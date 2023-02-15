Patrick Mahomes won’t win as many Super Bowls as Tom Brady.

So what? That sentence misses the point.

Patrick Mahomes may be the third-best quarterback who ever played in the NFL.

Doesn’t. Matter.

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback of his generation.

Whatever.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has what these seven guys — Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, John Elway, Aaron Rodgers, Brady — don’t have.

The magic of improvisation.

Yes, of course, the seven names in that paragraph have made spectacular adjustments to avoid getting sacked by large men bringing anger. These seven men could throw a football into dime-sized openings. These seven men were not intimidated by having just 40 seconds left the clock to go 80 yards. These seven men won games with their arm and their mind working in cosmic unison.

A marvel, they all were. Hall of Famers, either in Canton now or will be.

But they were not as much fun to watch as Patrick Mahomes.

Therein lies the difference and why none of these seven men can match Mahomes’ WOW factor. We pay attention to be entertained, to be lost in someone’s gift. It’s what we ask of dancers, actors, writers, photographers, painters. And athletes. Take us some place we have never been, could never be in, and let us enjoy the performance.

Mahomes has taken us to the edge of impossible time and time again as he threw the impossible pass. That Mahomes has not throw a touchdown pass sitting on his rump is only because the man has not been asked to do so.

A contortionist, Mahomes is not supposed to throw the ball 50 yards while backpedaling. But he has.

The right-handed Mahomes is not supposed to throw it 50 yards while sprinting to his left. But he has.

Mahomes is not supposed to complete a pass with his left hand. But he has.

Mahomes is not supposed to see an onrushing defensive lineman two steps away from a sack, jump straight up and, while in the air, throw a touchdown pass before he lands back on terra firma. But Mahomes has.

Only two examples are necessary to show how Mahomes has separated himself from every Hall of Famer — and one of them was an incomplete pass.

Against Denver last fall, Mahomes is sprinting right. He’s almost to the sideline. He is surrounded by Broncos. The Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon is 10 yards down the field. No one is around McKinnon. Why would there be? Mahomes is running for life, sprinting to the sideline to avoid getting hit.

Just before he is tackled to the ground, Mahomes — facing the sideline — flips a pass to the wide-open McKinnon, who takes it and runs 56 yards to a touchdown. Mahomes is not looking at McKinnon, by the way.

The incomplete pass, from the Super Bowl two years ago, is the stuff of legend. Mahomes is sprinting to his right, trying to avoid a sack by a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He doesn’t. Near the sideline, Mahomes is being tackled. He is falling to the ground. He is horizontal. Yes, horizontal.

Mahomes flips the ball. Oh no, you’re thinking. Teammate Darrell Williams is in the end zone, surrounded by three Tampa Bay players. As happens so often, the first thought is this: No, no, Patrick, don’t throw the ball. Then comes the second thought: Oh yeah, I forgot, it’s Patrick throwing the ball.

The pass hits Williams in the face mask and bounces to the ground. Mahomes grabs his helmet in disbelief. Williams, so ashamed, might be thinking there’s a job opening at Burger King. You don’t drop a pass from the Magician who is horizontal when he threw it.

It’s football one sees on a playground. Like a 12-year-old drawing a play in the dirt. I’ll hit you by the garbage can. Fun to improvise. All the kids laugh. Some may clap. It’s fun to throw the ball sideways, falling to the ground. What a guy.

And you never think you’ll see that play in the NFL. Without the garbage can, of course.

But that’s Patrick Mahomes at every snap. This may be the play that Mahomes is running from pressure, his back to the line of scrimmage, and he flips the football over his shoulder to McKinnon, who grabs it, pauses to absorb what he just witnessed and then wakes up to run 56 yards to a touchdown.

“I don’t ever remembering a player doing that,” television analyst and ex-NFL player Cris Collinsworth said. When did he say that? Whenever Collinsworth was covering a Chiefs game.

“You’re not supposed to do that,” said another analyst, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, under the same conditions as Collinsworth.

The only quarterback who approaches Mahomes’ ability to ad-lib and contort was Favre, who never met a pass he couldn’t complete. Only problem with Favre’s obsession with completions led on occasion to interceptions, the kind that drove his coach, Mike Holmgren, to hair pulling and colorful language.

His arm just as strong as Mahomes, Favre wasn’t as accurate and didn’t throw a pass sidearm, underhanded, without looking or horizontal, two feet off the ground parallel to the surface.

After the Super Bowl, Chiefs teammate and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ripped Mahomes’ nameplate off the wall above Mahomes’ locker. In the NFL that’s the ultimate compliment, a teammate not embarrassed to prove he was there on the field at the Super Bowl with The Guy.

For most of us, for the rest of us, we’ll settle for the day when Patrick Mahomes is running for his life and slips and falls on a wet field. On his butt, Mahomes will throw a touchdown pass and no one will be shocked. How could we? We have come to expect the impossible from the most entertaining NFL quarterback who ever played the game.

