking if they let an unvaccinated Hopkins play could potentially destroy their season. According to the NFL, if a game has to be canceled because an unvaccinated player was the cause of a widespread COVID outbreak, the game would not be rescheduled. It would be forfeited. Players from both teams would not be paid.

The NFL doesn’t want a repeat of the bad circus of last season in which games were played on Tuesday or Wednesday. The schedule became a joke and the games even more so — Denver started a wide receiver at quarterback because the three guys at that position were quarantined.

So the rest of the players on Arizona’s roster have to be asking themselves this question right now: Is DeAndre Hopkins a good teammate or not? An NFL locker room is a fragile place. The ultimate team game demands unity. The Cardinals would become divided. Sides would be picked. The finger-pointing would neuter Arizona faster than a COVID outbreak.

With enough pressure on any Sunday, what unvaccinated NFL player wants to think about the following: Testing every day. Masks required. Fifteen-player limit in the weight room. No eating with teammates. No sponsorships, activities or promotions. Not allowed to eat at team hotel restaurants. No sauna. No steam rooms.

Would Hopkins’ ego be so massive as to accept those conditions? The typical wide receiver in the NFL would do a striptease in the end zone if allowed. Hopkins is one of the top five talents at his position and one of the top five egos as well. Would Hopkins defy common sense, play with those restrictions and exercise his “Freedom!” as he tweeted?