Padecky: No good guys in PGA-Saudi Tour golf war

I’m a sports columnist. I’m supposed to take sides. Celebrate the winner. Excoriate the loser. The final score helps, of course, but the fan may need a little nudging just to firm up the opinion.

No winners, however, are involved in The Saudi Deal. Can’t pick a favorite between the PGA Tour and the 17 Tour players who have defected to play golf for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It all centers around money, of course. It’s the common denominator that links all sports today. Both sides want it. Both sides lie about it, unfortunately.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says the deflectors are being disloyal, after everything the PGA has done for them. What Monahan really means but can’t say it: The PGA controls the golf narrative. If it’s lost and big talent goes elsewhere, the game won’t be as attractive. Sponsorship money, fan attendance and image will be compromised. The pot of gold will be smaller.

Phil Mickelson and 16 of his buddies give all sorts of reasons for going for the Saudi cash. Spending more time with family is a popular dodge. But Mickelson’s are the most transparently ridiculous. “This gives me the chance to have the most balance in my life going forward,” he said. What he really means but can’t say it: Everybody has their price and the $200 million Saudis gave me is mine.

Both sides play dumb, question the other for their decisions.

“Why is this group (Saudis) spending so much money,” Monahan asked, “billions of dollars, recruiting players and chasing a concept with no possibility of a (financial ) return?”

Answer: Long condemned as a country guilty of human rights violations, Saudi Arabia is using golf as a “sportswashing” cleanser, sanitizing its image through sport. The Saudis own a soccer team in the English Premier League, is a major sponsor in Formula One racing and is financially involved in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Dustin Johnson, one of the big-name defectors, wouldn’t say he went Saudi because of the money but thought there was an obvious benefit: He could spend more time with his family. “It’s what’s best for me and my family. It’s something exciting and new.” Apparently the $74,276,710 Johnson made on the Tour started to bore him.

Ignorance is bliss, or at least the defectors being guilty of it. When it comes to a Norman Rockwell painting of a family sitting around an open fire all chummy playing checkers, nothing is more far removed from that bucolic scene than another image: Saudis flogging someone in public caught drinking alcohol.

Sixteen golfers must have missed what Mickelson said in a book that came out in February: “They (Saudis) are scary motherf———. We know they killed (Washington Post journalist) Jamal Khashoggi (in 2018). They execute people for being gay. Why would I ever consider it (accepting the Saudi invitation)?”

Four months later Mickelson changed his mind. Apparently the $94,955,060 Mickelson had earned on the PGA Tour hasn’t been enough to stabilize his life but that reported $200 million is finally enough for him to buy that Volvo he always wanted.

PGA Tour might look at history to find some answers. Initially the National Football League thought of the American Football League as nothing more than a pest. The same was true when the National Basketball Association treated the punky American Basketball Association the same way.

But the AFL merged into the NFL and the ABA merged into the NBA. Again revenue streams connected those who once were adversaries. It was to everyone’s mutual financial benefit.

If the PGA Tour was to be patient and wait out the Saudis to find out if their league lasts longer than this year’s calendar, might there be a unification? Crazy? Unworkable? Unimaginable?

Ah, pilgrim, let’s not forget the healing power of cash. In sport it has brought adversaries to the table to share bread, the kind that needs a knife and fork as well as a tax attorney. “Sportswashing” might be the cleanse that at the very least hides, if not heals.

What if, in time, Saudi golf proves to be not a nuisance but a competitive reality. It continues to attract talent and the talent suffers no moral dilemma. They are golfers, for criminey sakes, not ethicists.

The golfers wear blinders and they are happy to do so. They stay at the finest hotels. They have a driver and a car to and from the course. They will have protection to rival a President. They are in a tunnel of their own choosing and they can give millions of reasons why they are quite content without a view.

If the Saudis therefore show they are willing to share, if the PGA Tour shows it is willing to listen, the great global export will find a home here, there, everywhere. The unimaginable will take place. But it won’t be difficult to find out why.

Greed, not golf, is the unifier. Ideals will be compromised. Promises will be broken. Words will be forgotten or at least shoved out of sight in a drawer. A country somehow won’t be scary anymore.

Banal euphemisms will coat the truth and lull people into forgetting it. The family comes first. Travel was a bear. I only have to be on the road for 30 weeks. Never did like that course. Hate the tee times. My wrist hurts. I have bunions.

One way or another, the rich will get richer and I won’t care.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.