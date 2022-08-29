Padecky: Nothing’s ever good enough for Kevin Durant

With a basketball in his hand Kevin Durant is with his true love. He has met his ideal partner. No back talk here. They are connected, smooth operators, without disagreement. The basketball does as it’s told.

Without a basketball in his hand, however, Kevin Durant is a hot mess. He has nothing to hold onto but himself and oh my, it’s not a good look. He is the 5-year old with no self control, who can’t get enough ice cream, so he complains. He demands. He wants more. He needs more. Doesn’t make sense. Durant should be full.

Durant has led the NBA in scoring four times. He’s on the league’s 75th anniversary team. He’s a 12-time All-Star. He will make over a half a billion dollars by the time he retires. Durant has everything but, um, drum roll, happiness.

To be fair, superstar athletes can have the tendency to bathe themselves in self-absorption. They own the gift of supply-and-demand. They can demand because very few can supply what they have. Usually the self-indulgent charade stops once an owner gives the key to his franchise to a superstar who then soaks himself in acclaim that would make Ramses, the Egyptian pharaoh, jealous.

Durant is different. Adoration, surprisingly, has little effect on Durant. Just ask the Warriors. Initially, they dismissed Durant’s desire to leave Oklahoma City to come north. Durant was an athletic kingpin in that state with James Harden and Russell Westbrook. The only thing Durant lacked was a statue and a freeway named after him, although rumors indicted they were in development.

But Durant had to leave for Golden State because the Warriors were solid, top to bottom. After winning two NBA titles with the Warriors Durant had to leave. He said he didn’t feel accepted by the Warriors.

“Steph Curry. . .Andre Iguodala. . .Klay Thompson. . .Draymond Green. . .all drafted there,” Durant told the Wall Street Journal. “The rest of the guys kind of rehabilitated their careers there. How are they going to rehabilitate me? I got an MVP already. I got scoring titles.”

Durant’s feelings were hurt and that alone makes him unique among his breed. Most superstars err on the side of indifference, baseball’s Barry Bonds being the prototype example. Durant? If some yahoo in the 35th row yelled “DURANT! YOU STINK!” Durant would take it personally, as if he was burned by a laser.

The Warriors then and now remember one of Durant’s parting shots, one that has been played over and over, one that needs to be inscribed on his Hall of Fame bust.

“I didn’t really think about what I was leaving behind (Warriors) or what we accomplished,” Durant said. “I just thought solely about me.”

There you have it, that last sentence. That said everything. Should have. But the Brooklyn Nets shrugged. In a sign-and-trade Durant went to Brooklyn and asked for the house - make Steve Nash the coach and I’ll come. Nash had worked with Durant when they both were with the Warriors. They got along well. So the Nets ignored Durant and his history and gave him the keys to their kingdom.

Two years later - Whoops. Durant told Brooklyn management to get rid of Nash or get rid of him. Huh? The Nets tried to peddle the superstar. No one bit. No one wanted to take a chance on Mister Crabby. Mister Unhappy will turn 34 in a month. Mister Disgruntled missed 72 games the last two seasons.

Who wants to trade for that bag of Bah Humbug? Durant is learning the embarrassment all egos must suffer - Superstar athletes carry more with them than their statistics. Bonds hit 28 homers in 2007. He led MLB that year in walks and on-base percentage. Bonds could still produce. Yet the Giants didn’t offer Bonds a contract. No one did. No one wanted the headache. Durant is finding out the same thing.

Now the Nets have Kyrie Irving, the anti-vaxxer who thinks the Earth is flat. The Nets have Ben Simmons, who can’t or won’t shoot the 3-pointer. And Durant is playing for a coach who he asked to be fired. These three superstars carry more baggage than a Greyhound carrying tourists.

What could go wrong? Better question: What could go right?

“He seems like a miserable person to me,” said TNT’s Charles Barkley. “He’s never going to be happy. Everyone has given him everything on a silver platter.”

Mister Cranky has two NBA title rings but the way he phrased his time with Golden State, Durant makes it seem Steph Curry can take them from him anytime he wants. As if he’s just waiting for the Warriors to take them back.

Mister Poo-Poo wants to be considered the best player in the game, annoyed LeBron James still receives that title. Of course James makes everyone around him better. Just like Curry. Just like Chris Paul. Durant? He makes everyone around him grab the Tylenol.

“I want to focus on self-improvement, not chase rings,” Durant told ESPN in April, 2021.

Interesting concept. The Warriors like to do both. They have done both. They are not mutually exclusive. Self-improvement requires only one participant. That ring thing? That requires sharing. Maybe that’s the problem. Kevin Durant likes his ice cream. He doesn’t care if he’s the only one with the scoop.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.